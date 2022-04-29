Critical Elements Lithium : Interim Financial Report

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

(Une société d'exploration)

États financiers intermédiaires résumés (non audité)

Périodes de trois et six mois closes le 28 février 2022

(Deuxième trimestre)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(An Exploration Company)

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited)

Three- and Nine-month periods ended

February 28, 2022 (Second Quarter)

RAPPORT DE LA DIRECTION

ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉSMANAGEMENT'S REPORT

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

États de la situation financière …………………… .. 3

États de la perte nette et de la perte globale …… 4

États des variations des capitaux propres……… 5

Tableaux des flux de trésorerie ………………… .. 6

Notes complémentaires ………………………… ... 7

Statements of Financial Position ……………………… .3

Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss .... 4

Statements of Changes in Equity ……………………… 5

Statements of Cash Flows ……………………………… 6

Notes to Financial Statements ………………………… .7

Note : Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés n'ont pas faire l'objet d'un examen par les auditeurs de la Société.

N.B.: The Company's auditors have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements.

Aux actionnaires de

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés ainsi que les notes y afférents pour la période de trois et six mois closes le 28 février 2022 sont la responsabilité de la direction de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques. Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés ont été préparés conformément aux normes internationales d'information financière (« IFRS ») et comprennent des montants établis à partir des meilleures estimations et meilleur jugement de la direction.

La Société maintient des systèmes de contrôle interne conçus pour assurer la pertinence et la fiabilité de l'information financière et la sauvegarde des éléments d'actif.

Les auditeurs externes de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques n'ont pas effectué de revue des états financiers intermédiaires résumés pour la période close le 28 février 2022.

To the shareholders of

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Management of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is responsible for the condensed interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three- and six-month periods ended February 28, 2022. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and include amounts based on management's best estimates and judgment.

The Company maintains systems of internal control designed to ensure that financial reporting is pertinent and reliable and assets are safeguarded.

The external auditors of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended February 28, 2028.

Signé (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée

Chef de la direction

Signed (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée

Chief Executive Officer

Signé (Nathalie Laurin)

Nathalie Laurin

Chef de la direction financière

Signed (Nathalie Laurin)

Nathalie Laurin

Chief Financial Officer

États de la situation financière

(non audités)

Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

28 février / 31 août / February 28, August 31, 2022 2021 ACTIFS $ $ ASSETS Actifs courants Current assets Trésorerie 33 842 204 6 223 119 Cash Placement (note 6) 600 000 600 000 Investment (Note 6) Titres négociables (note 7) 2 224 106 2 491 055 Marketable securities (Note 7) Autres débiteurs 24 700 39 243 Other receivables Taxes à recevoir 165 355 243 270 Taxes receivable Frais payés d'avance 59 595 85 875 Prepaid expenses Actifs financiers au titre de placements donnés Financial asset collateral investments en garantie (note 8) - 1 333 561 (Note 8) Crédits d'impôt miniers à recevoir 500 661 500 262 Mining tax credits receivable 37 416 621 11 516 385 Actifs non courants Non-current assets Immobilisations corporelles (note 9) 78 525 81 123 Fixed assets (Note 9) Actifs au titre de droits d'utilisation (note 10) 48 326 58 324 Right-of-use assets (Note 10) Actifs de prospection et d'évaluation (note 11) 27 987 111 27 036 007 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 11) 28 113 962 27 175 454 Total des actifs 65 530 583 38 691 839 Total assets PASSIFS LIABILITIES Passifs courants Current liabilities Créditeurs et charges à payer 1 583 240 2 210 318 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Tranche à court terme des obligations locatives (note 12) 20 495 19 990 Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 12) Tranche à court terme sur la dette à long terme Current portion of the long-term debt (note 13) 694 934 633 071 (Note 13) 2 298 669 2 863 379 Passifs non courants Non-current liabilities Obligations locatives (note 12) 30 843 41 218 Lease liabilities (Note 12) Impôts sur les résultats et impôts miniers différés 2 147 133 2 064 322 Deferred income taxes and mining taxes 2 177 976 2 105 540 Total des passifs 4 476 645 4 968 919 Total liabilities CAPITAUX PROPRES EQUITY Capital social et bons de souscription (notes 14 et 15) 94 697 256 60 923 742 Share capital and warrants (Notes 14 and 15) Surplus d'apport 9 193 531 9 549 684 Contributed surplus Déficit (42 836 849) (36 750 506) Deficit Total des capitaux propres 61 053 938 33 722 920 Total equity Total des passifs et des capitaux propres 65 530 583 38 691 839 Total liabilities and equity PASSIFS ÉVENTUELS (note 21) ET ÉVÈNEMENTS POSTÉRIEURS DATE DU BILAN (Note 24)

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 21) AND SUBSEQUENT

EVENTS (Note 24)Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

POUR LE CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION / ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

(s) Jean-Sébastien Lavallée , Administrateur - Director (s) Eric Zaunscherb

, Administrateur - Director

États de la perte nette et de la perte globale

(Non audités)

Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Période de trois mois Période de six mois close le 28 février / close le 28 février / Three-month period Six-month period ended February 28 Ended February 28 2021 $

2022 $

CHARGES

Frais généraux d'administration (note 17)

Salaires et charges sociales

Inscription, registrariat et information aux actionnaires

Honoraires professionnels et de consultants

Rémunération et paiements fondés sur des actions

Amortissement des immobilisations corporelles (note 9)

Amortissement des actifs au titre de droits d'utilisation (note 10)

Variation de la juste valeur des titres négociables

AUTRES Revenus d'intérêts Autres revenus

Étude d'ingénierie (note 18) Perte résultant de la décomptabilisation de la dette à long terme (note 13)

Perte (Gain) sur taux de change

PERTE NETTE ET PERTE GLOBALE DE LA PÉRIODE PERTE NETTE PAR ACTION DE BASE ET DILUÉE (note 16) NOMBRE MOYEN PONDÉRÉ D'ACTIONS EN CIRCULATION (DE BASE ET DILUÉ)

40 596

358 966

59 169

106 652

- 815

4 999

303 158

874 355

41 100

252 882

18 562

71 943

- 572 4 999

(17 201)

372 857

2 598 32 489 3 150 (829 406) - (1 403) (795 170) 1 669 525 13 057 3 150 - (169 950) 244 (153 499) 526 356 2022 $ 98 855 677 894 99 596 266 932 232 345

9 998

266 949

1 655 167

38 665

26 562 (1 551 835)

- 9 012 (1 477 596)

3 132 763

(0,01)

204 403 868

(0,00)

171 686 620

(0,02)

205 167 363

2021 $

72 084

496 902

56 558

219 292

176 127

1 150 (Note 9) Depreciation of right-of-use

9 998 assets (Note 10) Net change in fair value of

18 629

1 050 740

21 245

6 300 -

(169 950)

355 (142 050)

1 192 790

(0,01)

170 249 597

EXPENSES

General administrative expenses (note 17)

Salaries and fringe benefits

Registration, listing fees and shareholders' informationProfessional and consultants fees

Share-based compensation Depreciation of fixed assetsmarketable securitiesOTHERS Interest income Other revenues Engineering study (Note 18)

Loss on derecognition of long-term debt (Note 13)

Foreign exchange loss (income)

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE (Note 16) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING (BASIC AND DILUTED)

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

(société d'exploration)

États des variations des capitaux propres

(Non audités)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(an Exploration Company)

Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

Capital social et bons de Total des souscription / Surplus d'apport / Déficit cumulé / capitaux Share capital Contributed Accumulated propres / and warrants surplus deficit Total equity $ $ $ $ Solde au 31 août 2020 45 068 884 8 987 854 (32 784 189) 21 272 549 Balance, August 31, 2020 Émission d'actions ordinaires assorties de bons de souscription (note 14) 15 000 040 - - 15 000 040 Common share issuance with warrants (Note 14) Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 14) 273 395 (94 395) - 179 000 Share purchase options exercised (Note 14) Exercice de bons de souscription (Note 14) 101 472 - - 101 472 Warrants exercised (Note 14) Options aux courtiers et à des intervenants octroyées (note 14) - 641 356 - 641 356 Brokers and intermediaries options granted (Note 14) Options octroyées (note 14) - 176 127 - 176 127 Options granted (Note 14) Frais d'émission d'actions - - (1 761 626) (1 761 626) Share issuance expenses 60 443 791 9 710 942 (34 545 815) 35 608 918 Perte nette pour la période - - (1 192 790) (1 192 790) Net loss for the period Solde au 28 février 2021 60 443 791 9 710 942 (35 738 605) 34 416 128 Balance, February 28, 2021 Solde au 31 août 2021 60 923 742 9 549 684 (36 750 506) 33 722 920 Balance, August 31, 2021 Émission d'actions ordinaires assorties de bons de souscription (note 14) 30 016 438 - - 30 016 438 Common share issuance with warrants (Note 14) Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 14) 3 671 576 (1 321 576) - 2 350 000 Share purchase options exercised (Note 14) Exercice de bons de souscription (note 14) 85 500 - - 85 500 Warrants exercised (Note 14) Options aux courtiers et à des intervenants octroyées (note 14) - 733 078 - 733 078 Brokers and intermediaries options granted (Note 14) Options octroyées (note 14) - 232 345 - 232 345 Options granted (Note 14) Frais d'émission d'actions - - (2 953 580) (2 953 580) Share issuance expenses 94 697 256 9 193 531 (39 704 086) 64 186 701 Perte nette pour la période - - (3 132 763) (3 132 763) Net loss for the period Solde au 28 février 2022 94 697 256 9 193 531 (42 836 849) 61 053 938 Balance, February 28, 2022

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

