Credit Suisse : Proposition de nouvelles nominations au Conseil d'administration de Credit Suisse Group AG

Juan Colombas est administrateur non exécutif et membre de l'Audit Committee ainsi que du Risk Committee d'ING Group depuis 2020. Il dispose d'une vaste expérience du secteur des services financiers, avec une expertise en transformation numérique, en gestion des affaires bancaires, en gestion des risques et en cybersécurité. Sa longue expérience dans des postes exécutifs dans la banque de détail et la banque commerciale au Royaume-Uni et en Europe comprend son récent poste de Chief Operating Officer et, auparavant, de Chief Risk Officer à Lloyds Banking Group pour la période de 2011 à 2020. Avant cela, il a passé 25 ans au sein du Santander Group, où il a été administrateur exécutif et Chief Risk Officer des activités de Santander au Royaume-Uni de 2006 à 2010. Avant de devenir Chief Risk Officer, il a occupé plusieurs fonctions senior dans les domaines du risque, du contrôle et du management au sein du Santander Group. Il est titulaire d'un Bachelor of Science de l'Université polytechnique de Madrid, d'une licence en gestion financière de l'ICADE, à Madrid, et d'un master en économie d'entreprise de l'Instituto de Empresa, à Madrid. Juan Colombas est un citoyen espagnol.

Axel Lehmann est un dirigeant expérimenté du secteur financier, disposant d'une vaste expérience de la gestion des risques, des activités opérationnelles et de la conduite des affaires. Il était récemment membre du directoire d'UBS Group AG, d'abord en tant que Group Chief Operating Officer, puis en tant que président de Personal & Corporate Banking et président d'UBS Suisse, des fonctions qu'il a quittées au 31 janvier 2021. Entre 2009 et 2015, Axel Lehmann a été administrateur non exécutif et membre du Risk Committee d'UBS Group AG. Durant cette période, il était Chief Risk Officer et Regional Chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa à Zurich Insurance Group. Sa carrière au sein du Zurich Insurance Group s'est étendue sur près de 20 ans, dont près de 14 ans en tant que membre du directoire du groupe dans diverses fonctions. Il a notamment été responsable des activités de l'assureur pour l'Europe et l'Amérique du Nord, de l'informatique du groupe et a occupé la fonction de Chief Risk Officer. Axel Lehmann exerce actuellement des mandats auprès de différentes institutions académiques et à but non lucratif, notamment en tant que professeur adjoint à l'Université de St-Gall. Il est titulaire d'un doctorat en économie d'entreprise de l'Université de St-Gall et est diplômé de l'Advanced Management Program de la Wharton School, Université de Pennsylvanie (États-Unis). Axel Lehmann est un citoyen suisse.

Le Credit Suisse est un prestataire de services financiers leader sur le plan international. Notre stratégie s'appuie sur nos principaux points forts: notre positionnement parmi les grands établissements de gestion de fortune, nos solides compétences en investment banking et notre forte présence sur notre marché domestique suisse. Nous poursuivons une approche équilibrée dans la gestion de fortune, notre objectif étant de tirer profit tant de la base d'actifs importante dans les marchés matures que de l'accroissement du capital considérable dans la région Asie-Pacifique et dans d'autres marchés émergents, tout en continuant à servir les marchés développés les plus importants et en particulier la Suisse. Le Credit Suisse emploie quelque 49 240 collaborateurs. Les actions nominatives (CSGN) de Credit Suisse Group AG sont cotées en Suisse, ainsi qu'à New York sous la forme d'American Depositary Shares (CS). Pour plus d'informations sur le Credit Suisse, rendez-vous à l'adresse www.credit-suisse.com.

