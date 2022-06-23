Cosumar : ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE TENUE EN DATE DU 15 JUIN 2022

COSUMAR
Société anonyme au capital de 944.871.430 DH
Siège social : 8, Rue El Mouatamid Ibnou Abbad - CASABLANCA
RC N° 30.037 - CASABLANCA
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE
TENUE EN DATE DU 15 JUIN 2022
RESULTAT DE VOTE PAR RESOLUTION
Les actionnaires présents ou représentés totalisent : 66.129.348 voix, soit 69,53% du capital social et des droits de vote.
|
Pour
|
Abstention
|
Contre
|
Résolution
|
Voix
|
%
|
Voix
|
%
|
Voix
|
%
|
1
|
66.129.348
|
100/%
|
0
|
0,00
|
0
|
0,00
|
2
|
66.129.348
|
100/%
|
0
|
0,00
|
0
|
0,00
|
3
|
66.129.348
|
100/%
|
0
|
0,00
|
0
|
0,00
|
4
|
66.129.348
|
100/%
|
0
|
0,00
|
0
|
0,00
|
5
|
66.129.348
|
100/%
|
0
|
0,00
|
0
|
0,00
|
6
|
66.129.348
|
100/%
|
0
|
0,00
|
0
|
0,00
|
7
|
66.129.348
|
100/%
|
0
|
0,00
|
0
|
0,00
|
8
|
66.129.348
|
100/%
|
0
|
0,00
|
0
|
0,00
|
9
|
66.129.348
|
100/%
|
0
|
0,00
|
0
|
0,00
L'ensemble des résolutions ont été adoptées à l'unanimité.
