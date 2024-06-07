The Japanese company COLOPL takes a strategic stake of 12.5% in the capital of CBI for 12.5 million euros and entrusts it with exclusive rights to operate the Web 3.0 game Brilliantcrypto

COLOPL is a Japanese video game publisher with over 1,200 employees as a group , listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of over 400 million euros, and notably developed the Web 3.0 game Brilliantcrypto

COLOPL and its subsidiary Brilliantcrypto , Inc. have decided to leverage CBI's expertise and entrust it with the exclusive publishing and distribution rights of the game Brilliantcrypto in Europe and South America. In May 2024, in its Initial Exchange Offering, t he game 's BRIL Token achieved the token sale goal of approximately 9.5 million dollars within 13 minutes solely in Japan . The company is also a premium partner of Paris Saint-Germain for marketing activities.

The 12.5 million euro investment in CBI and the publishing and distribution agreement validate CBI's development strategy around three axes: the "AlphaVerse" metaverse, Web 3.0 video games, and Web 3.0 investments

CBI demonstrates its ability to generate a unique deal flow in blockchain considering the management team's expertise

Paris, France - June 7, 2024 - Crypto Blockchain Industries, SA ("CBI") announces a 12.5 million euro investment from COLOPL, Inc. ("COLOPL"), a Japanese video game publisher listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, who becomes the second largest shareholder of CBI with 12.5% ownership. This investment is accompanied by the signing of an exclusive publishing/distribution agreement in Europe and South America for the game Brilliantcrypto.

COLOPL is a Japanese company listed on the prime section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of over 400 million euros as of the date hereof. It specializes in creating and selling games and entertainment for smartphones, PC and console. COLOPL's activities mainly include mobile games in Japan and overseas, as well as virtual reality applications. Some of COLOPL's top mobile games include White Cat Project and Quiz RPG: The World of Mystic Wiz. COLOPL's games are available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Its subsidiary, Brilliantcrypto, Inc., is responsible for developing the game Brilliantcrypto. This game offers a unique experience where players embody miners searching for gemstones in virtual mines. The goal is to find gemstones whose value in the digital world is guaranteed by players' gameplay, under the new concept of "Proof of Gaming." Additionally, the game has already begun to gain attention in Europe through its premium partnership with Paris Saint-Germain. For more information on the game: Brilliantcrypto.

COLOPL invested 12.5 million euros in CBI through the acquisition of ordinary shares at a unit price of €0.3486, giving it 12.5% ownership of CBI's capital.

On May 27, 2024, during the initial exchange offering application period of the $BRIL token used in the game, there were approximately $9.5 million worth of IEO applications in 13 minutes (twitter).

CBI will be responsible for publishing and distributing the Brilliantcrypto game in Europe and South America. CBI will provide a range of services including game promotion and marketing, covering associated costs over a period of three years. CBI has guaranteed minimum revenue of five million euros for Brilliantcrypto during this period.

The partnership with COLOPL will enable CBI to expand and generate additional revenue. Through this collaboration, CBI can extend its influence in the market while benefiting from synergies resulting from the integration of Brilliantcrypto's innovative and leading technologies.

CBI thus confirms its economic model and is now one of the main listed vehicles on Euronext offering an investment opportunity in blockchain. More generally, CBI once again demonstrates its expertise in generating unique opportunities through its deal flow and providing exposure to blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

The realization of CBI's projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to major uncertainties, and the failure to achieve the underlying assumptions may have a significant and adverse impact on the value of CBI's assets and liabilities.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, commercial applications, and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned entrepreneur in the gaming industry and a blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to capitalize on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology or a metaverse. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 (Public Offering) compartment of the Paris Euronext Growth stock exchange. For more information, visit CBI and AlphaVerse.

About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of COLOPL, Inc. to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.

