Société anonyme au capital de 944.871.430 DH
Siège social : 8, Rue El Mouatamid Ibnou Abbad - CASABLANCA
RC N° 30.037 - CASABLANCA
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE
TENUE EN DATE DU 06 JUIN 2024
RESULTAT DE VOTE PAR RESOLUTION
Les actionnaires présents ou représentés, totalisent : 66.453.312voix, soit 70 % du capital social et des droits de vote.
Pour
Contre
Abstention
Résolution
Voix
%
Voix
%
Voix
%
1
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
2
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
3
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
4
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
5
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
6
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
7
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
8
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
9
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
10
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
11
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
12
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
13
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
14
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
15
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
16
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
17
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
18
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
19
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
20
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
21
66.453.312
100/%
0
0,00
0
0,00
L'ensemble des résolutions ont été adoptées à l'unanimité.
