ETFs positionnés sur COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries ET... 1.76% 0.63% - Australie Actions IShares Agribusiness - USD 2.86% 0.31% Monde Actions - Agriculture IShares MSCI Global Agriculture Pro... 3.26% 0.24% Monde Actions - Agriculture IShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF - AUD 2.31% 0.08% - Australie Actions





Graphique COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 12 Objectif de cours Moyen 3,59 AUD Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,97 AUD Ecart / Objectif Haut 2,02% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -9,62% Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 60.73% 1 164 MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD. 38.96% 41 175 CORTEVA, INC. 31.60% 28 981 WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD. -31.68% 18 652 GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED 55.44% 14 345 CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 6.36% 8 041