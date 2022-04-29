Connexion
    CRE   CA22675W1077

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION

(CRE)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Bourse de Toronto  -  28/04 21:59:49
1.470 CAD   +2.08%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Critical Elements Lithium : Interim Financial Report

29/04/2022 | 02:22
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

(Une société d'exploration)

États financiers intermédiaires résumés (non audité)

Périodes de trois et six mois closes le 28 février 2022

(Deuxième trimestre)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(An Exploration Company)

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

Three- and Nine-month periods ended

February 28, 2022 (Second Quarter)

RAPPORT DE LA DIRECTION

ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉSMANAGEMENT'S REPORT

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

États de la situation financière …………………… .. 3

États de la perte nette et de la perte globale …… 4

États des variations des capitaux propres……… 5

Tableaux des flux de trésorerie ………………… .. 6

Notes complémentaires ………………………… ... 7

Statements of Financial Position ……………………… .3

Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss .... 4

Statements of Changes in Equity ……………………… 5

Statements of Cash Flows ……………………………… 6

Notes to Financial Statements ………………………… .7

Note : Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés n'ont pas faire l'objet d'un examen par les auditeurs de la Société.

N.B.: The Company's auditors have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements.

Aux actionnaires de

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés ainsi que les notes y afférents pour la période de trois et six mois closes le 28 février 2022 sont la responsabilité de la direction de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques. Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés ont été préparés conformément aux normes internationales d'information financière (« IFRS ») et comprennent des montants établis à partir des meilleures estimations et meilleur jugement de la direction.

La Société maintient des systèmes de contrôle interne conçus pour assurer la pertinence et la fiabilité de l'information financière et la sauvegarde des éléments d'actif.

Les auditeurs externes de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques n'ont pas effectué de revue des états financiers intermédiaires résumés pour la période close le 28 février 2022.

To the shareholders of

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Management of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is responsible for the condensed interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three- and six-month periods ended February 28, 2022. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and include amounts based on management's best estimates and judgment.

The Company maintains systems of internal control designed to ensure that financial reporting is pertinent and reliable and assets are safeguarded.

The external auditors of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended February 28, 2028.

Signé (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée

Chef de la direction

Signed (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée

Chief Executive Officer

Signé (Nathalie Laurin)

Nathalie Laurin

Chef de la direction financière

Signed (Nathalie Laurin)

Nathalie Laurin

Chief Financial Officer

États de la situation financière

(non audités)

Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

28 février /

31 août /

February 28,

August 31,

2022

2021

ACTIFS

$

$

ASSETS

Actifs courants

Current assets

Trésorerie

33 842 204

6 223 119

Cash

Placement (note 6)

600 000

600 000

Investment (Note 6)

Titres négociables (note 7)

2 224 106

2 491 055

Marketable securities (Note 7)

Autres débiteurs

24 700

39 243

Other receivables

Taxes à recevoir

165 355

243 270

Taxes receivable

Frais payés d'avance

59 595

85 875

Prepaid expenses

Actifs financiers au titre de placements donnés

Financial asset collateral investments

en garantie (note 8)

-

1 333 561

(Note 8)

Crédits d'impôt miniers à recevoir

500 661

500 262

Mining tax credits receivable

37 416 621

11 516 385

Actifs non courants

Non-current assets

Immobilisations corporelles (note 9)

78 525

81 123

Fixed assets (Note 9)

Actifs au titre de droits d'utilisation (note 10)

48 326

58 324

Right-of-use assets (Note 10)

Actifs de prospection et d'évaluation (note 11)

27 987 111

27 036 007

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 11)

28 113 962

27 175 454

Total des actifs

65 530 583

38 691 839

Total assets

PASSIFS

LIABILITIES

Passifs courants

Current liabilities

Créditeurs et charges à payer

1 583 240

2 210 318

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Tranche à court terme des obligations locatives

(note 12)

20 495

19 990

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 12)

Tranche à court terme sur la dette à long terme

Current portion of the long-term debt

(note 13)

694 934

633 071

(Note 13)

2 298 669

2 863 379

Passifs non courants

Non-current liabilities

Obligations locatives (note 12)

30 843

41 218

Lease liabilities (Note 12)

Impôts sur les résultats et impôts miniers différés

2 147 133

2 064 322

Deferred income taxes and mining taxes

2 177 976

2 105 540

Total des passifs

4 476 645

4 968 919

Total liabilities

CAPITAUX PROPRES

EQUITY

Capital social et bons de souscription (notes 14

et 15)

94 697 256

60 923 742

Share capital and warrants (Notes 14 and 15)

Surplus d'apport

9 193 531

9 549 684

Contributed surplus

Déficit

(42 836 849)

(36 750 506)

Deficit

Total des capitaux propres

61 053 938

33 722 920

Total equity

Total des passifs et des capitaux propres

65 530 583

38 691 839

Total liabilities and equity

PASSIFS ÉVENTUELS (note 21) ET ÉVÈNEMENTS POSTÉRIEURS DATE DU BILAN (Note 24)

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 21) AND SUBSEQUENT

EVENTS (Note 24)Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

POUR LE CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION / ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

(s) Jean-Sébastien Lavallée , Administrateur - Director (s) Eric Zaunscherb

, Administrateur - Director

3

États de la perte nette et de la perte globale

(Non audités)

Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Période de trois mois

Période de six mois

close le 28 février /

close le 28 février /

Three-month period

Six-month period

ended February 28

Ended February 28

2021 $

2022 $

CHARGES

Frais généraux d'administration (note 17)

Salaires et charges sociales

Inscription, registrariat et information aux actionnaires

Honoraires professionnels et de consultants

Rémunération et paiements fondés sur des actions

Amortissement des immobilisations corporelles (note 9)

Amortissement des actifs au titre de droits d'utilisation (note 10)

Variation de la juste valeur des titres négociables

AUTRES Revenus d'intérêts Autres revenus

Étude d'ingénierie (note 18) Perte résultant de la décomptabilisation de la dette à long terme (note 13)

Perte (Gain) sur taux de change

PERTE NETTE ET PERTE GLOBALE DE LA PÉRIODE PERTE NETTE PAR ACTION DE BASE ET DILUÉE (note 16) NOMBRE MOYEN PONDÉRÉ D'ACTIONS EN CIRCULATION (DE BASE ET DILUÉ)

40 596

358 966

59 169

106 652

- 815

4 999

303 158

874 355

41 100

252 882

18 562

71 943

- 572 4 999

(17 201)

372 857

  • 2 598

    32 489

    3 150 (829 406)

    -

    (1 403) (795 170)

    1 669 525

    13 057

    3 150 -

    (169 950)

    244 (153 499)

    526 356

    2022 $

    98 855

    677 894

    99 596

    266 932

    232 345

  • 9 998

266 949

1 655 167

38 665

26 562 (1 551 835)

- 9 012 (1 477 596)

3 132 763

(0,01)

204 403 868

(0,00)

171 686 620

(0,02)

205 167 363

2021 $

72 084

496 902

56 558

219 292

176 127

  • 1 150 (Note 9) Depreciation of right-of-use

  • 9 998 assets (Note 10) Net change in fair value of

18 629

1 050 740

21 245

6 300 -

(169 950)

355 (142 050)

1 192 790

(0,01)

170 249 597

EXPENSES

General administrative expenses (note 17)

Salaries and fringe benefits

Registration, listing fees and shareholders' informationProfessional and consultants fees

Share-based compensation Depreciation of fixed assetsmarketable securitiesOTHERS Interest income Other revenues Engineering study (Note 18)

Loss on derecognition of long-term debt (Note 13)

Foreign exchange loss (income)

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE (Note 16) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING (BASIC AND DILUTED)

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

4

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

(société d'exploration)

États des variations des capitaux propres

(Non audités)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(an Exploration Company)

Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

Capital social

et bons de

Total des

souscription /

Surplus d'apport /

Déficit cumulé /

capitaux

Share capital

Contributed

Accumulated

propres /

and warrants

surplus

deficit

Total equity

$

$

$

$

Solde au 31 août 2020

45 068 884

8 987 854

(32 784 189)

21 272 549

Balance, August 31, 2020

Émission d'actions ordinaires assorties de bons

de souscription (note 14)

15 000 040

-

-

15 000 040

Common share issuance with warrants (Note 14)

Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 14)

273 395

(94 395)

-

179 000

Share purchase options exercised (Note 14)

Exercice de bons de souscription (Note 14)

101 472

-

-

101 472

Warrants exercised (Note 14)

Options aux courtiers et à des intervenants

octroyées (note 14)

-

641 356

-

641 356

Brokers and intermediaries options granted (Note 14)

Options octroyées (note 14)

-

176 127

-

176 127

Options granted (Note 14)

Frais d'émission d'actions

-

-

(1 761 626)

(1 761 626)

Share issuance expenses

60 443 791

9 710 942

(34 545 815)

35 608 918

Perte nette pour la période

-

-

(1 192 790)

(1 192 790)

Net loss for the period

Solde au 28 février 2021

60 443 791

9 710 942

(35 738 605)

34 416 128

Balance, February 28, 2021

Solde au 31 août 2021

60 923 742

9 549 684

(36 750 506)

33 722 920

Balance, August 31, 2021

Émission d'actions ordinaires assorties de bons

de souscription (note 14)

30 016 438

-

-

30 016 438

Common share issuance with warrants (Note 14)

Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 14)

3 671 576

(1 321 576)

-

2 350 000

Share purchase options exercised (Note 14)

Exercice de bons de souscription (note 14)

85 500

-

-

85 500

Warrants exercised (Note 14)

Options aux courtiers et à des intervenants

octroyées (note 14)

-

733 078

-

733 078

Brokers and intermediaries options granted (Note 14)

Options octroyées (note 14)

-

232 345

-

232 345

Options granted (Note 14)

Frais d'émission d'actions

-

-

(2 953 580)

(2 953 580)

Share issuance expenses

94 697 256

9 193 531

(39 704 086)

64 186 701

Perte nette pour la période

-

-

(3 132 763)

(3 132 763)

Net loss for the period

Solde au 28 février 2022

94 697 256

9 193 531

(42 836 849)

61 053 938

Balance, February 28, 2022

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 00:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
