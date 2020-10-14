Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  CoreCivic, Inc.    CXW

CORECIVIC, INC.

(CXW)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 14/10 16:53:09
7.805 USD   +1.10%
31/03CORECIVIC, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
03/01CORECIVIC, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019CORECIVIC INC : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CORECIVIC, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...3.63%0.19%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD2.40%0.16%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...1.83%0.16%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD0.69%0.08%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD1.69%0.07%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...4.15%0.07%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.45%0.07%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD2.08%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CORECIVIC, INC.
Durée : Période :
CoreCivic, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique CoreCivic, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,72 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 94,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 94,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 94,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CORECIVIC, INC.-55.58%944
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)5.48%109 286
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)18.35%70 601
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION28.15%35 141
CYRUSONE INC.20.11%9 357
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-24.66%6 966
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group