Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  CS Group SA    SX   FR0007317813

CS GROUP SA

(SX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Fed, Brexit, M&A, Apple... ça se bouscule au portillon
Graphique CS GROUP SA
Durée : Période :
CS Group SA : Graphique analyse technique CS Group SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,93 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,53 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -5,08%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -13,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -22,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CS GROUP SA10.49%113
ACCENTURE PLC2.43%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.02%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.64%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.45%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED7.80%80 357
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ