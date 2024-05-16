Approbation n° 24-155 du 15 mai 2024
Sociétés: COVIVIO
COVIVIO HOTELS
Supplément au prospectus de base approuvé à l'occasion d'un programme d'admission de titres de créance pour un montant nominal maximum de 6.000.000.000 €.
Nota:
Le supplément fait référence au prospectus de base qui a reçu le numéro d'approbation 23-515 le 14 décembre 2023 et au supplément qui a reçu le numéro d'approbation 24-118 le 24 avril 2024.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Covivio Hotels SCA published this content on 16 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2024 14:34:02 UTC.