  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Maroc
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Crédit Immobilier et Hôtelier, Société Anonyme
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CIH   MA0000011454

CRÉDIT IMMOBILIER ET HÔTELIER, SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(CIH)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  27/10/2022
289.90 MAD   +1.72%
21:47Credit Immobilier Et Hôtelier Societe Anonyme : CIH Bank – L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'augmentation du capital
PU
10:33Credit Immobilier Et Hôtelier Societe Anonyme : Enregistrement par l'AMMC du Document de Référence relatif à l'exercice
PU
26/10Credit Immobilier Et Hôtelier Societe Anonyme : CIH Bank – Mise à jour annuelle du dossier d'information relatif au programme d'émission de certificats de dépôt
PU
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Credit Immobilier et Hôtelier Societe Anonyme : CIH Bank – L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'augmentation du capital

28/10/2022 | 21:47
CIH Bank - L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'augmentation du capital
Dénomination CIH Bank - L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'augmentation du capital
Emetteur CIH Bank
Organisme conseil CIH Bank
N° Visa VI/EM/036/2022
Date de visa 28/10/2022
Nature du titre Titres de capital
Nature de l'opération Augmentation de capital
Type de l'opération Apport en numéraire
Montant total (en millier de Dhs) 64507.00
Document d'information DR_CIH_031_2022_1.pdf
CIH Bank_NO_ 036_Augmentation_Capital_200MDH.pdf

Disclaimer

CIH - Crédit Immobilier & Hotelier SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 19:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 3 469 M 318 M 320 M
Résultat net 2022 750 M 68,7 M 69,1 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 10,9x
Rendement 2022 5,19%
Capitalisation 8 441 M 774 M 778 M
Capi. / CA 2022 2,43x
Capi. / CA 2023 2,26x
Nbr Employés 2 167
Flottant 15,6%
Graphique CRÉDIT IMMOBILIER ET HÔTELIER, SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Durée : Période :
Crédit Immobilier et Hôtelier, Société Anonyme : Graphique analyse technique Crédit Immobilier et Hôtelier, Société Anonyme | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CRÉDIT IMMOBILIER ET HÔTELIER, SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 289,90 MAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 353,00 MAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ahmed Rahhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lotfi Sekkat Deputy MD-Finance, Risks & Resources
Driss Bennouna Head-Information System & Industrialization
Mohamed Aboutarik Director-Compliance Division
Khalid Cheddadi Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CRÉDIT IMMOBILIER ET HÔTELIER, SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME-14.48%757
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.69%132 859
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.18%69 064
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.26%49 043
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-8.44%48 472
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-19.91%43 840