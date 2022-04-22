Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Covivio
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    COV   FR0000064578

COVIVIO

(COV)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  22/04 09:17:36
74.45 EUR   +0.20%
09:05BOURSE DE PARIS : Powell spoile l'épisode du 4 mai
09:01Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris - Vendredi 22 avril 2022
AO
08:28EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Kering, Renault, EssilorLuxottica, Vinci, Casino, Twitter, SAP, Holcim...
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Covivio : Q1 2022 Activity – Slideshow

22/04/2022 | 08:28
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUMMARY

2

OFFICE MARKETS - PURSUIT OF THE RECOVERY

GREATER PARIS

MILAN

TOP GERMAN CITIES1

1Top 6 German cities: Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Cologne.

4

Sources: BNPP, Immostat, DILS, CBRE, JLL

OFFICES - DYNAMIC LETTING ACTIVITY FOR COVIVIO IN Q1 2022

18,500 M²

PRE-LETTINGS

17,600 M²

NEW LETTINGS

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Covivio SA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur COVIVIO
09:05BOURSE DE PARIS : Powell spoile l'épisode du 4 mai
09:01Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris - Vendredi 22 avril 2022
AO
08:28EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Kering, Renault, EssilorLuxottica, Vinci, Casino, Twitter, SAP, Ho..
08:28COVIVIO : Q1 2022 Activity – Slideshow
PU
21/04COVIVIO : Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions autorisé par l'Assemblée Générale Mi..
PU
21/04Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris - Vendredi 22 avril 2022
AO
21/04COVIVIO : hausse de 7,1% des revenus trimestriels
AO
21/04COVIVIO : revenus en hausse organique de 7% au T1 grâce à la reprise du marché locatif
DJ
21/04ACTIVITÉ À FIN MARS 2022 : Le 1er trimestre 2022 confirme la forte reprise de l'activité
PU
21/04COVIVIO : 2021 – Rapport Annuel de Performance Durable
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur COVIVIO
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 994 M 1 079 M -
Résultat net 2022 676 M 734 M -
Dette nette 2022 7 485 M 8 127 M -
PER 2022 13,3x
Rendement 2022 5,23%
Capitalisation 7 006 M 7 607 M -
VE / CA 2022 14,6x
VE / CA 2023 13,7x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 61,6%
Graphique COVIVIO
Durée : Période :
Covivio : Graphique analyse technique Covivio | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique COVIVIO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 74,30 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 77,69 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,56%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christophe Joseph Kullmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Arkwright Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean Gaston Laurent Chairman
Marielle Seegmuller Operations Director
Marjolaine Alquier de L'epine Director-Audit, Risk & Compliance
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
COVIVIO2.91%7 607
EQUINIX, INC.-10.43%69 914
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.15%44 801
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-15.00%43 430
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-10.45%32 805
SEGRO PLC-4.14%21 423