CSX CORPORATION
CSX Corporation

Actions

CSX

US1264081035

Frêt au sol et logistique

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 22/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
34,62 USD +0,82 % Graphique intraday de CSX Corporation -1,48 % -0,14 %
04:35 CSX CORPORATION : Redburn conserve son opinion neutre ZM
18/04 CSX CORPORATION : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur CSX Corporation

CSX CORPORATION : Redburn conserve son opinion neutre ZM
CSX CORPORATION : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CSX CORPORATION : BofA Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM
CSX CORPORATION : Raymond James reste à l'achat ZM
CSX CORPORATION : Bernstein toujours positif ZM
CSX CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. neutre sur le dossier ZM
CSX CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
CSX dépasse les estimations trimestrielles grâce à l'augmentation des volumes intermodaux et des exportations de charbon RE
Les résultats du premier trimestre de CSX dépassent les prévisions grâce à l'augmentation des volumes intermodaux MT
Transcript : CSX Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 17, 2024
CSX : Baisse des revenus et des bénéfices au 1er trimestre MT
CSX Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre terminé le 31 mars 2024 CI
CSX dévoile sa première locomotive à hydrogène en collaboration avec le CPKC CI
CSX CORPORATION : Bernstein neutre sur le dossier ZM
CSX CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CSX CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. moins optimiste ZM
Top Midday Stories : Ford retarde le démarrage de la production de VE dans son usine canadienne ; Alphabet envisage d'acquérir HubSpot ; Boeing a versé 160 millions de dollars à Alaska Airlines au 1er trimestre pour l'immobilisation de sa flotte ; Taiwan Semiconductor s'attend à une reprise complète de son usine principale jeudi ; Coinbase s'est inscrit en tant que courtier restreint au Canada ; CSX effectue ses premières expéditions en utilisant de nouveaux rails après l'effondrement du pont de Baltimore ; MT
CSX commence les expéditions ferroviaires sur la nouvelle ligne pour le port de Baltimore ; la ligne temporaire de Norfolk Southern ouvrira vendredi MT
CSX lance un nouveau service de transport ferroviaire de marchandises pour éviter la fermeture du port de Baltimore, selon CNBC RE
CSX CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets est neutre sur le titre ZM
CSX CORPORATION : Susquehanna optimiste sur le dossier ZM
La fermeture du port de Baltimore pourrait réduire les volumes d'exportation de charbon des États-Unis, selon l'EIA RE
Les entreprises réagissent à l'effondrement du pont de Baltimore RE
Des retards de fret sont à prévoir suite à l'effondrement du pont de Baltimore MT
Les entreprises réagissent à l'effondrement du pont de Baltimore RE

Graphique CSX Corporation
Profil Société

CSX Corporation est spécialisé dans les prestations de transport ferroviaire. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - prestations de transport ferroviaire (76%) : transport de produits chimiques (23,3% du CA), de charbon (22,3%), de produits agricoles (14,9%), de véhicules (11%), de produits forestiers (9,1%), de métaux (8,2%), de minéraux (6,6%), de phosphates et de fertilisants (4,6%) ; - prestations de transport intermodal (14%) ; - autres (10%). A fin 2023, le groupe exploite un réseau de 57 114 km aux Etats-Unis et au Canada, et dispose d'une flotte de 65 826 voitures et 3 569 locomotives.
Secteur
Frêt au sol et logistique
Agenda
08/05/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour CSX Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
29
Dernier Cours de Cloture
34,62 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
39,38 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+13,74 %
Secteur Opérateurs de fret ferroviaire

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CSX CORPORATION Action CSX Corporation
-0,14 % 67,13 Md
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Action Union Pacific Corporation
-4,54 % 142 Md
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION Action Norfolk Southern Corporation
+3,48 % 54,5 Md
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD. Action Daqin Railway Co., Ltd.
+4,02 % 18,46 Md
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V. Action GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V.
-5,63 % 9,15 Md
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED Action Container Corporation of India Limited
+10,02 % 6,77 Md
CHINA RAILWAY MATERIALS COMPANY LIMITED Action China Railway Materials Company Limited
-3,00 % 2,2 Md
MRS LOGÍSTICA S.A. Action MRS Logística S.A.
+14,01 % 1,76 Md
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD Action China Railway Tielong Container Logistics Co., Ltd
-2,81 % 1,07 Md
NINGXIA WESTERN VENTURE INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD. Action Ningxia Western Venture Industrial Co.,Ltd.
-8,70 % 912 M
Opérateurs de fret ferroviaire
