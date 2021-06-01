|
Crescent Acquisition Corp. : Northland Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2021
129 M
106 M
|Résultat net 2021
-9,90 M
-8,10 M
|Dette nette 2021
|PER 2021
|Rendement 2021
|Capitalisation
|
316 M
316 M
259 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|2,45x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|1,94x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|78,0%
Tendances analyse technique CRESCENT ACQUISITION CORP.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
14,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
10,12 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
38,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
38,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
38,3%
