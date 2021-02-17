Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Covivio    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 17/02 17:35:29
64.8 EUR   --.--%
20:42COVIVIO : FY2020 Results Analysts Presentation
PU
20:06COVIVIO : résultats annuels 2020
PU
19:38COVIVIO : Des performances 2020 solides grâce à un patrimoine prime et diversifié
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Covivio : FY2020 Results Analysts Presentation

17/02/2021 | 20:42
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUMMARY

  • I. 2020: MANY SUCCESSES IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

  • II. A HIGH-QUALITY PORTFOLIO ABLE TO ADAPT

Offices: more prime locations, pipeline & services as key drivers

Residential: promising fundamentals & continuous growth

Hotels: positioned for recovery

  • III. FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • IV. OUTLOOK & GUIDANCE

APPENDIX

2

REINFORCEMENT IN GERMANY IN 2020

Notably with the acquisition in German offices for €1.1 bn Group share

A EUROPEAN PORTFOLIO

GROUP SHARE

4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2021 19:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur COVIVIO
20:42COVIVIO : FY2020 Results Analysts Presentation
PU
20:06COVIVIO : résultats annuels 2020
PU
19:38COVIVIO : Des performances 2020 solides grâce à un patrimoine prime et diversifi..
PU
15/02Pluie de milliards en attente
15/02EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Vivendi / UMG, Danone, Sanofi, Tikehau, CGG, Nissan, Nvi..
05/02BNP PARIBAS : le bénéfice net recule un peu moins que prévu en 2020
AW
19/01COVIVIO : plus forte baisse du SBF 120 à la clôture du mardi 19 janvier 2020 -
AO
19/01COVIVIO : plombé par une dégradation de broker
CF
19/01COVIVIO : Barclays dégrade sa recommandation
CF
19/01COVIVIO : plus forte baisse du SBF 120 à la mi-séance du mardi 19 janvier 2020
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur COVIVIO
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 915 M 1 101 M -
Résultat net 2020 103 M 124 M -
Dette nette 2020 8 840 M 10 643 M -
PER 2020 49,8x
Rendement 2020 6,30%
Capitalisation 6 108 M 7 397 M -
VE / CA 2020 16,3x
VE / CA 2021 15,1x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 65,0%
Graphique COVIVIO
Durée : Période :
Covivio : Graphique analyse technique Covivio | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique COVIVIO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 73,41 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 64,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Christophe Joseph Kullmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tugdual Millet Chief Financial Officer
Jean Gaston Laurent Chairman
Marielle Seegmuller Operations Director
Marjolaine Alquier de L'epine Head-Risks, Compliance & Internal Controls
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
COVIVIO-14.00%7 397
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-0.61%61 310
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-1.66%38 456
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-4.28%24 808
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.76%23 037
SEGRO PLC1.94%16 012
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ