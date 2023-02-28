Covivio : Approbation AMF CP. 230057

Approbation n° 23-057 du 27 février 2023
Société: COVIVIO
Supplément au prospectus de base approuvé à l'occasion d'un programme d'admission de titres de créance pour un montant nominal maximum de 4.000.000.000 €.
Nota:
Le supplément fait référence au prospectus de base qui a reçu le numéro d'approbation 22-506 le 30 décembre 2022.
