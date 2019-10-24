Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Corbion NV    CRBN   NL0010583399

CORBION NV

(CRBN)
Fonds positionnés sur CORBION NV
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Aviva Investors Clmt Trst Euro Eq K AccNON-2.00%0.00%NC5.19M EUR
DPAM INVEST B Eqs Sust Food Trnds B CapNON-7.00%20.00%2.5M EUR
JOHCM European Select Val A EURNON-13.00%-6.00%28.93M EUR
Richelieu Family Small Cap FNON5.00%0.00%NC1.36M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur CORBION NVETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-4.10%0.39%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...-3.90%0.10%EuropeActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,76 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 40,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,58%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CORBION NV42.96%2 798
ECOLAB INC.-1.67%54 157
GIVAUDAN SA28.04%39 521
SIKA AG26.97%36 111
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG29.54%21 278
SYMRISE AG21.27%18 231
