Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. Fonds
  7. Fonds Positionnés
    1919   CNE1000002J7

COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(1919)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.08%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-0.25%0.08%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...2.03%0.07%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD-0.10%0.05%ChineActions
X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets He...0.09%0.04%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.75%0.03%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.86%0.03%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD0.50%0.02%-NCActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
BOOST / FAIL : les tops & flops de la semaine ! #3
Graphique COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Durée : Période :
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,08 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,15 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 66,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -49,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.30.54%26 033
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S9.56%44 779
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT53.75%29 900
HMM CO.,LTD136.92%10 372
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED58.84%9 539
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED59.80%9 242
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ