STAT UTE OF INCORPORATION AND NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation"), incorporated under the Business Canadian Corporations Act, is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development and processing of critical minerals mining properties in Canada. Its shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CRE, on the OTCQX International under the symbol CRECF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol F12. The address of the Corporation's head office and registered office is 80, de la Seigneurie West Blvd, Suite 201, Blainville, Québec, J7C 5M3.

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Corporation has determined that one of its mining properties, namely Rose Lithium-Tantalum, has economically recoverable ore reserves. As at May 31, 2024, the Corporation determined that it was still in the exploration stage with respect to its Rose Lithium- Tantalum property because it has not yet obtained all the required financing and permits to start the construction and development phase of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project. The Corporation has not yet determined whether its other properties have economically recoverable ore reserves.

The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks. The success of the Corporation will be influenced by a number of factors, including exploration and extraction risks, regulatory issues, environmental regulations and other regulations as well as available financing.

Although management has taken steps to verify titles of the mining properties in which the Corporation holds an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Corporation's property title. The property title may be subject to unregistered prior agreements and non-compliant with regulatory requirements.