Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(Une société d'exploration)

(An Exploration Company)

États financiers intermédiaires résumés

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

(non audités)

(Unaudited)

Période de neuf mois close le

Nine-month period ending

31 mai 2024

May 31, 2024

(Troisième trimestre)

(Third Quarter)

RAPPORT DE LA DIRECTION

ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS

États de la situation financière…………………….. 3

États de la perte nette et de la perte globale …… 4

États des variations des capitaux propres………

5

Tableaux des flux de trésorerie…………………..

6

Notes complémentaires…………………………... 7

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statements of Financial Position……………………….3

Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss.... 4

Statements of Changes in Equity………………………5

Statements of Cash Flows………………………………6

Notes to Financial Statements………………………….7

Note : Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés n'ont pas fait l'objet d'un examen par les auditeurs de la Société.

N.B.: The Corporation's auditors have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements.

Aux actionnaires de

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés ainsi que les notes y afférents pour la période de neuf mois close le 31 mai 2024 sont la responsabilité de la direction de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques. Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés ont été préparés conformément aux normes internationales d'information financière (« IFRS ») et comprennent des montants établis à partir des meilleures estimations et meilleur jugement de la direction.

La Société maintien des systèmes de contrôle interne conçus pour assurer la pertinence et la fiabilité de l'information financière et la sauvegarde des éléments d'actif.

Les auditeurs externes de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques n'ont pas effectué de revue des états financiers intermédiaires résumés pour la période close le 31 mai 2024.

To the shareholders of

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Management of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is responsible for the condensed interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the nine-month period ended May 31, 2024. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and include amounts based on management's best estimates and judgment.

The Corporation maintains systems of internal control designed to ensure that financial reporting is pertinent and reliable and assets are safeguarded.

The external auditors of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended May 31, 2024.

Signé (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée Chef de la direction

Signé (Nathalie Laurin)

Nathalie Laurin

Chef de la direction financière

Signed (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée

Chief Executive Officer

Signed (Nathalie Laurin)

Nathalie Laurin

Chief Financial Officer

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

États de la situation financière

Statements of Financial Position

(non audités)

(Unaudited)

31 mai /

31 août /

May 31,

August 31,

2024

2023

ACTIFS

$

$

ASSETS

Actifs courants

Current assets

Trésorerie et équivalents de trésorerie (note 6)

14 311 170

25 577 070

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)

Placement

740 192

2 000 000

Investment

Titres négociables (note 7)

9 246 272

3 265 785

Marketable securities (Note 7)

Autres débiteurs

94 719

219 377

Other receivables

Taxes à recevoir

271 179

450 506

Taxes receivable

Frais payés d'avance

756 724

226 338

Prepaid expenses

Crédits d'impôt miniers à recevoir

1 973 827

1 728 193

Mining tax credits receivable

27 394 083

33 467 269

Actifs non courants

Non-current assets

Actifs financiers au titre de placements donnés

Financial asset collateral investments

en garantie (note 8)

5 637 306

4 210 140

(Note 8)

Immobilisations corporelles (note 9)

252 334

209 543

Fixed assets (Note 9)

Actifs au titre de droits d'utilisation (note 10)

100 607

224 272

Right-of-use assets (Note 10)

Dépôts relatifs aux activités de prospection et

Deposits related to exploration and

d'évaluation

168 502

1 240 460

evaluation activities

Actifs de prospection et d'évaluation (note 11)

48 816 164

39 630 450

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 11)

54 974 913

45 514 865

Total des actifs

82 368 996

78 982 134

Total assets

PASSIFS

LIABILITIES

Passifs courants

Current liabilities

Créditeurs et charges à payer

1 591 190

4 053 962

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Tranche à court terme des obligations locatives

(note 12)

48 644

45 395

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 12)

1 639 834

4 099 357

Passifs non courants

Non-current liabilities

Obligations locatives (note 12)

154 971

191 871

Lease liabilities (Note 12)

Impôts sur les résultats et impôts miniers

différés

4 217 556

2 626 762

Deferred income taxes and mining taxes

4 372 528

2 818 633

Total des passifs

6 012 362

6 917 990

Total liabilities

CAPITAUX PROPRES

EQUITY

Capital social et bons de souscription (notes 13

Share capital and warrants (Notes 13 and

et 14)

111 074 370

111 034 601

14)

Surplus d'apport

10 641 575

10 412 201

Contributed surplus

Déficit

(45 359 311)

(49 382 658)

Deficit

Total des capitaux propres

76 356 634

72 064 144

Total equity

Total des passifs et des capitaux propres

82 368 996

78 982 134

Total liabilities and equity

PASSIFS ÉVENTUELS ET ENGAGEMENTS (notes 19 et 20) et

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND COMMITMENTS (Notes 19 and 20)

EVÈNEMENT SUBSÉQUENT (note 23).

and SUBSEQUENT EVENT (Note 23).

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

POUR LE CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION / ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

(s) Jean-SébastienLavallée ,Administrateur - Director

(s) Vanessa Laplante

, Administrateur - Director

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

États de la perte nette

Statements of Net Loss

et de la perte globale

and Comprehensive Loss

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

Période de trois mois

Période de neuf mois

close le 31 mai /

close le 31 mai /

Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended May 31

ended May 31

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$

CHARGES

EXPENSES

Frais généraux d'administration

General and administrative

(note 16)

89 622

131 067

310 103

330 554

expenses (note 16)

Salaires et charges sociales

572 480

561 495

1 681 008

1 681 698

Salaries and fringe benefits

Inscription, registrariat et

Registration, listing fees and

information aux actionnaires

36 812

55 933

137 423

270 532

shareholders' information

Honoraires professionnels et de

Professional and consultants'

consultants

80 633

113 585

360 677

411 240

fees

Rémunération et paiements

fondés sur des actions

49 390

192 914

243 143

1 387 787

Share-based compensation

Amortissement des immobilisations

Depreciation of fixed assets

corporelles (note 9)

15 389

5 719

37 866

7 391

(Note 9)

Amortissement des actifs au titre

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

de droits d'utilisation (note 10)

87 600

14 764

123 665

27 136

(Note 10)

931 926

1 075 477

2 893 885

4 116 338

AUTRES

OTHER

Revenus d'intérêts

(260 797)

(373 526)

(900 558)

(816 171)

Interest income

Autres revenus

(178)

(34 953)

(48 036)

(81 918)

Other revenues

Variation de la juste valeur des

Net change in fair value of

titres négociables

(6 299 471)

834 246

(5 980 487)

(1 559 100)

marketable securities

Étude d'ingénierie d'une usine

Engineering study of a lithium

d'hydroxyde de lithium

-

32

-

(124 721)

hydroxide plant

Gain sur disposition

Gain on disposal of property,

d'immobilisations corporelles

-

(17 745)

-

(17 745)

plant and equipment

Radiation d'obligations locatives

-

(29 088)

-

(29 088)

Write-off of lease liabilities

Radiation d'actifs au titre de droits

d'utilisation

-

26 663

-

26 663

Write-off of right-of-use assets

Perte sur taux de change

8 943

2 618

11 849

23 501

Foreign exchange loss

(6 551 503)

(408 247)

(6 917 232)

(2 578 579)

(BÉNÉFICE) PERTE AVANT

(INCOME) LOSS BEFORE

IMPÔTS

(5 619 577)

1 483 724

(4 023 347)

1 537 759

INCOME TAXES

Recouvrement d'impôt exigible

(1 106 677)

(188 079)

(1 628 712)

(582 849)

Current tax recovery

Dépense d'impôt différé

1 106 677

188 079

1 628 712

582 849

Deferred tax expense

(BÉNÉFICE) PERTE NETTE ET

(INCOME) NET LOSS AND

(BÉNÉFICE) PERTE GLOBALE

COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME)

DE LA PÉRIODE

(5 619 577)

1 483 724

(4 023 347)

1 537 759

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

BÉNÉFICE (PERTE) NETTE PAR

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER

ACTION (de base et dilué)

SHARE (basic and diluted)

(note 15)

0,03

(0,01)

0,02

(0,01)

(Note 15)

NOMBRE MOYEN PONDÉRÉ DE

BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE

BASE D'ACTIONS ORDINAIRES

NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

EN CIRCULATION

217 811 930

217 785 300

217 794 274

214 347 585

OUTSTANDING

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

États des variations des capitaux propres

Statements of Changes in Equity

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

Capital social et

bons de

Total des

souscription / Surplus d'apport /

Déficit cumulé /

capitaux

Share capital and

Contributed

Accumulated

propres /

warrants

surplus

deficit

Total equity

$

$

$

$

Solde au 31 août 2022

96 709 094

9 641 951

(46 129 898)

60 221 147

Balance, August 31, 2022

Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 14)

582 699

(186 699)

-

396 000

Share purchase options exercised (Note 14)

Exercice de bons de souscription (note 14)

12 049 340

-

-

12 049 340

Warrants exercised (Note 14)

Exercice d'options aux courtiers (note 14)

1 693 468

(631 038)

-

1 062 430

Brokers options exercised (Note 14)

Unités d'actions différées et unités d'actions incessibles

Deferred share units and Restricted share units

octroyées (note 14)

-

351 110

-

351 110

granted (Note 14)

Options octroyées (note 14)

-

1 036 677

-

1 036 677

Options granted (Note 14)

Frais d'émission d'actions

-

47 068

(47 068)

-

Share issuance expenses

111 034 601

10 259 069

(46 176 966)

75 166 704

Perte nette pour la période

-

-

(1 537 759)

(1 537 759)

Net loss for the period

Solde au 31 mai 2023

111 034 601

10 259 069

(47 714 725)

73 578 945 Balance, May 31, 2023

Solde au 31 août 2023

111 034 601

10 412 201

(49 382 658)

72 064 144

Balance, August 31, 2023

Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions

39 769

(13 769)

-

26 000

Share purchase options exercised (Note 14)

Unités d'actions différées et unités d'actions incessibles

Deferred share units and Restricted share units

octroyées (note 14)

-

228 365

-

228 365

granted (Note 14)

Options octroyées (note 14)

-

14 778

-

14 778

Options granted (Note 14)

111 074 370

10 641 575

(49 382 658)

72 333 287

Bénéfice net pour la période

-

-

4 023 347

4 023 347

Net income for the period

Solde au 31 mai 2024

111 074 370

10 641 575

(45 359 311)

76 356 634 Balance, May 31, 2024

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

Tableaux des flux de trésorerie

Statements of Cash Flows

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

Période de trois mois

Période de neuf mois

close le 31 mai

close le 31 mai

Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended May 31

ended May 31

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

ACTIVITÉS OPÉRATIONNELLES

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Bénéfice (perte) nette

5 619 577

(1 483 724)

4 023 347

(1 537 759)

Net income (loss)

Éléments n'impliquant aucun

mouvement de trésorerie :

Items not involving cash:

Rémunération et paiements fondés

sur des actions

49 390

192 914

243 143

1 387 787

Share-based compensation

Amortissement des immobilisations

corporelles

15 389

5 719

37 866

7 391

Depreciation of fixed assets

Amortissement des actifs au titre

Depreciation of right-of-use

de droits d'utilisation

87 600

14 764

123 665

27 136

assets

Radiation d'obligations locatives

-

(29 088)

-

(29 088)

Write-off of lease liabilities

Radiation d'actifs au titre de droits

d'utilisation

-

26 663

-

26 663

Write-off of right-of-use assets

Gain sur disposition

d'immobilisations corporelles

-

(17 745)

-

(17 745)

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

Variation de la juste valeur des

Net change in fair value of the

titres négociables

(6 299 471)

834 246

(5 980 487)

(1 559 100)

marketable securities

Intérêts courus

90 859

125 769

90 859

71 199

Accrued interest

(436 656)

(330 482)

(1 461 607)

(1 623 516)

Variation nette des éléments hors

caisse du fonds de roulement (note

Net change in non-cash operating

17)

(1 708 854)

(1 693 248)

(2 733 870)

(2 833 537)

working capital items (Note 17)

Flux de trésorerie liés aux activités

Cash flows related to operating

opérationnelles

(2 145 510)

(2 023 730)

(4 195 477)

(4 457 053)

activities

ACTIVITÉS DE FINANCEMENT

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Remboursements des obligations

locatives

(11 476)

(9 846)

(33 651)

(21 928)

Repayment of lease liabilities

Crédits d'impôt relatifs aux

ressources et de crédits d'impôts

Tax credits related to resources

miniers

921 074

491 974

1 908 139

792 725

and mining tax credits

Produits provenant de l'exercice

d'options d'achat d'actions, de bons

Proceeds from exercise of share

de souscription et d'options aux

purchase options, warrants and

courtiers

26 000

-

26 000

13 507 770

brokers options

Flux de trésorerie liés aux activités de

Cash flows related to financing

financement

935 598

482 128

1 900 488

14 278 567

activities

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

Tableaux des flux de trésorerie

Statements of Cash Flows

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

Période de trois mois

Période de neuf mois

close le 31 mai

close le 31 mai

Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended May 31

ended May 31

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$

ACTIVITÉS D'INVESTISSEMENT

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of marketable

Acquisition de titres négociables

-

(237 057)

-

(237 057)

securities

Acquisition d'immobilisations

(3 199)

(83 923)

(80 657)

(98 778)

Acquisition of fixed assets

Acquisition d'un placement

(740 192)

-

(740 192)

(1 400 000)

Proceeds from investment

Encaissement d'un placement

-

-

2 000 000

-

Proceeds from investment

Acquisition d'un actif financier au

titre d'un placement donné en

Acquisition of financial asset

garantie

(1 427 166)

(1 355 808)

(1 427 166)

(4 210 140)

collateral

Produits de disposition

Proceeds from disposal of fixed

d'immobilisations

-

21 395

-

21 395

assets

Ajout d'actifs de prospection et

Additions to exploration and

d'évaluation

(797 008)

(1 158 529)

(8 722 896)

(4 184 251)

evaluation assets

Flux de trésorerie liés aux activités

Cash flows related to investment

d'investissement

(2 967 565)

(2 813 922)

(8 970 911)

(10 108 831)

activities

VARIATION DE LA TRÉSORERIE

ET ÉQUIVALENTS DE

CASH AND CASH

TRÉSORERIE

(4 177 477)

(4 355 524)

(11 265 900)

(287 317)

EQUIVALENTS VARIATION

TRÉSORERIE ET ÉQUIVALENTS

CASH AND CASH

DE TRÉSORERIE AU DÉBUT DE

EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING

LA PÉRIODE

18 488 647

33 875 243

25 577 070

29 807 036

OF PERIOD

TRÉSORERIE ET ÉQUIVALENTS

CASH AND CASH

DE TRÉSORERIE À LA FIN DE

EQUIVALENTS, END OF

LA PÉRIODE

14 311 170

29 519 719

14 311 170

29 519 719

PERIOD

Éléments sans incidence sur la trésorerie et les équivalents de trésorerie (note 17). / Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents (Note 17). Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

Notes complémentaires aux états financiers

Notes to Financial Statements

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

1- STATUTS CONSTITUTIFS ET NATURE DES 1- ACTIVITÉS

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (la

  • Société »), constituée en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions, est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration, la mise en valeur et le traitement de propriétés minières de minéraux critiques au Canada. Son titre est transigé à la Bourse de croissance TSX sous le symbole CRE, à la bourse internationale OTCQX sous le symbole CRECF et à la bourse de Francfort sous le symbole F12. Le siège social de la Société est situé au 80, boul. de la Seigneurie ouest, bureau 201, Blainville, Québec, J7C 5M3.

2- NATURE DES OPÉRATIONS ET MODE DE 2- PRÉSENTATION

La Société a déterminé que l'une de ses propriétés minières, à savoir Rose lithium-tantale, contient des réserves de minerai économiquement recouvrables. Au 31 mai 2024, la Société a déterminé que la propriété Rose lithium-tantale était toujours au stade de prospection, puisque la Société n'a pas encore obtenu tout le financement et les permis nécessaires pour démarrer la construction et la phase de développement du projet Rose lithium-tantale. La Société n'a pas encore déterminé si ses autres propriétés contiennent des réserves de minerai économiquement recouvrables.

La prospection et la mise en valeur de gisements de minéraux impliquent d'importants risques financiers. Le succès de la Société dépendra d'un certain nombre de facteurs, entre autres, des risques liés à l'exploration et à l'extraction, des questions relatives à la réglementation, des règlements en matière d'environnement et d'autres règlements ainsi que de l'accessibilité au financement.

Bien que la direction ait pris des mesures pour vérifier le droit de propriété concernant les propriétés minières dans lesquelles la Société détient une participation, conformément aux normes de l'industrie visant la phase courante de prospection de ces propriétés, ces procédures ne garantissent pas le titre de propriété à la Société. Le titre de propriété peut être assujetti à des accords antérieurs non reconnus et ne pas être conforme aux exigences en matière de réglementation.

STAT UTE OF INCORPORATION AND NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation"), incorporated under the Business Canadian Corporations Act, is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development and processing of critical minerals mining properties in Canada. Its shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CRE, on the OTCQX International under the symbol CRECF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol F12. The address of the Corporation's head office and registered office is 80, de la Seigneurie West Blvd, Suite 201, Blainville, Québec, J7C 5M3.

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Corporation has determined that one of its mining properties, namely Rose Lithium-Tantalum, has economically recoverable ore reserves. As at May 31, 2024, the Corporation determined that it was still in the exploration stage with respect to its Rose Lithium- Tantalum property because it has not yet obtained all the required financing and permits to start the construction and development phase of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project. The Corporation has not yet determined whether its other properties have economically recoverable ore reserves.

The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks. The success of the Corporation will be influenced by a number of factors, including exploration and extraction risks, regulatory issues, environmental regulations and other regulations as well as available financing.

Although management has taken steps to verify titles of the mining properties in which the Corporation holds an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Corporation's property title. The property title may be subject to unregistered prior agreements and non-compliant with regulatory requirements.

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

Notes complémentaires aux états financiers

Notes to Financial Statements

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

2- NATURE DES OPÉRATIONS ET MODE DE 2- PRÉSENTATION (suite)

Pour la période de neuf mois close le 31 mai 2024, la Société a enregistré un bénéfice net de 4 023 347 $ (perte nette de 1 537 759 $ en 2023) et a des flux de trésorerie négatifs liés aux activités opérationnelles de 4 195 477 $ (4 457 053 $ en 2023). De plus, au 31 mai 2024, la Société a un déficit cumulé de

45 359 311 $ (47 714 725 $ en 2023). Celle-ci étant au stade de la prospection, elle n'a pas de revenu ni de flux de trésorerie positifs provenant de son exploitation. Conséquemment, la direction cherche périodiquement à obtenir du financement sous forme d'émission d'actions, d'exercice de bons de souscription et d'options d'achat d'actions afin de poursuivre ses activités et de s'acquitter de ses engagements et ses obligations dans le cours normal des activités.

La Société a réussi dans le passé à obtenir du financement. Cependant, la Société nécessite un financement supplémentaire important à court et à long terme et il existe une incertitude quant à la capacité de lever un tel financement. Plus précisément, afin d'aller de l'avant avec son projet minier Rose lithium-tantale, la Société devra lever des fonds additionnels. Si la direction ne parvenait pas à obtenir de nouveaux fonds, la Société pourrait alors être dans l'incapacité de poursuivre ses activités, et les montants réalisés à titre d'actifs pourraient être moins élevés que les montants inscrits dans les présents états financiers.

Les états financiers ci-joints ont été établis selon l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation, où les actifs sont réalisés et les passifs réglés dans le cours normal des activités, et ne tiennent pas compte des ajustements qui devraient être effectués à la valeur comptable des actifs et des passifs, aux montants présentés au titre des produits et des charges et au classement des postes à l'état de la situation financière si l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation n'était pas fondée. Ces ajustements pourraient être importants.

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)

For the nine-month period ended May 31, 2024, the Corporation recorded a net income of $4,023,347 (2023 - net loss of $1,537,759) and has negative cash flows from operations of $4,195,477 (2023 - $4,457,053). In addition, as at May 31, 2024, the Corporation has accumulated deficit of $45,359,311 (2023 - $47,714,725). The Corporation is still in the exploration stage and, as such, no revenue or positive cash flows have yet been generated from its operating activities. Consequently, management periodically seeks financing through the issuance of shares, the exercise of warrants and share purchase options to continue its operations and to discharge its commitments and liabilities in the normal course of operations.

The Corporation has been successful in the past in raising financing; however, it requires significant additional financing in the near and long-term and there is uncertainty as to the ability to raise such financing. Specifically, in order to move forward on its mining project Rose Lithium-Tantalum, the Corporation will have to raise additional funds. If management is unable to obtain new funding, the Corporation may be unable to continue its operations, and amounts realized for assets may be less than amounts reflected in these financial statements.

The accompanying financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities during the normal course of operations, and do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying value of assets and liabilities, the reported revenues and expenses and statement of financial position classification that would be necessary if the going concern assumption would not be appropriate. These adjustments could be material.

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(société d'exploration)

(an Exploration Company)

Notes complémentaires aux états financiers Notes to Financial Statements

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

3-

DÉCLARATION DE CONFORMITÉ AUX IFRS

3- STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH IFRS

Les états financiers résumés intermédiaires non audités ne comportent pas toutes les informations et notes requises aux fins des états financiers annuels audités. Les méthodes comptables utilisées sont les mêmes que celles employées aux fins des états financiers audités pour l'exercice clos du 31 août 2023, préparés conformément aux IFRS, telles qu'elles sont publiées par l'IASB. Par conséquent, ces états financiers résumés intermédiaires non audités et les notes y afférentes devraient être lus en parallèle avec les états financiers audités pour l'exercice clos le 31 août 2023. Le conseil d'administration a approuvé les états financiers le 18 juillet 2024.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and notes required for the purpose of audited annual financial statements. The accountings methods used are the same that those used for the purpose of audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with the IFRS as they are published by the IASB. Consequently, these unaudited condensed interim financial statements and the notes thereto should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023. On July 18, 2024, the Board of Directors approved, for issuance, these financial statements.

4- PRINCIPALES MÉTHODES COMPTABLES

4- SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Les présents états financiers intermédiaires résumés non audités ont été préparés selon les mêmes méthodes comptables que celles qui ont été utilisées pour établir les états financiers audités de l'exercice clos le 31 août 2023, sauf indication contraire ci-dessous.

These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared following the same accounting policies used in the audited financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023, unless otherwise specified hereunder.

5- NOUVELLES NORMES COMPTABLES PUBLIEES, 5-

ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ISSUED BUT NOT YET

MAIS PAS ENCORE ENTRÉES EN VIGUEUR

APPLIED

La Société n'a pas encore adopté certaines normes, interprétations de normes existantes et amendements qui ont été publiés mais dont la date d'entrée en vigueur est postérieure au 31 août 2023. Ces mises à jour ne devraient pas avoir d'impact significatif sur la Société et ne sont donc pas discutées ici.

The Corporation has not yet adopted certain standards, interpretations to existing standards and amendments which have been issued but have an effective date of later than August 31, 2023. These updates are not expected to have a significant impact on the Corporation and are therefore not discussed herein.

6- TRÉSORERIE ET ÉQUIVALENTS DE TRÉSORERIE

6- CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

31 mai /

31 août /

May 31,

August 31,

2024

2023

$

$

Trésorerie

324 105

3 394 609

Cash

Équivalents de trésorerie

13 987 065

22 182 461

Cash equivalents

14 311 170

25 577 070

Au 31 mai 2024, la trésorerie et les équivalents de trésorerie totalise 14 311 170 $. Les équivalents de trésorerie consistent en cinq certificats de placement garanti émis par une institution financière canadienne portant intérêt à un taux de 4,80 % à 4,87 % respectivement et venant à échéance en juin 2024 et juillet 2024.

As at May 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $14,311,170. Cash equivalents consist of five guaranteed investment certificates issued by Canadian financial institutions, bearing interest at rates of 4.80% and 4.87% respectively and maturing in June 2024 to July 2024.

