Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CRE   CA22675W1077

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION

(CRE)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Bourse de Toronto  -  21:59:59 06/06/2023
1.880 CAD   -3.59%
03:26Critical Elements Lithium : Quarterly Report for the period ended February 28, 2023 Financial statements
PU
31/05Critical Elements Lithium identifie de nouvelles cibles de pegmatite LCT et planifie un programme d'exploration de surface sur le portefeuille de la ceinture de Nemaska
MT
31/05Critical Elements Lithium identifie de nouvelles cibles de pegmatites LCT et annonce un programme d'exploration de surface dans le portefeuille de la ceinture de Nemaska
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Critical Elements Lithium : Quarterly Report for the period ended February 28, 2023 Financial statements

07/06/2023 | 03:26
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

(Une société d'exploration)

États financiers intermédiaires résumés (non audité)

Période de six mois close le 28 février 2023 (Deuxième trimestre)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(An Exploration Company)

Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Six-month period ending February 28, 2023 (Second Quarter)

RAPPORT DE LA DIRECTION

ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS

États de la situation financière…………………….. 3

États de la perte nette et de la perte globale …… 4

États des variations des capitaux propres………

5

Tableaux des flux de trésorerie…………………..

6

Notes complémentaires…………………………... 7

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statements of Financial Position……………………….3

Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss.... 4

Statements of Changes in Equity………………………5

Statements of Cash Flows………………………………6

Notes to Financial Statements………………………….7

Note : Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés n'ont pas faire l'objet d'un examen par les auditeurs de la Société.

N.B.: The Company's auditors have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements.

Aux actionnaires de

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés ainsi que les notes y afférents pour la période de six mois close le 28 février 2023 sont la responsabilité de la direction de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques. Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés ont été préparés conformément aux normes internationales d'information financière (« IFRS ») et comprennent des montants établis à partir des meilleures estimations et meilleur jugement de la direction.

La Société maintient des systèmes de contrôle interne conçus pour assurer la pertinence et la fiabilité de l'information financière et la sauvegarde des éléments d'actif.

Les auditeurs externes de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques n'ont pas effectué de revue des états financiers intermédiaires résumés pour la période close le 28 février 2023.

To the shareholders of

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Management of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is responsible for the condensed interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the six-month period ended February 28, 2023. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and include amounts based on management's best estimates and judgment.

The Company maintains systems of internal control designed to ensure that financial reporting is pertinent and reliable and assets are safeguarded.

The external auditors of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended February 28, 2023.

Signé (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée Chef de la direction

Signé (Nathalie Laurin)

Nathalie Laurin

Chef de la direction financière

Signed (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée

Chief Executive Officer

Signed (Nathalie Laurin)

Nathalie Laurin

Chief Financial Officer

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

États de la situation financière

Statements of Financial Position

(non audités)

(Unaudited)

28 février /

31 août /

February 28,

August 31,

2023

2022

ACTIFS

$

$

ASSETS

Actifs courants

Current assets

Trésorerie

33 875 243

29 807 036

Cash

Placement (note 7)

2 000 000

600 000

Investment (Note 7)

Titres négociables (note 8)

3 819 753

1 426 407

Marketable securities (Note 8)

Autres débiteurs

61 710

357 572

Other receivables

Taxes à recevoir

228 262

624 343

Taxes receivable

Frais payés d'avance

364 145

397 388

Prepaid expenses

Crédits d'impôt miniers à recevoir

1 790 038

1 356 066

Mining tax credits receivable

42 139 151

34 568 812

Actifs non courants

Non-current assets

Actifs financiers au titre de placements donnés

Financial asset collateral investments

en garantie (note 9)

2 854 332

-

(Note 9)

Immobilisations corporelles (note 10)

93 191

80 008

Fixed assets (Note 10)

Actifs au titre de droits d'utilisation (note 11)

139 858

38 328

Right-of-use assets (Note 11)

Actifs de prospection et d'évaluation (note 12)

33 768 805

31 083 036

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 12)

36 856 186

31 201 372

Total des actifs

78 995 337

65 770 184

Total assets

PASSIFS

LIABILITIES

Passifs courants

Current liabilities

Créditeurs et charges à payer

1 101 472

3 021 517

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Tranche à court terme des obligations locatives

(note 13)

42 591

21 013

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 13)

1 144 063

3 042 530

Passifs non courants

Non-current liabilities

Obligations locatives (note 13)

100 447

20 205

Lease liabilities (Note 13)

Impôts sur les résultats et impôts miniers différés

2 881 072

2 486 302

Deferred income taxes and mining taxes

2 981 519

2 506 507

Total des passifs

4 125 582

5 549 037

Total liabilities

CAPITAUX PROPRES

EQUITY

Capital social et bons de souscription (notes 15

et 16)

111 034 601

96 709 094

Share capital and warrants (Notes 15 and 16)

Unités d'actions différées et unités d'actions

Deferred share units and Restricted share

incessibles (note 16)

192 766

-

units (Note 16)

Surplus d'apport

9 826 321

9 641 951

Contributed surplus

Déficit

(46 183 933)

(46 129 898)

Deficit

Total des capitaux propres

74 869 755

60 221 147

Total equity

Total des passifs et des capitaux propres

78 995 337

65 770 184

Total liabilities and equity

PASSIFS ÉVENTUELS ET ENGAGEMENT (notes 22 et 23) ET

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND COMMITMENTS (Notes 22 and 23) AND

ÉVÈNEMENTS POSTÉRIEURS DATE DU BILAN (Note 26)

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 26)

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

POUR LE CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION / ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

(s) Jean-Sébastien Lavallée , Administrateur - Director

(s) Vanessa Laplante

, Administrateur - Director

3

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

États de la perte nette

Statements of Net Loss

et de la perte globale

and Comprehensive Loss

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

Période de trois mois

close le 28 février / Three-month period ended February 28

2023 2022

Période de six mois close le 28 février / Six-month period

ended February 28

20232022

$

$

$

$

CHARGES

EXPENSES

Frais généraux d'administration (note

General and administrative expenses

18)

104 710

40 596

199 487

98 855

(note 18)

Salaires et charges sociales

538 908

358 966

1 120 203

677 894

Salaries and fringe benefits

Inscription, registrariat et information

Registration, listing fees and

aux actionnaires

64 205

59 169

214 599

99 596

shareholders' information

Honoraires professionnels et de

consultants

87 522

106 652

297 655

266 932

Professional and consultants fees

Rémunération et paiements fondés sur

des actions

248 706

-

1 194 873

232 345

Share-based compensation

Amortissement des immobilisations

Depreciation of fixed assets (Note

corporelles (note 10)

972

815

1 672

2 598

10)

Amortissement des actifs au titre de

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

droits d'utilisation (note 11)

7 372

4 999

12 372

9 998

(Note 11)

Variation de la juste valeur des titres

Net change in fair value of marketable

négociables

(1 697 125)

303 158

(2 393 346)

266 949

securities

(644 730)

874 355

647 515

1 655 167

AUTRES

OTHERS

Revenus d'intérêts

(259 505)

(32 489)

(442 645)

(38 665)

Interest income

Autres revenus

(4 999)

(3 150)

(46 965)

(26 562)

Other revenues

Étude d'ingénierie d'une usine

Engineering study of a lithium

d'hydroxyde de lithium (note 19)

943

829 406

(124 753)

1 551 835

hydroxide plant (Note 19)

(Gain) perte sur taux de change

15 939

1 403

20 883

(9 012)

Foreign exchange (income) loss

(247 622)

795 170

(593 480)

1 477 596

(INCOME) LOSS BEFORE INCOME

(GAIN) PERTE AVANT IMPÔTS

TAXES

Recouvrement d'impôt exigible

(147 282)

(59 134)

(247 488)

(82 811)

Current tax recovery

Dépense d'impôt différé

147 282

59 134

247 488

82 811

Deferred tax expense

NET (INCOME) LOSS AND

(GAIN) PERTE NETTE ET PERTE

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE

GLOBALE DE LA PÉRIODE

(892 352)

1 669 525

54 035

3 132 763

PERIOD

PERTE NETTE PAR ACTION DE

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS

BASE ET DILUÉE (note 17)

(0,00)

(0,01)

(0,00)

(0,02)

PER SHARE (Note 17)

NOMBRE MOYEN PONDÉRÉ

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER

D'ACTIONS EN CIRCULATION (DE

OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

BASE ET DILUÉ)

214 642 026

204 403 868

217 785 300

205 167 363

(BASIC AND DILUTED)

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

4

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

États des variations des capitaux propres

Statements of Changes in Equity

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

Unités d'actions

différées et

unités d'actions

Capital social et

incessibles /

bons de

Deferred share

Total des

souscription /

units and

Surplus d'apport /

Déficit cumulé /

capitaux

Share capital and

restricted share

Contributed

Accumulated

propres /

warrants

units

surplus

deficit

Total equity

$

$

$

$

$

Solde au 31 août 2021

60 923 742

-

9 549 684

(36 750 506)

33 722 920

Balance, August 31, 2021

Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 16)

30 016 438

-

-

-

30 016 438

Share purchase options exercised (Note 16)

Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 16)

3 671 576

(1 321 576)

-

2 350 000

Share purchase options exercised (Note 16)

Exercice de bons de souscription (note 16)

85 500

-

-

-

85 500

Warrants exercised (Note 16)

Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 16)

-

-

733 078

-

733 078

Share purchase options exercised (Note 16)

Options octroyées (note 16)

-

-

232 345

-

232 345

Options granted (Note 16)

Frais d'émission d'actions

-

-

-

(2 953 580)

(2 953 580)

Share issuance expenses

94 697 256

-

9 193 531

(39 704 086)

64 186 701

Perte nette pour la période

-

-

-

(3 132 763)

(3 132 763)

Net loss for the period

Solde au 28 février 2022

94 697 256

-

9 193 531

(42 836 849)

61 053 938

Balance, February 28, 2022

Solde au 31 août 2022

96 709 094

-

9 641 951

(46 129 898)

60 221 147

Balance, August 31, 2022

Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 16)

582 699

-

(186 699)

-

396 000

Share purchase options exercised (Note 16)

Exercice de bons de souscription (note 16)

12 049 340

-

-

-

12 049 340

Warrants exercised (Note 16)

Exercice d'options aux courtiers et a des

Brokers and intermediaries options exercised

intervenants (note 16)

1 693 468

-

(631 038)

-

1 062 430

(Note 16)

Unités d'actions différées et unités d'actions

Deferred share units and Restricted share unit

incessibles octroyées (note 16)

-

192 766

-

-

192 766

granted (Note 16)

Options octroyées (note 16)

-

-

1 002 107

-

1 002 107

Options granted (Note 16)

111 034 601

192 766

9 826 321

(46 129 898)

74 923 790

Perte nette pour la période

-

-

-

(54 035)

(54 035)

Net loss for the period

Solde au 28 février 2023

111 034 601

192 766

9 826 321

(46 183 933)

74 869 755

Balance, February 28, 2023

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 01:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Toute l'actualité sur CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION
03:26Critical Elements Lithium : Quarterly Report for the period ended February 28, 2023 Financ..
PU
31/05Critical Elements Lithium identifie de nouvelles cibles de pegmatite LCT et planifie un..
MT
31/05Critical Elements Lithium identifie de nouvelles cibles de pegmatites LCT et annonce un..
CI
16/05Critical Elements Lithium détaille les résultats des forages du projet Rose
MT
16/05Critical Elements Lithium Corporation présente les résultats du récent programme de for..
CI
28/04Critical Elements Lithium Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre ..
CI
22/03RBC Marchés des Capitaux estime que l'avenir est prometteur pour les petits producteurs..
MT
28/02Critical Elements Lithium Corporation annonce l'approbation du projet de raccordement e..
CI
06/02Critical Elements Lithium Corporation recommande l'approbation du projet de raccordemen..
CI
01/02Critical Elements Lithium Corporation fait le point sur ses activités d'exploration, d'..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 - - -
Résultat net 2023 -1,80 M -1,34 M -1,26 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 -188x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 409 M 305 M 286 M
Capi. / CA 2023 -
Capi. / CA 2024 -
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 93,1%
Graphique CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Critical Elements Lithium Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,88 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,79 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 155%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steffen Haber President & Non-Independent Director
Nathalie Laurin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Eric Zaunscherb Chairman
Yves Perron VP-Engineering, Construction & Reliability
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION-5.80%316
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.69%54 480
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-1.57%53 089
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-4.91%9 860
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.23%8 893
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-9.98%8 867
Sécurisez et Augmentez la Performance de vos Investissements grâce à notre Équipe d'Experts à vos Cotés.
Sécuriser mes Investissements
fermer