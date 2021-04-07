Credit Suisse : Le Conseil d'administration annonce des propositions adaptées pour l'Assemblée générale 2021 ainsi qu'une mise à jour relative au Rapport de rémunération 2020 et des changements au sein du Directoire du Credit Suisse Group
07/04/2021 | 17:16
Le Conseil d'administration annonce des propositions adaptées pour l'Assemblée générale 2021 ainsi qu'une mise à jour relative au Rapport de rémunération 2020 et des changements au sein du Directoire du Credit Suisse Group
En raison des récents développements significatifs liés au hedge fund basé aux États-Unis et aux fonds Supply Chain Finance gérés par Credit Suisse Asset Management, le Conseil d'administration annonce aujourd'hui des propositions ajustées pour l'Assemblée générale 2021. Cela inclut le retrait de sa proposition relative à la décharge des membres du Conseil d'administration et du Directoire. En particulier à la suite de l'importante affaire du hedge fund basé aux États-Unis, le Conseil d'administration modifie sa proposition concernant la distribution des dividendes et retire ses propositions sur la rémunération variable du Directoire. Le Credit Suisse publie une mise à jour du Rapport de rémunération 2020, qui peut être consulté sur www.credit-suisse.com/agm. Brian Chin, CEO de l'Investment Bank, et Lara Warner, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, quitteront leurs fonctions.
Le Conseil d'administration modifie ses propositions relatives aux points de l'ordre du jour à soumettre à l'Assemblée générale ordinaire 2021 des actionnaires le 30 avril 2021 comme suit:
Point 1.1. Vote consultatif sur le rapport de rémunération 2020
Le Conseil d'administration a actualisé le rapport de rémunération suite à sa décision de retirer ses propositions concernant la rémunération variable du Directoire, comprenant la rémunération incitative à court terme (STI), qui était basée sur la performance de 2020, et la rémunération incitative à long terme (LTI) pour 2021, pour laquelle le paiement aurait été déterminé en fonction de la performance prospective sur une période de trois ans, de 2021 à 2023. Aussi, le président du Conseil d'administration a proposé de renoncer à ses honoraires de présidence d'un montant de CHF 1.5 million qui lui aurait été attribué à la fin de la période de l'Assemblée générale ordinaire 2020 à l'Assemblée générale ordinaire 2021. Le Conseil d'administration a accepté et approuvé sa proposition.
Le Conseil d'administration recommande d'accepter le rapport de rémunération 2020 actualisé dans le cadre d'un vote consultatif.
Point 2. Décharge aux membres du Conseil d'administration et du Directoire
Le Conseil d'administration retire sa proposition concernant ce point de l'ordre du jour, rendant ce point de l'ordre du jour non pertinent et supprimant ainsi la nécessité de procéder à un vote pour celui-ci. Le Conseil d'administration estime qu'il est dans le meilleur intérêt des actionnaires d'examiner cette proposition lorsque les enquêtes internes sur les récents développements seront terminées et que les résultats seront communiqués.
Point 3. Utilisation du bénéfice résultant du bilan et distribution ordinaire d'un dividende provenant du bénéfice résultant du bilan et des réserves issues d'apports en capital
Suite à l'affaire du Hedge Fund basé aux Etats-Unis, le Conseil d'administration modifie sa proposition concernant ce point de l'ordre du jour, en proposant de distribuer un dividende total ordinaire réduit à CHF 0.10 brut par action nominative, provenant pour moitié du bénéfice résultant du bilan et pour moitié des réserves issues d'apports en capital.
Point 6.2.1. Rémunération incitative variable à court terme (STI)
Le Conseil d'administration retire sa proposition concernant ce point de l'ordre du jour rendant ce point de l'ordre du jour non pertinent et supprimant ainsi la nécessité de procéder à un vote pour celui-ci. Le Conseil d'administration ne recevra pas de rémunération variable STI pour l'exercice 2020.
Point 6.2.3. Rémunération incitative variable à long terme (LTI)
Le Conseil d'administration retire sa proposition concernant ce point de l'ordre du jour, rendant ce point de l'ordre du jour non pertinent et supprimant ainsi la nécessité de procéder à un vote pour celui-ci. Le Conseil d'administration ne recevra pas de rémunération variable LTI pour l'exercice 2021.
Toutes les autres propositions du Conseil d'administration restent inchangées. Pour de plus amples informations sur l'Assemblée générale ordinaire, veuillez consulter notre site internet sur l'Assemblée générale ordinaire à l'adresse www.credit-suisse.com/agm.
Changements au sein du Directoire du Credit Suisse Group et structure ad intérim
À la suite de l'importante affaire relative au hedge fund basé aux États-Unis, Brian Chin, CEO de l'Investment Bank, se retirera de son rôle au sein du Directoire, avec effet au 30 avril 2021. Lara Warner, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, quittera son poste au sein du Directoire à compter du 6 avril. Tous deux quitteront la banque.
À compter du 1er mai 2021, Christian Meissner est nommé CEO de l'Investment Bank et membre du Directoire. Christian occupe les fonctions de coresponsable IWM Investment Banking Advisory et de vice-président d'Investment Banking depuis octobre 2020. Avant cette nomination, il a occupé divers postes de direction dans des banques d'investissement de premier plan, notamment en tant que responsable Global Corporate & Investment Banking chez Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Auparavant, il a travaillé chez Lehman Brothers de 2004 à 2008, où il a occupé le poste de co-responsable EMEA Investment Banking, puis celui de co-Chief Executive Officer EMEA.
Joachim Oechslin est nommé Chief Risk Officer et membre du Directoire ad intérim à compter du 6 avril 2021. Après avoir été Chief Risk Officer et membre du Directoire de Credit Suisse Group AG de janvier 2014 à février 2019, Joachim avait assumé le rôle de Senior Advisor et de Chief of Staff du CEO du Credit Suisse Group. Auparavant, Joachim a été Chief Risk Officer du groupe Munich Re à partir de 2007.
Thomas Grotzer est nommé Global Head of Compliance ad intérim, à compter du 6 avril 2021. Thomas occupe le poste de General Counsel et de membre du Directoire de Credit Suisse (Suisse) SA depuis 2016. Auparavant, il a occupé divers postes de direction au sein de la fonction General Counsel du Credit Suisse, notamment General Counsel Switzerland et Private Banking & Wealth Management. Avant de rejoindre le Credit Suisse, il était le General Counsel d'UBS pour APAC Wealth Management, basé à Hong Kong.
Tous les trois seront subordonnés à Thomas Gottstein.
Autres mesures du Conseil d'administration
En mars 2021, le comité de crise tactique du Conseil d'administration, composé du président, des présidents de l'Audit Committee et du Risk Committee ainsi que du président du Conduct and Financial Crime Control Committee, a été activé pour exercer une surveillance étroite et assurer une prise de décision rapide concernant la résolution des problèmes liés aux fonds Supply Chain Finance gérés par Credit Suisse Asset Management. Le mandat de ce comité a entre-temps été élargi pour inclure l'importante affaire du hedge fund basé aux Etats-Unis. Le comité de crise tactique travaille en étroite collaboration avec le CEO et le reste de l'équipe de direction.
Le Conseil d'administration a en outre lancé deux enquêtes, qui seront menées par des parties externes, sur l'affaire Supply Chain Finance et sur l'importante affaire du hedge fund basé aux États-Unis. Ces enquêtes seront supervisées par un comité spécial du Conseil d'administration et ne se concentreront pas seulement sur les questions directes découlant de ces affaires, mais également sur les conséquences plus larges et les leçons à en tirer.
