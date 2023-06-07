Critical Elements Lithium : Quarterly Report for the period ended February 28, 2023 Financial statements

Six-month period ending February 28, 2023 (Second Quarter)
RAPPORT DE LA DIRECTION
ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS
États de la situation financière…………………….. 3
États de la perte nette et de la perte globale …… 4
États des variations des capitaux propres………
5
Tableaux des flux de trésorerie…………………..
6
Notes complémentaires…………………………... 7
MANAGEMENT'S REPORT
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Statements of Financial Position……………………….3
Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss.... 4
Statements of Changes in Equity………………………5
Statements of Cash Flows………………………………6
Notes to Financial Statements………………………….7
Note : Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés n'ont pas faire l'objet d'un examen par les auditeurs de la Société.
N.B.: The Company's auditors have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements.
Aux actionnaires de
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés ainsi que les notes y afférents pour la période de six mois close le 28 février 2023 sont la responsabilité de la direction de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques. Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés ont été préparés conformément aux normes internationales d'information financière (« IFRS ») et comprennent des montants établis à partir des meilleures estimations et meilleur jugement de la direction.
La Société maintient des systèmes de contrôle interne conçus pour assurer la pertinence et la fiabilité de l'information financière et la sauvegarde des éléments d'actif.
Les auditeurs externes de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques n'ont pas effectué de revue des états financiers intermédiaires résumés pour la période close le 28 février 2023.
To the shareholders of
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
Management of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is responsible for the condensed interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the six-month period ended February 28, 2023. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and include amounts based on management's best estimates and judgment.
The Company maintains systems of internal control designed to ensure that financial reporting is pertinent and reliable and assets are safeguarded.
The external auditors of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended February 28, 2023.
Signé (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée Chef de la direction
Signé (Nathalie Laurin)
Nathalie Laurin
Chef de la direction financière
Signed (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée
Chief Executive Officer
Signed (Nathalie Laurin)
Nathalie Laurin
Chief Financial Officer
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
États de la situation financière
Statements of Financial Position
(non audités)
(Unaudited)
28 février /
31 août /
February 28,
August 31,
2023
2022
ACTIFS
$
$
ASSETS
Actifs courants
Current assets
Trésorerie
33 875 243
29 807 036
Cash
Placement (note 7)
2 000 000
600 000
Investment (Note 7)
Titres négociables (note 8)
3 819 753
1 426 407
Marketable securities (Note 8)
Autres débiteurs
61 710
357 572
Other receivables
Taxes à recevoir
228 262
624 343
Taxes receivable
Frais payés d'avance
364 145
397 388
Prepaid expenses
Crédits d'impôt miniers à recevoir
1 790 038
1 356 066
Mining tax credits receivable
42 139 151
34 568 812
Actifs non courants
Non-current assets
Actifs financiers au titre de placements donnés
Financial asset collateral investments
en garantie (note 9)
2 854 332
-
(Note 9)
Immobilisations corporelles (note 10)
93 191
80 008
Fixed assets (Note 10)
Actifs au titre de droits d'utilisation (note 11)
139 858
38 328
Right-of-use assets (Note 11)
Actifs de prospection et d'évaluation (note 12)
33 768 805
31 083 036
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 12)
36 856 186
31 201 372
Total des actifs
78 995 337
65 770 184
Total assets
PASSIFS
LIABILITIES
Passifs courants
Current liabilities
Créditeurs et charges à payer
1 101 472
3 021 517
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Tranche à court terme des obligations locatives
(note 13)
42 591
21 013
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 13)
1 144 063
3 042 530
Passifs non courants
Non-current liabilities
Obligations locatives (note 13)
100 447
20 205
Lease liabilities (Note 13)
Impôts sur les résultats et impôts miniers différés
2 881 072
2 486 302
Deferred income taxes and mining taxes
2 981 519
2 506 507
Total des passifs
4 125 582
5 549 037
Total liabilities
CAPITAUX PROPRES
EQUITY
Capital social et bons de souscription (notes 15
et 16)
111 034 601
96 709 094
Share capital and warrants (Notes 15 and 16)
Unités d'actions différées et unités d'actions
Deferred share units and Restricted share
incessibles (note 16)
192 766
-
units (Note 16)
Surplus d'apport
9 826 321
9 641 951
Contributed surplus
Déficit
(46 183 933)
(46 129 898)
Deficit
Total des capitaux propres
74 869 755
60 221 147
Total equity
Total des passifs et des capitaux propres
78 995 337
65 770 184
Total liabilities and equity
PASSIFS ÉVENTUELS ET ENGAGEMENT (notes 22 et 23) ET
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND COMMITMENTS (Notes 22 and 23) AND
ÉVÈNEMENTS POSTÉRIEURS DATE DU BILAN (Note 26)
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 26)
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
POUR LE CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION / ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
(s) Jean-Sébastien Lavallée , Administrateur - Director
(s) Vanessa Laplante
, Administrateur - Director
3
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
États de la perte nette
Statements of Net Loss
et de la perte globale
and Comprehensive Loss
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
Période de trois mois
close le 28 février / Three-month period ended February 28
2023 2022
Période de six mois close le 28 février / Six-month period
ended February 28
20232022
$
$
$
$
CHARGES
EXPENSES
Frais généraux d'administration (note
General and administrative expenses
18)
104 710
40 596
199 487
98 855
(note 18)
Salaires et charges sociales
538 908
358 966
1 120 203
677 894
Salaries and fringe benefits
Inscription, registrariat et information
Registration, listing fees and
aux actionnaires
64 205
59 169
214 599
99 596
shareholders' information
Honoraires professionnels et de
consultants
87 522
106 652
297 655
266 932
Professional and consultants fees
Rémunération et paiements fondés sur
des actions
248 706
-
1 194 873
232 345
Share-based compensation
Amortissement des immobilisations
Depreciation of fixed assets (Note
corporelles (note 10)
972
815
1 672
2 598
10)
Amortissement des actifs au titre de
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
droits d'utilisation (note 11)
7 372
4 999
12 372
9 998
(Note 11)
Variation de la juste valeur des titres
Net change in fair value of marketable
négociables
(1 697 125)
303 158
(2 393 346)
266 949
securities
(644 730)
874 355
647 515
1 655 167
AUTRES
OTHERS
Revenus d'intérêts
(259 505)
(32 489)
(442 645)
(38 665)
Interest income
Autres revenus
(4 999)
(3 150)
(46 965)
(26 562)
Other revenues
Étude d'ingénierie d'une usine
Engineering study of a lithium
d'hydroxyde de lithium (note 19)
943
829 406
(124 753)
1 551 835
hydroxide plant (Note 19)
(Gain) perte sur taux de change
15 939
1 403
20 883
(9 012)
Foreign exchange (income) loss
(247 622)
795 170
(593 480)
1 477 596
(INCOME) LOSS BEFORE INCOME
(GAIN) PERTE AVANT IMPÔTS
TAXES
Recouvrement d'impôt exigible
(147 282)
(59 134)
(247 488)
(82 811)
Current tax recovery
Dépense d'impôt différé
147 282
59 134
247 488
82 811
Deferred tax expense
NET (INCOME) LOSS AND
(GAIN) PERTE NETTE ET PERTE
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE
GLOBALE DE LA PÉRIODE
(892 352)
1 669 525
54 035
3 132 763
PERIOD
PERTE NETTE PAR ACTION DE
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS
BASE ET DILUÉE (note 17)
(0,00)
(0,01)
(0,00)
(0,02)
PER SHARE (Note 17)
NOMBRE MOYEN PONDÉRÉ
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER
D'ACTIONS EN CIRCULATION (DE
OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
BASE ET DILUÉ)
214 642 026
204 403 868
217 785 300
205 167 363
(BASIC AND DILUTED)
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
4
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
États des variations des capitaux propres
Statements of Changes in Equity
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
Unités d'actions
différées et
unités d'actions
Capital social et
incessibles /
bons de
Deferred share
Total des
souscription /
units and
Surplus d'apport /
Déficit cumulé /
capitaux
Share capital and
restricted share
Contributed
Accumulated
propres /
warrants
units
surplus
deficit
Total equity
$
$
$
$
$
Solde au 31 août 2021
60 923 742
-
9 549 684
(36 750 506)
33 722 920
Balance, August 31, 2021
Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 16)
30 016 438
-
-
-
30 016 438
Share purchase options exercised (Note 16)
Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 16)
3 671 576
(1 321 576)
-
2 350 000
Share purchase options exercised (Note 16)
Exercice de bons de souscription (note 16)
85 500
-
-
-
85 500
Warrants exercised (Note 16)
Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 16)
-
-
733 078
-
733 078
Share purchase options exercised (Note 16)
Options octroyées (note 16)
-
-
232 345
-
232 345
Options granted (Note 16)
Frais d'émission d'actions
-
-
-
(2 953 580)
(2 953 580)
Share issuance expenses
94 697 256
-
9 193 531
(39 704 086)
64 186 701
Perte nette pour la période
-
-
-
(3 132 763)
(3 132 763)
Net loss for the period
Solde au 28 février 2022
94 697 256
-
9 193 531
(42 836 849)
61 053 938
Balance, February 28, 2022
Solde au 31 août 2022
96 709 094
-
9 641 951
(46 129 898)
60 221 147
Balance, August 31, 2022
Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 16)
582 699
-
(186 699)
-
396 000
Share purchase options exercised (Note 16)
Exercice de bons de souscription (note 16)
12 049 340
-
-
-
12 049 340
Warrants exercised (Note 16)
Exercice d'options aux courtiers et a des
Brokers and intermediaries options exercised
intervenants (note 16)
1 693 468
-
(631 038)
-
1 062 430
(Note 16)
Unités d'actions différées et unités d'actions
Deferred share units and Restricted share unit
incessibles octroyées (note 16)
-
192 766
-
-
192 766
granted (Note 16)
Options octroyées (note 16)
-
-
1 002 107
-
1 002 107
Options granted (Note 16)
111 034 601
192 766
9 826 321
(46 129 898)
74 923 790
Perte nette pour la période
-
-
-
(54 035)
(54 035)
Net loss for the period
Solde au 28 février 2023
111 034 601
192 766
9 826 321
(46 183 933)
74 869 755
Balance, February 28, 2023
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
