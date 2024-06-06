Couchbase, Inc. fournit une plateforme de base de données en nuage pour les applications modernes. La société fournit une base de données moderne pour les applications d'entreprise. Sa base de données est conçue pour des performances élevées à l'échelle afin de répondre aux besoins des applications critiques sur lesquelles les entreprises gèrent leurs activités. Ses produits incluent Couchbase Capella, Couchbase Server et Couchbase Mobile. Couchbase Capella est une base de données en tant que service entièrement gérée, automatisée et sécurisée qui simplifie la gestion des bases de données en déployant, gérant et exploitant Couchbase Server dans des environnements en nuage. Couchbase Server est une base de données NoSQL multiservices et complète. Il fournit un langage d'interrogation complet compatible avec SQL, SQL++, qui permet une série de fonctions de manipulation des données. Son serveur Couchbase peut être déployé sur site ou dans n'importe quel nuage. Couchbase Mobile est une base de données NoSQL intégrée complète pour les appareils mobiles et périphériques qui permet une expérience toujours active avec une haute disponibilité des données.

Secteur Logiciels