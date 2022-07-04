Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CS Group
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    SX   FR0007317813

CS GROUP

(SX)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  16:03 04/07/2022
7.100 EUR    0.00%
14:33CS : BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE (30 juin 2022)
PU
24/06CS : Assemblée Générale de CS GROUP du 24 juin 2022
PU
24/06CS : Résultats des votes – AG CS GROUP – 24 Juin 2022
PU
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

CS : BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE (30 juin 2022)

04/07/2022 | 14:33
CS GROUP - BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE (30 juin 2022)
Subscribe

04 Jul 2022 14:11 CEST

Company Name

CS GROUP.

ISN

FR0007317813

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SX

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1087071_CS_GROUP_BILAN_CONTRAT_DE_LIQUIDITE_30_JUIN_2022.pdf

Source

CS GROUP

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

CS Group SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 12:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 257 M 267 M -
Résultat net 2022 6,30 M 6,55 M -
Dette nette 2022 50,8 M 52,8 M -
PER 2022 29,6x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 174 M 181 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,88x
VE / CA 2023 0,76x
Nbr Employés 2 241
Flottant 23,2%
Graphique CS GROUP
Durée : Période :
CS Group : Graphique analyse technique CS Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CS GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 7,10 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,77 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,69%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Éric Blanc-Garin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Gilles Director-Administration & Finance
Yazid Sabeg Chairman
Sébastien Barrot Director-Technology & Quality
Marie de Saint Salvy Deputy Managing Director-Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CS GROUP26.79%181
ACCENTURE PLC-32.30%177 525
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.32%153 711
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.53%89 076
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.63%78 622
VMWARE, INC.-1.57%48 070