Crescent Point Energy Corp. : BMO Capital à l'achat

Données financières CAD USD EUR CA 2021 2 631 M 2 097 M 1 784 M Résultat net 2021 250 M 200 M 170 M Dette nette 2021 2 292 M 1 827 M 1 554 M PER 2021 7,78x Rendement 2021 0,18% Capitalisation 2 896 M 2 305 M 1 963 M VE / CA 2021 1,97x VE / CA 2022 1,81x Nbr Employés 735 Flottant 99,8% Graphique CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 15 Objectif de cours Moyen 6,48 CAD Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,46 CAD Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,5% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,7% Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Craig Bryksa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Kenneth R. Lamont Chief Financial Officer Barbara Munroe Chairman Rob Fiorentino Vice President-Operations & Technology Ryan Gritzfeldt Chief Operating Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. 83.84% 2 305 CONOCOPHILLIPS 35.08% 73 043 CNOOC LIMITED 12.95% 46 562 EOG RESOURCES, INC. 51.07% 43 972 CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 29.52% 37 406 PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 44.53% 35 649