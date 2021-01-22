Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  CRRC Corporation Limited    C2L   CNE100000BG0

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(C2L)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur CRRC CORPORATION LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Fidelity Emerging Markets Quality I...0.53%0.68%-MondeActions
Fidelity Emerging Markets Quality I...1.23%0.49%-MondeActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD6.01%0.07%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD5.42%0.07%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.36%0.07%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD6.09%0.06%-ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...3.94%0.05%-ChineActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...0.77%0.03%MondeActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD3.61%0.03%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.58%0.03%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.74%0.03%-NCActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Durée : Période :
CRRC Corporation Limited : Graphique analyse technique CRRC Corporation Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,26 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,56 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 52,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -39,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED43.36%32 972
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED30.70%32 972
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.46%15 390
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.31.51%6 740
STADLER RAIL AG9.75%5 004
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.6.29%3 202
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ