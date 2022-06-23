Connexion
    CSR   MA0000012247

COSUMAR SA

(CSR)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  22/06/2022
213.00 MAD   -3.99%
Cosumar : ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE TENUE EN DATE DU 15 JUIN 2022

23/06/2022 | 11:05
COSUMAR

Société anonyme au capital de 944.871.430 DH

Siège social : 8, Rue El Mouatamid Ibnou Abbad - CASABLANCA

RC N° 30.037 - CASABLANCA

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE

TENUE EN DATE DU 15 JUIN 2022

RESULTAT DE VOTE PAR RESOLUTION

Les actionnaires présents ou représentés totalisent : 66.129.348 voix, soit 69,53% du capital social et des droits de vote.

Pour

Abstention

Contre

Résolution

Voix

%

Voix

%

Voix

%

1

66.129.348

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

2

66.129.348

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

3

66.129.348

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

4

66.129.348

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

5

66.129.348

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

6

66.129.348

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

7

66.129.348

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

8

66.129.348

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

9

66.129.348

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

L'ensemble des résolutions ont été adoptées à l'unanimité.

Disclaimer

Cosumar SA published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 09:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
