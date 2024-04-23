CSX Corporation est spécialisé dans les prestations de transport ferroviaire. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - prestations de transport ferroviaire (76%) : transport de produits chimiques (23,3% du CA), de charbon (22,3%), de produits agricoles (14,9%), de véhicules (11%), de produits forestiers (9,1%), de métaux (8,2%), de minéraux (6,6%), de phosphates et de fertilisants (4,6%) ; - prestations de transport intermodal (14%) ; - autres (10%). A fin 2023, le groupe exploite un réseau de 57 114 km aux Etats-Unis et au Canada, et dispose d'une flotte de 65 826 voitures et 3 569 locomotives.

Secteur Frêt au sol et logistique