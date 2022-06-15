Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Royaume-Uni
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cranswick plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CWK   GB0002318888

CRANSWICK PLC

(CWK)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe  -  13:39 15/06/2022
3069.00 GBX   +5.17%
13:01CRANSWICK PLC : Jefferies & Co. adopte une opinion positive
ZM
09:05BOURSE DE PARIS : La quadrature du cercle
08:27AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Airbus, Amundi, Kering, Logitech, Roche, Essity, Akzo Nobel, Rolls-Royce...
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Cranswick plc : Jefferies & Co. adopte une opinion positive

15/06/2022 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur CRANSWICK PLC
13:01CRANSWICK PLC : Jefferies & Co. adopte une opinion positive
ZM
09:05BOURSE DE PARIS : La quadrature du cercle
08:27AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Airbus, Amundi, Kering, Logitech, Roche, Essity, Akzo Nobel, Ro..
24/05Le producteur de viande Cranswick maintient ses perspectives pour 2023 grâce à un contr..
ZR
24/05Le groupe alimentaire britannique Cranswick enregistre une hausse de son bénéfice pour ..
MT
24/05Earnings Flash (CWK.L) CRANSWICK affiche un revenu de 2,01 milliards de livres sterling..
MT
24/05Cranswick plc annonce un dividende pour l'année 2022
CI
03/02Cranswick confirme ses perspectives en raison de la forte demande du secteur de la vent..
MT
31/01Le groupe alimentaire britannique Cranswick rachète Grove Pet Foods
MT
31/01CRANSWICK PLC (LSE : CWK) a acquis Grove Pet Foods Limited.
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CRANSWICK PLC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 1 997 M 2 400 M 2 304 M
Résultat net 2022 109 M 130 M 125 M
Dette nette 2022 52,9 M 63,5 M 61,0 M
PER 2022 14,4x
Rendement 2022 2,56%
Capitalisation 1 553 M 1 866 M 1 791 M
VE / CA 2022 0,80x
VE / CA 2023 0,74x
Nbr Employés 13 300
Flottant 95,0%
Graphique CRANSWICK PLC
Durée : Période :
Cranswick plc : Graphique analyse technique Cranswick plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CRANSWICK PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2 918,00 GBX
Objectif de cours Moyen 4 029,36 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Adam Hartley Couch Executive Director
Mark Bottomley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Mark J. Reckitt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela Powell Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CRANSWICK PLC-21.23%1 866
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.77%299 804
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.72%80 918
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY21.33%46 519
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.67%44 237
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.58%42 517