CS : BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE (30 juin 2022)
CS GROUP - BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE (30 juin 2022)
Company Name
CS GROUP.
ISN
FR0007317813
Market
Euronext
Symbol
SX
Source
CS GROUP
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
CS Group SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 12:32:04 UTC.
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
257 M
267 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
6,30 M
6,55 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
|
50,8 M
52,8 M
-
|PER 2022
|29,6x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
174 M
181 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|0,88x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,76x
|Nbr Employés
|2 241
|Flottant
|23,2%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CS GROUP
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|7,10 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|6,77 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-4,69%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs