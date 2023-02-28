Recherche avancée
    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  14:05:41 28/02/2023
60.80 EUR   -0.33%
14:01Covivio : Approbation AMF CP. 230057
PU
24/02Covivio : Document AMF CP. 2023DD886205
PU
23/02Covivio : Document AMF CP. 2023DD886136
PU
Covivio : Approbation AMF CP. 230057

28/02/2023 | 14:01
Approbation n° 23-057 du 27 février 2023

Société: COVIVIO

Supplément au prospectus de base approuvé à l'occasion d'un programme d'admission de titres de créance pour un montant nominal maximum de 4.000.000.000 €.

Nota:

Le supplément fait référence au prospectus de base qui a reçu le numéro d'approbation 22-506 le 30 décembre 2022.

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 13:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 978 M 1 036 M -
Résultat net 2022 365 M 386 M -
Dette nette 2022 8 640 M 9 153 M -
PER 2022 16,1x
Rendement 2022 6,33%
Capitalisation 5 720 M 6 060 M -
VE / CA 2022 14,7x
VE / CA 2023 13,5x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 64,2%
Graphique COVIVIO
Durée : Période :
Covivio : Graphique analyse technique Covivio | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique COVIVIO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 61,00 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 60,06 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,55%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christophe Joseph Kullmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Arkwright Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Luc Biamonti Chairman
Laurie Goudallier Chief Transformation & IT Officer
Marielle Seegmuller Operations Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COVIVIO10.01%6 060
EQUINIX, INC.5.83%64 291
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.44%42 775
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.4.76%30 537
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.4.17%26 228
W. P. CAREY INC.4.98%17 210