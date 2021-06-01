Connexion
    CRSA   US22564L1052

CRESCENT ACQUISITION CORP.

(CRSA)
  Rapport
Crescent Acquisition Corp. : Northland Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

01/06/2021 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 129 M - 106 M
Résultat net 2021 -9,90 M - -8,10 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 316 M 316 M 259 M
Capi. / CA 2021 2,45x
Capi. / CA 2022 1,94x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 78,0%
Graphique CRESCENT ACQUISITION CORP.
Durée : Période :
Crescent Acquisition Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Crescent Acquisition Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CRESCENT ACQUISITION CORP.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,12 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 38,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 38,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Todd M. Purdy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher G. Wright President
Al Hassanein Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Jean-Marc Chapus Co-Chairman
Robert D. Beyer Co-Executive Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRESCENT ACQUISITION CORP.-3.16%316
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.29%30 182
HAL TRUST26.50%15 437
KINNEVIK AB52.44%11 142
LIFO AB16.54%10 068
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY15.47%9 072