Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Argentine
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CRES   ARP331091024

CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA

(CRES)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  11/05/2023
267.00 ARS   -2.00%
28/04CRESUD S.A.C.I.F y A. approuve le versement d'un dividende en espèces, payable le 5 mai 2023
CI
14/02Transcript : Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
10/02Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 31 décembre 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur
Jours
:
Heures
:
Minutes
:
Secondes

Transcript : Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023

12/05/2023 | 20:00
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded under information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Toute l'actualité sur CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
28/04CRESUD S.A.C.I.F y A. approuve le versement d'un dividende en espèces, payable le 5 mai..
CI
14/02Transcript : Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y A..
CI
10/02Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria annonce ses..
CI
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, F..
CI
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria autorise un..
CI
2022Transcript : Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y A..
CI
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria annonce ses..
CI
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera Y Agropecuaria annonce un ..
CI
2022CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, F..
FA
2022Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera Y Agropecuaria approuve un..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Données financières
CA 2022 95 850 M 418 M 385 M
Résultat net 2022 37 088 M 162 M 149 M
Dette nette 2022 96 788 M 422 M 388 M
PER 2022 2,41x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 155 Mrd 677 M 622 M
VE / CA 2021 3,65x
VE / CA 2022 1,79x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 63,5%
Graphique CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA
Durée : Période :
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria : Graphique analyse technique Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 267,00 ARS
Objectif de cours Moyen 530,00 ARS
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 98,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Second Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Diego Chillado Biaus General Manager-Argentina Operations
Alejandro Mario Bartolomé Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CRESUD SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA, COMERCIAL, INMOBILIARIA, FINANCIERA Y AGROPECUARIA15.96%677
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-4.23%2 917
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.1.44%2 382
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-16.30%2 101
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-3.13%1 519
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.20.75%1 146
-40% : nos abonnements vous guident vers les meilleures investissements de demain.
S'abonner
fermer