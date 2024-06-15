COSUMAR

Société anonyme au capital de 944.871.430 DH

Siège social : 8, Rue El Mouatamid Ibnou Abbad - CASABLANCA

RC N° 30.037 - CASABLANCA

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE

TENUE EN DATE DU 06 JUIN 2024

RESULTAT DE VOTE PAR RESOLUTION

Les actionnaires présents ou représentés, totalisent : 66.453.312voix, soit 70 % du capital social et des droits de vote.

Pour

Contre

Abstention

Résolution

Voix

%

Voix

%

Voix

%

1

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

2

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

3

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

4

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

5

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

6

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

7

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

8

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

9

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

10

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

11

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

12

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

13

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

14

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

15

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

16

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

17

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

18

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

19

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

20

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

21

66.453.312

100/%

0

0,00

0

0,00

L'ensemble des résolutions ont été adoptées à l'unanimité.

Disclaimer

Cosumar SA published this content on 15 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2024 09:51:03 UTC.