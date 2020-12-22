Connexion
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA

(ACA)
Credit Agricole : Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Banco BPM strengthen their partnership in consumer credit in Italy

22/12/2020 | 11:42
Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Banco BPM announce that on 18 December 2020, they signed an Amendment Agreement, in order to further strengthen their global partnership in consumer finance in Italy of Agos Ducato (in which Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance holds 61% - Banco BPM 39%), introducing some changes to the agreements signed at the end of 2018 between Banco BPM, Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance.

These amendments include additional opportunities for Agos Ducato to further expand its commercial base and improve its cost of funding, together with the extension, for an additional period of up to 24 months, and therefore until 31st July 2023, of the deadline for the put option exercise referred to a 10% stake held by Banco BPM in the share capital of Agos Ducato, at the previously agreed strike price of Euro 150 million.

La Sté Crédit Agricole SA a publié ce contenu, le 21 décembre 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le22 décembre 2020 10:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 20 291 M 24 772 M -
Résultat net 2020 3 002 M 3 665 M -
Dette nette 2020 - - -
PER 2020 10,0x
Rendement 2020 4,28%
Capitalisation 28 682 M 35 050 M -
Capi. / CA 2020 1,41x
Capi. / CA 2021 1,39x
Nbr Employés 72 524
Flottant 38,8%
Graphique CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA
Durée : Période :
Crédit Agricole SA : Graphique analyse technique Crédit Agricole SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,38 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,95 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 73,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -22,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Caroline Catoire Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA-23.00%35 050
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%165 390
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-21.70%60 235
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.17%59 256
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.12%54 166
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.24%45 836
