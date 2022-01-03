Covivio : Détails transactions sur actions propres du 27/12 au 31/12 03/01/2022 | 19:09 Envoyer par e-mail :

Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour/heure de la Code identifiant Quantité Code Numéro de Nom du PSI Code identifiant du PSI de l'instrument Prix Unitaire Devise identifiant référence de la Objectif du rachat l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction (CET) achetée financier marché transaction COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376054 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:01:19 FR0000064578 71.54 EUR 162 XPAR 00290186445EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376055 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:05:12 FR0000064578 71.70 EUR 417 AQEU 00290186640EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376056 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:09:35 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 19 CEUX 00290186940EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376057 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:09:35 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 13 CEUX 00290186941EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376058 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:10:08 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 177 XPAR 00290186966EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376059 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:10:08 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 10 XPAR 00290186967EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376060 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:10:08 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 75 XPAR 00290186968EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376061 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:10:08 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 80 XPAR 00290186969EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376062 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:14:49 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 48 CEUX 00290187304EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376063 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:14:49 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 53 CEUX 00290187305EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376064 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:14:49 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 99 XPAR 00290187306EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376065 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:14:49 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 80 XPAR 00290187307EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376066 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:14:49 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 34 XPAR 00290187308EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376067 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:14:53 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 12 XPAR 00290187313EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376068 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:14:53 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 68 XPAR 00290187314EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376069 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:19:14 FR0000064578 71.90 EUR 17 TQEX 00290187717EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376070 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:19:14 FR0000064578 71.90 EUR 28 TQEX 00290187718EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376071 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:19:14 FR0000064578 71.90 EUR 307 TQEX 00290187719EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376072 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:23:49 FR0000064578 71.90 EUR 28 AQEU 00290188227EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376073 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:23:49 FR0000064578 71.90 EUR 75 XPAR 00290188226EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376074 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:25:41 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 100 CEUX 00290188479EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376075 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:27:47 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 34 CEUX 00290188666EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376076 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:27:47 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 102 CEUX 00290188668EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376077 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:27:47 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 159 TQEX 00290188667EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376078 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:30:25 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 50 CEUX 00290188893EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376079 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:30:25 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 30 CEUX 00290188894EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376080 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:30:25 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 65 CEUX 00290188895EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376081 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:30:25 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 45 TQEX 00290188891EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376082 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:32:47 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 240 XPAR 00290189114EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376083 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:32:47 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 28 XPAR 00290189115EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376084 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:32:49 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 31 XPAR 00290189122EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376085 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:38:35 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 34 CEUX 00290189584EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376086 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:38:35 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 96 CEUX 00290189586EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376087 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:38:35 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 165 XPAR 00290189585EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376088 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:38:35 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 88 XPAR 00290189587EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376089 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:40:42 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 104 XPAR 00290189743EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376090 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:44:39 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 75 AQEU 00290190021EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376091 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:44:39 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 33 XPAR 00290190020EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376092 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:44:39 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 85 XPAR 00290190022EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376093 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:46:11 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 75 AQEU 00290190129EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376094 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:46:53 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 75 AQEU 00290190192EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376095 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:46:53 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 181 CEUX 00290190193EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376096 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:49:18 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 35 XPAR 00290190340EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376097 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:49:18 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 100 XPAR 00290190341EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376098 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:49:18 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 255 XPAR 00290190342EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376099 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:52:22 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 39 XPAR 00290190642EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376100 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:54:19 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 1 CEUX 00290190778EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376101 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:54:19 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 1 CEUX 00290190779EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376102 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:58:59 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 2 XPAR 00290191158EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376103 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:58:59 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 440 XPAR 00290191159EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376104 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:58:59 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 44 XPAR 00290191160EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376105 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:58:59 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 110 XPAR 00290191161EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376106 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 09:58:59 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 77 XPAR 00290191162EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376107 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:02:57 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 75 AQEU 00290191465EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376108 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:03:18 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 43 XPAR 00290191498EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376109 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:04:29 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 75 AQEU 00290191595EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376110 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:05:30 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 62 AQEU 00290191675EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376111 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:05:30 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 24 AQEU 00290191676EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376112 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:05:42 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 18 AQEU 00290191689EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376113 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:05:42 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 16 XPAR 00290191687EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376114 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:05:57 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 104 AQEU 00290191701EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376115 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:05:57 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 103 AQEU 00290191702EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376116 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:05:57 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 19 TQEX 00290191703EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376117 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:10:05 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 41 XPAR 00290192073EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376118 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:10:05 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 12 XPAR 00290192074EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376119 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:12:03 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 108 CEUX 00290192218EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376120 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:12:03 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 261 XPAR 00290192219EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376121 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:12:26 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 4 CEUX 00290192261EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376122 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:15:10 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 8 TQEX 00290192523EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376123 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:15:10 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 4 TQEX 00290192524EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376124 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:15:10 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 100 XPAR 00290192522EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376125 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:15:52 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 42 TQEX 00290192592EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376126 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:15:52 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 130 XPAR 00290192593EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376127 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:18:25 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 82 XPAR 00290192777EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376128 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:19:44 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 100 CEUX 00290192897EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376129 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:19:44 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 11 CEUX 00290192898EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376130 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:19:44 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 249 XPAR 00290192899EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376131 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:24:19 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 75 AQEU 00290193204EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites Page 1 COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376132 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:24:19 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 28 XPAR 00290193203EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376133 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:25:53 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 22 CEUX 00290193298EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376134 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:25:56 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 21 AQEU 00290193300EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376135 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:25:56 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 32 AQEU 00290193301EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376136 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:25:59 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 75 AQEU 00290193305EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376137 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:25:59 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 40 CEUX 00290193303EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376138 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:25:59 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 30 CEUX 00290193304EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376139 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:25:59 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 20 CEUX 00290193306EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376140 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:26:00 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 100 CEUX 00290193308EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376141 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:26:00 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 38 CEUX 00290193309EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376142 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:30:16 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 43 XPAR 00290193582EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376143 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:30:55 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 30 TQEX 00290193623EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376144 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:30:55 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 38 XPAR 00290193624EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376145 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:30:55 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 14 XPAR 00290193625EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376146 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:31:49 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 82 XPAR 00290193682EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376147 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:32:57 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 19 XPAR 00290193830EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376148 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:32:57 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 38 XPAR 00290193831EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376149 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:32:57 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 13 XPAR 00290193832EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376150 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:34:51 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 33 AQEU 00290193969EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376151 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:35:17 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 117 CEUX 00290193996EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376152 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:35:17 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 270 XPAR 00290193997EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376153 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:36:14 FR0000064578 71.84 EUR 13 XPAR 00290194091EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376154 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:41:18 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 34 XPAR 00290194390EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376155 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:41:18 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 350 XPAR 00290194391EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376156 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:44:08 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 75 AQEU 00290194620EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376157 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:44:08 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 75 XPAR 00290194619EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376158 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:44:08 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 11 XPAR 00290194621EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376159 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:46:10 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 358 XPAR 00290194713EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376160 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:51:08 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 36 XPAR 00290195158EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376161 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:54:46 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 1 CEUX 00290195428EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376162 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:54:52 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 35 AQEU 00290195440EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376163 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:57:21 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 11 CEUX 00290195716EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376164 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:57:21 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 10 CEUX 00290195717EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376165 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:57:21 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 6 CEUX 00290195718EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376166 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:57:22 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 534 CEUX 00290195719EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376167 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:57:22 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 21 CEUX 00290195720EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376168 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 10:57:22 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 43 CEUX 00290195721EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376169 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:02:57 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 75 AQEU 00290196213EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376170 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:02:57 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 22 AQEU 00290196214EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376171 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:03:58 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 75 AQEU 00290196327EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376172 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:04:28 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 75 AQEU 00290196374EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376173 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:06:48 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 667 CEUX 00290196553EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376174 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:11:07 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 75 CEUX 00290196873EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376175 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:11:07 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 48 CEUX 00290196874EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376176 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:11:07 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 34 CEUX 00290196875EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376177 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:11:07 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 27 CEUX 00290196876EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376178 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:11:07 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 166 CEUX 00290196877EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376179 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:15:06 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 106 XPAR 00290197198EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376180 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:19:28 FR0000064578 71.88 EUR 39 AQEU 00290197523EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376181 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:19:28 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 17 TQEX 00290197524EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376182 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:19:28 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 17 TQEX 00290197525EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376183 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:19:28 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 9 TQEX 00290197526EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376184 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:19:28 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 8 TQEX 00290197527EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376185 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:19:28 FR0000064578 71.90 EUR 100 XPAR 00290197521EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376186 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:19:28 FR0000064578 71.90 EUR 300 XPAR 00290197522EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376187 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:19:48 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 3 TQEX 00290197554EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376188 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:23:17 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 75 AQEU 00290197885EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376189 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:27:18 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 21 CEUX 00290198261EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376190 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:27:18 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 19 CEUX 00290198262EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376191 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:27:24 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 50 CEUX 00290198282EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376192 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:27:24 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 80 XPAR 00290198283EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376193 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:28:43 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 115 CEUX 00290198388EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376194 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:28:43 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 51 CEUX 00290198389EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376195 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:28:43 FR0000064578 72.00 EUR 297 XPAR 00290198390EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376196 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:33:58 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 163 XPAR 00290198813EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376197 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:33:58 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 355 XPAR 00290198814EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376198 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:38:32 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 19 XPAR 00290199128EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376199 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:38:32 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 16 XPAR 00290199129EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376200 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:38:32 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 38 XPAR 00290199130EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376201 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:38:32 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 14 XPAR 00290199131EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376202 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:38:32 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 278 XPAR 00290199132EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376203 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:43:07 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 1 CEUX 00290199380EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376204 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:43:07 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 13 CEUX 00290199381EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376205 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:43:43 FR0000064578 71.92 EUR 34 CEUX 00290199434EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376206 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:43:58 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 32 CEUX 00290199443EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376207 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:44:08 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 48 CEUX 00290199460EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376208 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:44:08 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 81 CEUX 00290199461EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376209 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:44:08 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 80 XPAR 00290199462EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376210 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:44:08 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 15 XPAR 00290199463EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376211 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:44:08 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 139 XPAR 00290199464EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376212 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:48:45 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 100 CEUX 00290199713EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376213 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:48:45 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 36 CEUX 00290199714EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376214 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:48:45 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 80 XPAR 00290199715EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376215 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:48:45 FR0000064578 71.96 EUR 151 XPAR 00290199716EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites Page 2 COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376216 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:53:17 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 1 CEUX 00290200062EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376217 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:53:17 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 1 CEUX 00290200064EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376218 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:53:17 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 87 CEUX 00290200065EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376219 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:53:17 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 75 XPAR 00290200061EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376220 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:53:17 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 17 XPAR 00290200063EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376221 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:53:17 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 80 XPAR 00290200066EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376222 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:53:17 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 76 XPAR 00290200067EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376223 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:57:51 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 75 AQEU 00290200458EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376224 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:58:42 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 15 XPAR 00290200519EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376225 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:58:42 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 54 XPAR 00290200521EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376226 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:59:23 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 82 CEUX 00290200568EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376227 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:59:23 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 34 CEUX 00290200569EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376228 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:59:23 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 19 CEUX 00290200572EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376229 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:59:23 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 22 XPAR 00290200570EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376230 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 11:59:23 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 205 XPAR 00290200571EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376231 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:04:00 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 96 CEUX 00290200832EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376232 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:04:00 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 33 CEUX 00290200833EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376233 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:04:00 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 240 XPAR 00290200834EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376234 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:08:33 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 21 XPAR 00290201139EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376235 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:09:13 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 7 XPAR 00290201173EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376236 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:09:57 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 3 XPAR 00290201207EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376237 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:11:13 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 75 AQEU 00290201283EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376238 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:11:13 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 49 CEUX 00290201278EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376239 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:11:13 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 12 CEUX 00290201279EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376240 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:11:13 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 67 CEUX 00290201280EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376241 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:11:13 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 233 XPAR 00290201281EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376242 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:11:13 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 13 XPAR 00290201282EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376243 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:11:13 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 17 XPAR 00290201284EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376244 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:11:13 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 1 XPAR 00290201285EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376245 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:10 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 156 CEUX 00290202730EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376246 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:10 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 82 XPAR 00290202731EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376247 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:10 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 226 XPAR 00290202732EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376248 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:10 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 67 XPAR 00290202733EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376249 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:10 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 80 XPAR 00290202734EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376250 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:10 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 18 XPAR 00290202735EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376251 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:10 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 49 XPAR 00290202736EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376252 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:10 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 75 XPAR 00290202737EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376253 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:15 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 35 XPAR 00290202767EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376254 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:15 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 15 XPAR 00290202768EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376255 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:15 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 27 XPAR 00290202769EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376256 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:22 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 18 XPAR 00290202773EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376257 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:28 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 60 CEUX 00290202782EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376258 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:49 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 294 CEUX 00290202800EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376259 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:32:49 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 543 XPAR 00290202801EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376260 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:37:00 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 123 CEUX 00290203010EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376261 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:37:00 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 18 CEUX 00290203011EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376262 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:37:00 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 34 CEUX 00290203012EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376263 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:37:00 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 39 CEUX 00290203013EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376264 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:37:00 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 96 CEUX 00290203014EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376265 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:37:00 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 53 CEUX 00290203015EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376266 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:41:35 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 41 CEUX 00290203237EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376267 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:41:35 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 34 CEUX 00290203238EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376268 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:41:35 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 60 CEUX 00290203239EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376269 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:41:35 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 109 CEUX 00290203240EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376270 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:41:35 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 126 CEUX 00290203241EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376271 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:46:36 FR0000064578 71.60 EUR 100 CEUX 00290203607EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376272 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:46:36 FR0000064578 71.60 EUR 28 CEUX 00290203608EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376273 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:46:36 FR0000064578 71.62 EUR 30 TQEX 00290203611EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376274 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:46:36 FR0000064578 71.64 EUR 6 TQEX 00290203612EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376275 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:46:36 FR0000064578 71.60 EUR 176 XPAR 00290203609EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376276 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:46:36 FR0000064578 71.60 EUR 14 XPAR 00290203610EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376277 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:49:22 FR0000064578 71.56 EUR 82 XPAR 00290203734EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376278 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:57:32 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 39 CEUX 00290204341EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376279 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:57:32 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 326 CEUX 00290204342EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376280 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:57:37 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 4 CEUX 00290204345EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376281 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:57:55 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 66 CEUX 00290204386EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376282 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:57:55 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 2 CEUX 00290204387EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376283 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:57:58 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 42 CEUX 00290204391EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376284 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 12:58:01 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 331 CEUX 00290204392EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376285 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:01:55 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 100 CEUX 00290204556EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376286 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:01:55 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 35 CEUX 00290204558EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376287 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:01:55 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 10 XPAR 00290204557EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376288 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:01:55 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 8 XPAR 00290204559EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376289 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:01:55 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 23 XPAR 00290204560EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376290 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:01:55 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 80 XPAR 00290204561EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376291 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:05:28 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 151 CEUX 00290204748EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376292 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:05:28 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 203 XPAR 00290204749EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376293 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:05:28 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 32 XPAR 00290204750EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376294 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:13:23 FR0000064578 71.50 EUR 34 CEUX 00290205164EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376295 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:13:23 FR0000064578 71.50 EUR 100 CEUX 00290205166EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376296 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:13:23 FR0000064578 71.50 EUR 229 XPAR 00290205165EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376297 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:13:29 FR0000064578 71.50 EUR 21 XPAR 00290205167EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376298 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:13:48 FR0000064578 71.50 EUR 91 CEUX 00290205171EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376299 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:13:48 FR0000064578 71.50 EUR 129 XPAR 00290205172EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites Page 3 COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376300 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:27:42 FR0000064578 71.48 EUR 80 XPAR 00290205941EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376301 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:27:42 FR0000064578 71.48 EUR 16 XPAR 00290205942EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376302 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:27:42 FR0000064578 71.50 EUR 80 XPAR 00290205943EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376303 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:27:42 FR0000064578 71.50 EUR 75 XPAR 00290205944EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376304 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:27:42 FR0000064578 71.50 EUR 14 XPAR 00290205945EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376305 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:27:42 FR0000064578 71.50 EUR 25 XPAR 00290205946EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376306 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:44:34 FR0000064578 71.52 EUR 54 CEUX 00290206960EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376307 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:44:34 FR0000064578 71.52 EUR 91 XPAR 00290206957EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376308 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:53:49 FR0000064578 71.56 EUR 1 XPAR 00290207473EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376309 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:54:11 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 74 XPAR 00290207510EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376310 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:55:12 FR0000064578 71.56 EUR 65 XPAR 00290207564EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376311 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 13:58:17 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 5 XPAR 00290207745EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376312 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:15:21 FR0000064578 71.56 EUR 20 CEUX 00290208922EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376313 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:15:21 FR0000064578 71.56 EUR 43 XPAR 00290208923EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376314 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:15:21 FR0000064578 71.56 EUR 16 XPAR 00290208924EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376315 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:15:57 FR0000064578 71.58 EUR 38 CEUX 00290208960EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376316 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:30:09 FR0000064578 71.62 EUR 7 XPAR 00290209999EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376317 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:37:10 FR0000064578 71.68 EUR 31 CEUX 00290210520EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376318 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:37:10 FR0000064578 71.68 EUR 13 XPAR 00290210521EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376319 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:38:42 FR0000064578 71.68 EUR 77 XPAR 00290210758EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376320 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:38:50 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 71 CEUX 00290210776EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376321 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:38:53 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 15 CEUX 00290210784EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376322 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:42:38 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 45 CEUX 00290211182EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376323 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:42:41 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 50 CEUX 00290211188EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376324 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:42:53 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 48 CEUX 00290211209EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376325 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:48:44 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 74 XPAR 00290211780EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376326 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 14:48:49 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 14 XPAR 00290211785EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376327 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:00:53 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 29 XPAR 00290212735EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376328 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:34:08 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 92 XPAR 00290216777EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376329 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:35:14 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 18 XPAR 00290217134EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376330 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:35:23 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 163 XPAR 00290217160EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376331 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:35:57 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 52 XPAR 00290217309EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376332 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:36:26 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 19 AQEU 00290217487EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376333 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:37:39 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 2 TQEX 00290217794EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376334 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:37:39 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 17 TQEX 00290217795EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376335 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:37:59 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 61 TQEX 00290217863EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376336 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:38:29 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 71 XPAR 00290217983EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376337 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:38:34 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 38 CEUX 00290218005EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376338 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:40:34 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 11 XPAR 00290218576EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376339 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:40:34 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 19 XPAR 00290218577EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376340 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:41:24 FR0000064578 71.70 EUR 21 XPAR 00290218812EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376341 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:43:26 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 1 TQEX 00290219171EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376342 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:43:31 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 39 CEUX 00290219185EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376343 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:43:47 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 18 CEUX 00290219275EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376344 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:43:47 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 34 CEUX 00290219276EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376345 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:43:47 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 20 TQEX 00290219277EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376346 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:47:55 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 68 CEUX 00290220290EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376347 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:47:55 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 4 CEUX 00290220291EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376348 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:47:55 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 8 XPAR 00290220292EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376349 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:47:55 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 4 XPAR 00290220293EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376350 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:48:15 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 5 CEUX 00290220354EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376351 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:48:15 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 50 CEUX 00290220356EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376352 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:48:15 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 59 CEUX 00290220358EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376353 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:48:15 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 14 XPAR 00290220355EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376354 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:48:15 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 18 XPAR 00290220357EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376355 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:49:58 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 45 CEUX 00290220706EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376356 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:53:31 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 110 CEUX 00290221481EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376357 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:55:53 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 57 CEUX 00290222019EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376358 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:55:53 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 85 XPAR 00290222018EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376359 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:55:53 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 9 XPAR 00290222020EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376360 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:56:12 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 42 XPAR 00290222078EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376361 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:57:46 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 20 XPAR 00290222349EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376362 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:57:46 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 20 XPAR 00290222350EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376363 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 15:58:09 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 42 XPAR 00290222410EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376364 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:02:17 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 17 AQEU 00290223160EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376365 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:04:26 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 27 CEUX 00290223574EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376366 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:04:26 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 1 CEUX 00290223575EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376367 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:04:26 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 1 CEUX 00290223576EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376368 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:04:33 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 96 XPAR 00290223730EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376369 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:04:56 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 68 XPAR 00290223803EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376370 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:05:13 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 21 XPAR 00290223854EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376371 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:07:23 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 35 XPAR 00290224312EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376372 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:07:34 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 55 CEUX 00290224338EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376373 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:07:37 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 29 CEUX 00290224352EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376374 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:10:42 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 19 XPAR 00290224929EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376375 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:10:48 FR0000064578 71.70 EUR 6 XPAR 00290224950EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376376 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:10:49 FR0000064578 71.70 EUR 16 XPAR 00290224952EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376377 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:12:47 FR0000064578 71.70 EUR 23 XPAR 00290225229EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376378 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:14:18 FR0000064578 71.70 EUR 28 XPAR 00290225490EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376379 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:14:35 FR0000064578 71.68 EUR 30 XPAR 00290225511EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376380 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:18:24 FR0000064578 71.70 EUR 23 XPAR 00290226239EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376381 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:43:34 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 82 CEUX 00290231161EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376382 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:46:33 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 50 CEUX 00290232028EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376383 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:46:33 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 90 XPAR 00290232029EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites Page 4 COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376384 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:47:01 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 19 XPAR 00290232195EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376385 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:47:01 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 164 XPAR 00290232196EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376386 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:48:39 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 73 XPAR 00290232482EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376387 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:49:45 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 195 XPAR 00290232701EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376388 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:49:47 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 234 XPAR 00290232702EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376389 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:49:47 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 37 XPAR 00290232703EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376390 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:49:47 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 75 XPAR 00290232704EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376391 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:49:47 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 3 XPAR 00290232705EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376392 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:49:52 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 75 XPAR 00290232728EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376393 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:49:55 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 75 XPAR 00290232734EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376394 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:49:55 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 33 XPAR 00290232735EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376395 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:49:55 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 45 XPAR 00290232736EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376396 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:50:07 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 44 XPAR 00290232861EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376397 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:51:50 FR0000064578 71.70 EUR 46 CEUX 00290233180EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376398 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:51:55 FR0000064578 71.70 EUR 5 CEUX 00290233198EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376399 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:53:44 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 4 XPAR 00290233604EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376400 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:53:44 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 62 XPAR 00290233605EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376401 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:53:44 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 32 XPAR 00290233606EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376402 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:53:44 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 22 XPAR 00290233607EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376403 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:53:44 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 32 XPAR 00290233608EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376404 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:53:44 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 2 XPAR 00290233609EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376405 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:53:49 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 1 CEUX 00290233630EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376406 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:54:01 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 67 XPAR 00290233686EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376407 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:54:12 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 18 XPAR 00290233735EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376408 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:55:22 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 18 XPAR 00290233957EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376409 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 16:58:36 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 15 XPAR 00290234630EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376410 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:05:42 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 16 CEUX 00290236263EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376411 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:05:42 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 74 CEUX 00290236264EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376412 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:07:42 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 7 CEUX 00290236788EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376413 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:07:42 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 27 CEUX 00290236789EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376414 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:07:47 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 40 XPAR 00290236815EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376415 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:07:47 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 31 XPAR 00290236816EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376416 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:07:50 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 18 XPAR 00290236820EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376417 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:07:50 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 6 XPAR 00290236821EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376418 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:15:00 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 6 XPAR 00290238684EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376419 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:15:00 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 15 XPAR 00290238685EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376420 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:15:00 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 2 XPAR 00290238686EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376421 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:16:38 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 7 AQEU 00290239249EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376422 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:16:38 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 27 XPAR 00290239248EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376423 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:17:50 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 23 XPAR 00290239634EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376424 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:18:19 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 15 XPAR 00290239750EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376425 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:20:05 FR0000064578 71.70 EUR 24 XPAR 00290240313EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376426 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 27/12/2021 17:26:03 FR0000064578 71.66 EUR 1 XPAR 00290242178EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376427 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:06:00 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 33 XPAR 00290258616EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376428 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:06:00 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 50 XPAR 00290258617EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376429 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:07:41 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 63 XPAR 00290258678EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376430 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:07:41 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 10 XPAR 00290258679EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376431 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:11:54 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 82 XPAR 00290258880EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376432 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:11:54 FR0000064578 71.98 EUR 75 XPAR 00290258881EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376433 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:12:33 FR0000064578 71.90 EUR 38 XPAR 00290258898EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376434 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:12:33 FR0000064578 71.90 EUR 25 XPAR 00290258899EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376435 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:15:56 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 75 CEUX 00290259103EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376436 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:17:12 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 28 CEUX 00290259185EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376437 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:17:28 FR0000064578 71.94 EUR 41 CEUX 00290259219EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376438 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:18:48 FR0000064578 71.90 EUR 32 AQEU 00290259326EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376439 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:21:08 FR0000064578 71.86 EUR 33 AQEU 00290259525EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376440 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:22:22 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 28 XPAR 00290259603EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376441 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:22:27 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 16 XPAR 00290259607EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376442 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:25:53 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 8 CEUX 00290259836EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376443 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:25:56 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 28 CEUX 00290259845EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376444 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:28:56 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 2 XPAR 00290260140EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376445 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:28:56 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 77 XPAR 00290260141EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376446 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:28:57 FR0000064578 71.82 EUR 19 XPAR 00290260143EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376447 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:30:22 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 75 XPAR 00290260323EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376448 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:30:22 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 31 XPAR 00290260324EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376449 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:30:22 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 30 XPAR 00290260325EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376450 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:31:05 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 75 XPAR 00290260420EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376451 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:31:05 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 9 XPAR 00290260421EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376452 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:31:12 FR0000064578 71.72 EUR 3 XPAR 00290260431EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376453 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:41:12 FR0000064578 71.68 EUR 56 XPAR 00290261392EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376454 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:45:43 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 88 CEUX 00290261905EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376455 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:45:43 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 17 CEUX 00290261906EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376456 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:45:46 FR0000064578 71.74 EUR 47 CEUX 00290261907EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376457 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:46:27 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 28 CEUX 00290261978EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376458 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:46:27 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 5 CEUX 00290261979EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376459 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:49:00 FR0000064578 71.76 EUR 17 CEUX 00290262250EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376460 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:53:50 FR0000064578 71.68 EUR 15 TQEX 00290262697EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376461 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:57:50 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 23 CEUX 00290263009EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376462 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:57:50 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 111 CEUX 00290263010EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376463 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:57:53 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 25 CEUX 00290263011EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376464 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 09:57:53 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 8 CEUX 00290263012EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376465 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 10:01:16 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 61 XPAR 00290263388EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376466 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 10:01:18 FR0000064578 71.80 EUR 45 CEUX 00290263389EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites COVIVIO 969500P8M3W2XX376467 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 28/12/2021 10:02:21 FR0000064578 71.78 EUR 40 CEUX 00290263485EXPA1 Plan d'attribution d'actions gratuites Page 5 Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici. 