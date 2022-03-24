Credit Agricole S A : Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s 2021 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the French and English versions of its 2021 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report have been registered with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on March 24, 2022, under number D.22-0142. These documents are available on the website of Crédit Agricole S.A. at the following addresses:

. https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/financial-publications, for the English version,

. https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/publications-financieres, for the French version,

as well as on the website of the AMF.

The following documents are included in the Uniserval Registration Document:

. the 2021 Annual Financial Report;

. the report on corporate governance;

. the Non-Financial Performance Report.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge under conditions provided by regulations