CBI and FC Porto announce a partnership agreement to create the club's digital world in Football at AlphaVerse

FC Porto is a world-renowned club, with 7 European titles and 47 Portuguese titles.

It enjoys a global audience with millions of supporters worldwide.

The digital world of FC Porto will be launched during the second calendar quarter of 2024.

Paris, France - February 27, 2024 - Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), a French company listed on Euronext specializing in blockchain solutions, video games, enterprise applications, and selected cryptography projects, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with FC Porto, a leading European football club. This agreement aims to develop a revolutionary digital universe, Football at AlphaVerse, offering an unprecedented level of immersion and interaction for all football fans.

CBI and FC Porto will collaborate in building an immersive world encompassing the entire FC Porto ecosystem. This football world will showcase iconic landmarks associated with FC Porto, including a realistic 3D replica of its stadium, the Estádio do Dragão, an architectural masterpiece with an impressive seating capacity, its state-of-the-art facilities, and the vibrant city of Porto.

Football at AlphaVerse offers supporters a dynamic and interactive platform about clubs and teams. In this immersive universe, fans can explore different 3D spaces, interact with other supporters, acquire digital assets, and access real-world products and services. The platform will also host exclusive virtual events, meetings, and unique experiences for fans, further enhancing engagement with the global fan base.

"This collaboration has the potential to revolutionize how our supporters interact with FC Porto, offering them a new and innovative way to connect with the club," said Pedro Albuquerque, FC Porto's International Manager. "Partnering with a leading technology company like CBI is a fantastic opportunity as its commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our vision of enhancing supporter experiences."

Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of CBI, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Partnering with FC Porto is an exceptional opportunity for CBI, and we are honored to collaborate with this great club. We look forward to driving innovation in the sports industry, improving fan experiences, and promoting the rich heritage of FC Porto and its supporters."

The partnership between CBI and FC Porto epitomizes the perfect fusion of technological innovation and passion for football, resulting in an extraordinary platform for fan engagement. Football in the AlphaVerse paves the way for an innovative era of fan experiences.

The world of Football at AlphaVerse operates with the $FAV token. This $FAV token is listed on Coingecko, CoinMarketCap, ChilizX, and Pancake Swap.

It is reminded that all shareholders of CBI as of March 12, 2024 (record date) will receive warrants (BSA A and BSA B) allowing them to subscribe to new CBI shares under the following conditions:

BSA A: 1 existing share entitles the holder to 1 BSA A, and 50 BSA A entitle the subscription of a new share at an exercise price of €0.40 per unit. The subscription period will be open until June 30, 2024, inclusive.

BSA B: 1 existing share entitles the holder to 1 BSA B, and 50 BSA B entitle the subscription of a new share at an exercise price of €0.60 per unit. The subscription period will be open until March 31, 2025, inclusive.

Disclaimer

The realization of the projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-fulfillment of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned entrepreneur in the gaming industry and a blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with the goal of capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology or a metaverse. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 compartment (Public Offering) of the Paris Euronext Growth Exchange. For more information, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

About FC Porto

FC Porto is a Portuguese football club based in Porto, a city located in the northern region of Portugal. Founded in 1893, FC Porto is one of the country's most prestigious clubs and boasts a rich history in European football. It is often regarded as one of the "Big Three" clubs in Portugal. The club plays its home matches at the Estádio do Dragão, a modern stadium inaugurated in 2003, with a seating capacity of near 50,000 spectators. The traditional colors of FC Porto are blue and white. Over the years, FC Porto has won numerous national and international titles, including the Portuguese Primeira Liga, the Portuguese Cup, and the Portuguese Super Cup. On the European stage, the club has achieved significant success, winning the UEFA Champions League twice, in 1987 and 2004, establishing itself as one of Portugal's most successful clubs in continental competitions.

Contact

Issuer

CBI

Frédéric CHESNAIS, CEO

fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

www.cbicorp.io Listing Sponsor

Atout Capital

Rodolphe OSSOLA

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key : yWxuk51pZGeVnp2bZJhpbWFkaGdmx5OaaZKWx5ealJrInGpkyZpom5aeZnFlmGtq

- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :

Informations privilégiées :

- Autres communiqués Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/84364-cp-porto-ve.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2024 ActusNews