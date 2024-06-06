Action BASE COUCHBASE, INC.
Couchbase, Inc.

Actions

BASE

US22207T1016

Logiciels

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:14:53 06/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
17,2 USD -20,09 % Graphique intraday de Couchbase, Inc. -27,01 % -22,74 %
17:00 COUCHBASE, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre ZM
16:03 COUCHBASE, INC. : Goldman Sachs dégrade à vendre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Couchbase, Inc.

Graphique Couchbase, Inc.

Graphique Couchbase, Inc.
Profil Société

Couchbase, Inc. fournit une plateforme de base de données en nuage pour les applications modernes. La société fournit une base de données moderne pour les applications d'entreprise. Sa base de données est conçue pour des performances élevées à l'échelle afin de répondre aux besoins des applications critiques sur lesquelles les entreprises gèrent leurs activités. Ses produits incluent Couchbase Capella, Couchbase Server et Couchbase Mobile. Couchbase Capella est une base de données en tant que service entièrement gérée, automatisée et sécurisée qui simplifie la gestion des bases de données en déployant, gérant et exploitant Couchbase Server dans des environnements en nuage. Couchbase Server est une base de données NoSQL multiservices et complète. Il fournit un langage d'interrogation complet compatible avec SQL, SQL++, qui permet une série de fonctions de manipulation des données. Son serveur Couchbase peut être déployé sur site ou dans n'importe quel nuage. Couchbase Mobile est une base de données NoSQL intégrée complète pour les appareils mobiles et périphériques qui permet une expérience toujours active avec une haute disponibilité des données.
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
04/09/2024 - Q2 2025 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Couchbase, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
21,53 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
29,92 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+38,95 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Logiciel de serveurs et de base de données

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
COUCHBASE, INC. Action Couchbase, Inc.
-23,36 % 1,08 Md
MONGODB, INC. Action MongoDB, Inc.
-42,88 % 17,11 Md
SYNTEKABIO, INC. Action SyntekaBio, Inc.
-37,85 % 98,46 M
Logiciel de serveurs et de base de données
