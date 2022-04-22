Covivio : Q1 2022 Activity – Slideshow

SUMMARY
2
OFFICE MARKETS - PURSUIT OF THE RECOVERY
GREATER PARIS
MILAN
TOP GERMAN CITIES1
1Top 6 German cities: Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Cologne.
4
Sources: BNPP, Immostat, DILS, CBRE, JLL
OFFICES - DYNAMIC LETTING ACTIVITY FOR COVIVIO IN Q1 2022
18,500 M²
PRE-LETTINGS
17,600 M²
NEW LETTINGS
5
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Disclaimer
Covivio SA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:27:01 UTC.