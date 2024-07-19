Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(Une société d'exploration)
(An Exploration Company)
États financiers intermédiaires résumés
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
(non audités)
(Unaudited)
Période de neuf mois close le
Nine-month period ending
31 mai 2024
May 31, 2024
(Troisième trimestre)
(Third Quarter)
RAPPORT DE LA DIRECTION
ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS
États de la situation financière…………………….. 3
États de la perte nette et de la perte globale …… 4
États des variations des capitaux propres………
5
Tableaux des flux de trésorerie…………………..
6
Notes complémentaires…………………………... 7
MANAGEMENT'S REPORT
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Statements of Financial Position……………………….3
Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss.... 4
Statements of Changes in Equity………………………5
Statements of Cash Flows………………………………6
Notes to Financial Statements………………………….7
Note : Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés n'ont pas fait l'objet d'un examen par les auditeurs de la Société.
N.B.: The Corporation's auditors have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements.
1
Aux actionnaires de
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés ainsi que les notes y afférents pour la période de neuf mois close le 31 mai 2024 sont la responsabilité de la direction de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques. Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés ont été préparés conformément aux normes internationales d'information financière (« IFRS ») et comprennent des montants établis à partir des meilleures estimations et meilleur jugement de la direction.
La Société maintien des systèmes de contrôle interne conçus pour assurer la pertinence et la fiabilité de l'information financière et la sauvegarde des éléments d'actif.
Les auditeurs externes de Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques n'ont pas effectué de revue des états financiers intermédiaires résumés pour la période close le 31 mai 2024.
To the shareholders of
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
Management of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is responsible for the condensed interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the nine-month period ended May 31, 2024. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and include amounts based on management's best estimates and judgment.
The Corporation maintains systems of internal control designed to ensure that financial reporting is pertinent and reliable and assets are safeguarded.
The external auditors of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation have not reviewed the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended May 31, 2024.
Signé (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée Chef de la direction
Signé (Nathalie Laurin)
Nathalie Laurin
Chef de la direction financière
Signed (Jean-Sébastien Lavallée)
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée
Chief Executive Officer
Signed (Nathalie Laurin)
Nathalie Laurin
Chief Financial Officer
2
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
États de la situation financière
Statements of Financial Position
(non audités)
(Unaudited)
31 mai /
31 août /
May 31,
August 31,
2024
2023
ACTIFS
$
$
ASSETS
Actifs courants
Current assets
Trésorerie et équivalents de trésorerie (note 6)
14 311 170
25 577 070
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)
Placement
740 192
2 000 000
Investment
Titres négociables (note 7)
9 246 272
3 265 785
Marketable securities (Note 7)
Autres débiteurs
94 719
219 377
Other receivables
Taxes à recevoir
271 179
450 506
Taxes receivable
Frais payés d'avance
756 724
226 338
Prepaid expenses
Crédits d'impôt miniers à recevoir
1 973 827
1 728 193
Mining tax credits receivable
27 394 083
33 467 269
Actifs non courants
Non-current assets
Actifs financiers au titre de placements donnés
Financial asset collateral investments
en garantie (note 8)
5 637 306
4 210 140
(Note 8)
Immobilisations corporelles (note 9)
252 334
209 543
Fixed assets (Note 9)
Actifs au titre de droits d'utilisation (note 10)
100 607
224 272
Right-of-use assets (Note 10)
Dépôts relatifs aux activités de prospection et
Deposits related to exploration and
d'évaluation
168 502
1 240 460
evaluation activities
Actifs de prospection et d'évaluation (note 11)
48 816 164
39 630 450
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 11)
54 974 913
45 514 865
Total des actifs
82 368 996
78 982 134
Total assets
PASSIFS
LIABILITIES
Passifs courants
Current liabilities
Créditeurs et charges à payer
1 591 190
4 053 962
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Tranche à court terme des obligations locatives
(note 12)
48 644
45 395
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 12)
1 639 834
4 099 357
Passifs non courants
Non-current liabilities
Obligations locatives (note 12)
154 971
191 871
Lease liabilities (Note 12)
Impôts sur les résultats et impôts miniers
différés
4 217 556
2 626 762
Deferred income taxes and mining taxes
4 372 528
2 818 633
Total des passifs
6 012 362
6 917 990
Total liabilities
CAPITAUX PROPRES
EQUITY
Capital social et bons de souscription (notes 13
Share capital and warrants (Notes 13 and
et 14)
111 074 370
111 034 601
14)
Surplus d'apport
10 641 575
10 412 201
Contributed surplus
Déficit
(45 359 311)
(49 382 658)
Deficit
Total des capitaux propres
76 356 634
72 064 144
Total equity
Total des passifs et des capitaux propres
82 368 996
78 982 134
Total liabilities and equity
PASSIFS ÉVENTUELS ET ENGAGEMENTS (notes 19 et 20) et
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND COMMITMENTS (Notes 19 and 20)
EVÈNEMENT SUBSÉQUENT (note 23).
and SUBSEQUENT EVENT (Note 23).
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
POUR LE CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION / ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
(s) Jean-SébastienLavallée ,Administrateur - Director
(s) Vanessa Laplante
, Administrateur - Director
3
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
États de la perte nette
Statements of Net Loss
et de la perte globale
and Comprehensive Loss
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
Période de trois mois
Période de neuf mois
close le 31 mai /
close le 31 mai /
Three-month period
Nine-month period
ended May 31
ended May 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
CHARGES
EXPENSES
Frais généraux d'administration
General and administrative
(note 16)
89 622
131 067
310 103
330 554
expenses (note 16)
Salaires et charges sociales
572 480
561 495
1 681 008
1 681 698
Salaries and fringe benefits
Inscription, registrariat et
Registration, listing fees and
information aux actionnaires
36 812
55 933
137 423
270 532
shareholders' information
Honoraires professionnels et de
Professional and consultants'
consultants
80 633
113 585
360 677
411 240
fees
Rémunération et paiements
fondés sur des actions
49 390
192 914
243 143
1 387 787
Share-based compensation
Amortissement des immobilisations
Depreciation of fixed assets
corporelles (note 9)
15 389
5 719
37 866
7 391
(Note 9)
Amortissement des actifs au titre
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
de droits d'utilisation (note 10)
87 600
14 764
123 665
27 136
(Note 10)
931 926
1 075 477
2 893 885
4 116 338
AUTRES
OTHER
Revenus d'intérêts
(260 797)
(373 526)
(900 558)
(816 171)
Interest income
Autres revenus
(178)
(34 953)
(48 036)
(81 918)
Other revenues
Variation de la juste valeur des
Net change in fair value of
titres négociables
(6 299 471)
834 246
(5 980 487)
(1 559 100)
marketable securities
Étude d'ingénierie d'une usine
Engineering study of a lithium
d'hydroxyde de lithium
-
32
-
(124 721)
hydroxide plant
Gain sur disposition
Gain on disposal of property,
d'immobilisations corporelles
-
(17 745)
-
(17 745)
plant and equipment
Radiation d'obligations locatives
-
(29 088)
-
(29 088)
Write-off of lease liabilities
Radiation d'actifs au titre de droits
d'utilisation
-
26 663
-
26 663
Write-off of right-of-use assets
Perte sur taux de change
8 943
2 618
11 849
23 501
Foreign exchange loss
(6 551 503)
(408 247)
(6 917 232)
(2 578 579)
(BÉNÉFICE) PERTE AVANT
(INCOME) LOSS BEFORE
IMPÔTS
(5 619 577)
1 483 724
(4 023 347)
1 537 759
INCOME TAXES
Recouvrement d'impôt exigible
(1 106 677)
(188 079)
(1 628 712)
(582 849)
Current tax recovery
Dépense d'impôt différé
1 106 677
188 079
1 628 712
582 849
Deferred tax expense
(BÉNÉFICE) PERTE NETTE ET
(INCOME) NET LOSS AND
(BÉNÉFICE) PERTE GLOBALE
COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME)
DE LA PÉRIODE
(5 619 577)
1 483 724
(4 023 347)
1 537 759
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
BÉNÉFICE (PERTE) NETTE PAR
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER
ACTION (de base et dilué)
SHARE (basic and diluted)
(note 15)
0,03
(0,01)
0,02
(0,01)
(Note 15)
NOMBRE MOYEN PONDÉRÉ DE
BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE
BASE D'ACTIONS ORDINAIRES
NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
EN CIRCULATION
217 811 930
217 785 300
217 794 274
214 347 585
OUTSTANDING
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
4
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
États des variations des capitaux propres
Statements of Changes in Equity
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
Capital social et
bons de
Total des
souscription / Surplus d'apport /
Déficit cumulé /
capitaux
Share capital and
Contributed
Accumulated
propres /
warrants
surplus
deficit
Total equity
$
$
$
$
Solde au 31 août 2022
96 709 094
9 641 951
(46 129 898)
60 221 147
Balance, August 31, 2022
Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions (note 14)
582 699
(186 699)
-
396 000
Share purchase options exercised (Note 14)
Exercice de bons de souscription (note 14)
12 049 340
-
-
12 049 340
Warrants exercised (Note 14)
Exercice d'options aux courtiers (note 14)
1 693 468
(631 038)
-
1 062 430
Brokers options exercised (Note 14)
Unités d'actions différées et unités d'actions incessibles
Deferred share units and Restricted share units
octroyées (note 14)
-
351 110
-
351 110
granted (Note 14)
Options octroyées (note 14)
-
1 036 677
-
1 036 677
Options granted (Note 14)
Frais d'émission d'actions
-
47 068
(47 068)
-
Share issuance expenses
111 034 601
10 259 069
(46 176 966)
75 166 704
Perte nette pour la période
-
-
(1 537 759)
(1 537 759)
Net loss for the period
Solde au 31 mai 2023
111 034 601
10 259 069
(47 714 725)
73 578 945 Balance, May 31, 2023
Solde au 31 août 2023
111 034 601
10 412 201
(49 382 658)
72 064 144
Balance, August 31, 2023
Exercice d'options d'achat d'actions
39 769
(13 769)
-
26 000
Share purchase options exercised (Note 14)
Unités d'actions différées et unités d'actions incessibles
Deferred share units and Restricted share units
octroyées (note 14)
-
228 365
-
228 365
granted (Note 14)
Options octroyées (note 14)
-
14 778
-
14 778
Options granted (Note 14)
111 074 370
10 641 575
(49 382 658)
72 333 287
Bénéfice net pour la période
-
-
4 023 347
4 023 347
Net income for the period
Solde au 31 mai 2024
111 074 370
10 641 575
(45 359 311)
76 356 634 Balance, May 31, 2024
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
5
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
Tableaux des flux de trésorerie
Statements of Cash Flows
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
Période de trois mois
Période de neuf mois
close le 31 mai
close le 31 mai
Three-month period
Nine-month period
ended May 31
ended May 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
ACTIVITÉS OPÉRATIONNELLES
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Bénéfice (perte) nette
5 619 577
(1 483 724)
4 023 347
(1 537 759)
Net income (loss)
Éléments n'impliquant aucun
mouvement de trésorerie :
Items not involving cash:
Rémunération et paiements fondés
sur des actions
49 390
192 914
243 143
1 387 787
Share-based compensation
Amortissement des immobilisations
corporelles
15 389
5 719
37 866
7 391
Depreciation of fixed assets
Amortissement des actifs au titre
Depreciation of right-of-use
de droits d'utilisation
87 600
14 764
123 665
27 136
assets
Radiation d'obligations locatives
-
(29 088)
-
(29 088)
Write-off of lease liabilities
Radiation d'actifs au titre de droits
d'utilisation
-
26 663
-
26 663
Write-off of right-of-use assets
Gain sur disposition
d'immobilisations corporelles
-
(17 745)
-
(17 745)
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
Variation de la juste valeur des
Net change in fair value of the
titres négociables
(6 299 471)
834 246
(5 980 487)
(1 559 100)
marketable securities
Intérêts courus
90 859
125 769
90 859
71 199
Accrued interest
(436 656)
(330 482)
(1 461 607)
(1 623 516)
Variation nette des éléments hors
caisse du fonds de roulement (note
Net change in non-cash operating
17)
(1 708 854)
(1 693 248)
(2 733 870)
(2 833 537)
working capital items (Note 17)
Flux de trésorerie liés aux activités
Cash flows related to operating
opérationnelles
(2 145 510)
(2 023 730)
(4 195 477)
(4 457 053)
activities
ACTIVITÉS DE FINANCEMENT
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Remboursements des obligations
locatives
(11 476)
(9 846)
(33 651)
(21 928)
Repayment of lease liabilities
Crédits d'impôt relatifs aux
ressources et de crédits d'impôts
Tax credits related to resources
miniers
921 074
491 974
1 908 139
792 725
and mining tax credits
Produits provenant de l'exercice
d'options d'achat d'actions, de bons
Proceeds from exercise of share
de souscription et d'options aux
purchase options, warrants and
courtiers
26 000
-
26 000
13 507 770
brokers options
Flux de trésorerie liés aux activités de
Cash flows related to financing
financement
935 598
482 128
1 900 488
14 278 567
activities
6
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
Tableaux des flux de trésorerie
Statements of Cash Flows
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
Période de trois mois
Période de neuf mois
close le 31 mai
close le 31 mai
Three-month period
Nine-month period
ended May 31
ended May 31
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
ACTIVITÉS D'INVESTISSEMENT
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of marketable
Acquisition de titres négociables
-
(237 057)
-
(237 057)
securities
Acquisition d'immobilisations
(3 199)
(83 923)
(80 657)
(98 778)
Acquisition of fixed assets
Acquisition d'un placement
(740 192)
-
(740 192)
(1 400 000)
Proceeds from investment
Encaissement d'un placement
-
-
2 000 000
-
Proceeds from investment
Acquisition d'un actif financier au
titre d'un placement donné en
Acquisition of financial asset
garantie
(1 427 166)
(1 355 808)
(1 427 166)
(4 210 140)
collateral
Produits de disposition
Proceeds from disposal of fixed
d'immobilisations
-
21 395
-
21 395
assets
Ajout d'actifs de prospection et
Additions to exploration and
d'évaluation
(797 008)
(1 158 529)
(8 722 896)
(4 184 251)
evaluation assets
Flux de trésorerie liés aux activités
Cash flows related to investment
d'investissement
(2 967 565)
(2 813 922)
(8 970 911)
(10 108 831)
activities
VARIATION DE LA TRÉSORERIE
ET ÉQUIVALENTS DE
CASH AND CASH
TRÉSORERIE
(4 177 477)
(4 355 524)
(11 265 900)
(287 317)
EQUIVALENTS VARIATION
TRÉSORERIE ET ÉQUIVALENTS
CASH AND CASH
DE TRÉSORERIE AU DÉBUT DE
EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING
LA PÉRIODE
18 488 647
33 875 243
25 577 070
29 807 036
OF PERIOD
TRÉSORERIE ET ÉQUIVALENTS
CASH AND CASH
DE TRÉSORERIE À LA FIN DE
EQUIVALENTS, END OF
LA PÉRIODE
14 311 170
29 519 719
14 311 170
29 519 719
PERIOD
Éléments sans incidence sur la trésorerie et les équivalents de trésorerie (note 17). / Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents (Note 17). Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
7
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
Notes complémentaires aux états financiers
Notes to Financial Statements
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
1- STATUTS CONSTITUTIFS ET NATURE DES 1- ACTIVITÉS
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (la
- Société »), constituée en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions, est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration, la mise en valeur et le traitement de propriétés minières de minéraux critiques au Canada. Son titre est transigé à la Bourse de croissance TSX sous le symbole CRE, à la bourse internationale OTCQX sous le symbole CRECF et à la bourse de Francfort sous le symbole F12. Le siège social de la Société est situé au 80, boul. de la Seigneurie ouest, bureau 201, Blainville, Québec, J7C 5M3.
2- NATURE DES OPÉRATIONS ET MODE DE 2- PRÉSENTATION
La Société a déterminé que l'une de ses propriétés minières, à savoir Rose lithium-tantale, contient des réserves de minerai économiquement recouvrables. Au 31 mai 2024, la Société a déterminé que la propriété Rose lithium-tantale était toujours au stade de prospection, puisque la Société n'a pas encore obtenu tout le financement et les permis nécessaires pour démarrer la construction et la phase de développement du projet Rose lithium-tantale. La Société n'a pas encore déterminé si ses autres propriétés contiennent des réserves de minerai économiquement recouvrables.
La prospection et la mise en valeur de gisements de minéraux impliquent d'importants risques financiers. Le succès de la Société dépendra d'un certain nombre de facteurs, entre autres, des risques liés à l'exploration et à l'extraction, des questions relatives à la réglementation, des règlements en matière d'environnement et d'autres règlements ainsi que de l'accessibilité au financement.
Bien que la direction ait pris des mesures pour vérifier le droit de propriété concernant les propriétés minières dans lesquelles la Société détient une participation, conformément aux normes de l'industrie visant la phase courante de prospection de ces propriétés, ces procédures ne garantissent pas le titre de propriété à la Société. Le titre de propriété peut être assujetti à des accords antérieurs non reconnus et ne pas être conforme aux exigences en matière de réglementation.
STAT UTE OF INCORPORATION AND NATURE OF ACTIVITIES
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation"), incorporated under the Business Canadian Corporations Act, is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development and processing of critical minerals mining properties in Canada. Its shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CRE, on the OTCQX International under the symbol CRECF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol F12. The address of the Corporation's head office and registered office is 80, de la Seigneurie West Blvd, Suite 201, Blainville, Québec, J7C 5M3.
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION
The Corporation has determined that one of its mining properties, namely Rose Lithium-Tantalum, has economically recoverable ore reserves. As at May 31, 2024, the Corporation determined that it was still in the exploration stage with respect to its Rose Lithium- Tantalum property because it has not yet obtained all the required financing and permits to start the construction and development phase of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project. The Corporation has not yet determined whether its other properties have economically recoverable ore reserves.
The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks. The success of the Corporation will be influenced by a number of factors, including exploration and extraction risks, regulatory issues, environmental regulations and other regulations as well as available financing.
Although management has taken steps to verify titles of the mining properties in which the Corporation holds an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Corporation's property title. The property title may be subject to unregistered prior agreements and non-compliant with regulatory requirements.
8
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
Notes complémentaires aux états financiers
Notes to Financial Statements
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
2- NATURE DES OPÉRATIONS ET MODE DE 2- PRÉSENTATION (suite)
Pour la période de neuf mois close le 31 mai 2024, la Société a enregistré un bénéfice net de 4 023 347 $ (perte nette de 1 537 759 $ en 2023) et a des flux de trésorerie négatifs liés aux activités opérationnelles de 4 195 477 $ (4 457 053 $ en 2023). De plus, au 31 mai 2024, la Société a un déficit cumulé de
45 359 311 $ (47 714 725 $ en 2023). Celle-ci étant au stade de la prospection, elle n'a pas de revenu ni de flux de trésorerie positifs provenant de son exploitation. Conséquemment, la direction cherche périodiquement à obtenir du financement sous forme d'émission d'actions, d'exercice de bons de souscription et d'options d'achat d'actions afin de poursuivre ses activités et de s'acquitter de ses engagements et ses obligations dans le cours normal des activités.
La Société a réussi dans le passé à obtenir du financement. Cependant, la Société nécessite un financement supplémentaire important à court et à long terme et il existe une incertitude quant à la capacité de lever un tel financement. Plus précisément, afin d'aller de l'avant avec son projet minier Rose lithium-tantale, la Société devra lever des fonds additionnels. Si la direction ne parvenait pas à obtenir de nouveaux fonds, la Société pourrait alors être dans l'incapacité de poursuivre ses activités, et les montants réalisés à titre d'actifs pourraient être moins élevés que les montants inscrits dans les présents états financiers.
Les états financiers ci-joints ont été établis selon l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation, où les actifs sont réalisés et les passifs réglés dans le cours normal des activités, et ne tiennent pas compte des ajustements qui devraient être effectués à la valeur comptable des actifs et des passifs, aux montants présentés au titre des produits et des charges et au classement des postes à l'état de la situation financière si l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation n'était pas fondée. Ces ajustements pourraient être importants.
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION (continued)
For the nine-month period ended May 31, 2024, the Corporation recorded a net income of $4,023,347 (2023 - net loss of $1,537,759) and has negative cash flows from operations of $4,195,477 (2023 - $4,457,053). In addition, as at May 31, 2024, the Corporation has accumulated deficit of $45,359,311 (2023 - $47,714,725). The Corporation is still in the exploration stage and, as such, no revenue or positive cash flows have yet been generated from its operating activities. Consequently, management periodically seeks financing through the issuance of shares, the exercise of warrants and share purchase options to continue its operations and to discharge its commitments and liabilities in the normal course of operations.
The Corporation has been successful in the past in raising financing; however, it requires significant additional financing in the near and long-term and there is uncertainty as to the ability to raise such financing. Specifically, in order to move forward on its mining project Rose Lithium-Tantalum, the Corporation will have to raise additional funds. If management is unable to obtain new funding, the Corporation may be unable to continue its operations, and amounts realized for assets may be less than amounts reflected in these financial statements.
The accompanying financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities during the normal course of operations, and do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying value of assets and liabilities, the reported revenues and expenses and statement of financial position classification that would be necessary if the going concern assumption would not be appropriate. These adjustments could be material.
9
Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(société d'exploration)
(an Exploration Company)
Notes complémentaires aux états financiers Notes to Financial Statements
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
3-
DÉCLARATION DE CONFORMITÉ AUX IFRS
3- STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH IFRS
Les états financiers résumés intermédiaires non audités ne comportent pas toutes les informations et notes requises aux fins des états financiers annuels audités. Les méthodes comptables utilisées sont les mêmes que celles employées aux fins des états financiers audités pour l'exercice clos du 31 août 2023, préparés conformément aux IFRS, telles qu'elles sont publiées par l'IASB. Par conséquent, ces états financiers résumés intermédiaires non audités et les notes y afférentes devraient être lus en parallèle avec les états financiers audités pour l'exercice clos le 31 août 2023. Le conseil d'administration a approuvé les états financiers le 18 juillet 2024.
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and notes required for the purpose of audited annual financial statements. The accountings methods used are the same that those used for the purpose of audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with the IFRS as they are published by the IASB. Consequently, these unaudited condensed interim financial statements and the notes thereto should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023. On July 18, 2024, the Board of Directors approved, for issuance, these financial statements.
4- PRINCIPALES MÉTHODES COMPTABLES
4- SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Les présents états financiers intermédiaires résumés non audités ont été préparés selon les mêmes méthodes comptables que celles qui ont été utilisées pour établir les états financiers audités de l'exercice clos le 31 août 2023, sauf indication contraire ci-dessous.
These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared following the same accounting policies used in the audited financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2023, unless otherwise specified hereunder.
5- NOUVELLES NORMES COMPTABLES PUBLIEES, 5-
ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ISSUED BUT NOT YET
MAIS PAS ENCORE ENTRÉES EN VIGUEUR
APPLIED
La Société n'a pas encore adopté certaines normes, interprétations de normes existantes et amendements qui ont été publiés mais dont la date d'entrée en vigueur est postérieure au 31 août 2023. Ces mises à jour ne devraient pas avoir d'impact significatif sur la Société et ne sont donc pas discutées ici.
The Corporation has not yet adopted certain standards, interpretations to existing standards and amendments which have been issued but have an effective date of later than August 31, 2023. These updates are not expected to have a significant impact on the Corporation and are therefore not discussed herein.
6- TRÉSORERIE ET ÉQUIVALENTS DE TRÉSORERIE
6- CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
31 mai /
31 août /
May 31,
August 31,
2024
2023
$
$
Trésorerie
324 105
3 394 609
Cash
Équivalents de trésorerie
13 987 065
22 182 461
Cash equivalents
14 311 170
25 577 070
Au 31 mai 2024, la trésorerie et les équivalents de trésorerie totalise 14 311 170 $. Les équivalents de trésorerie consistent en cinq certificats de placement garanti émis par une institution financière canadienne portant intérêt à un taux de 4,80 % à 4,87 % respectivement et venant à échéance en juin 2024 et juillet 2024.
As at May 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $14,311,170. Cash equivalents consist of five guaranteed investment certificates issued by Canadian financial institutions, bearing interest at rates of 4.80% and 4.87% respectively and maturing in June 2024 to July 2024.
10
