Credit Immobilier et Hôtelier Societe Anonyme : CIH Bank – L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'augmentation du capital

CIH Bank - L'AMMC vise le prospectus relatif à l'augmentation du capital
Dénomination
Emetteur
CIH Bank
Organisme conseil
CIH Bank
N° Visa
VI/EM/036/2022
Date de visa
28/10/2022
Nature du titre
Titres de capital
Nature de l'opération
Augmentation de capital
Type de l'opération
Apport en numéraire
Montant total (en millier de Dhs)
64507.00
Document d'information
DR_CIH_031_2022_1.pdf
CIH Bank_NO_ 036_Augmentation_Capital_200MDH.pdf
Disclaimer
CIH - Crédit Immobilier & Hotelier SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 19:46:06 UTC.