CTO Realty Growth, Inc. : B. Riley reste à l'achat
|14:11
|CTO Realty Growth, Inc. : B. Riley reste à l'achat
|28/04
|Transcript : CTO Realty Growth, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
|27/04
|CTO Realty Growth, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars..
|27/04
|CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) a acquis une propriété ..
|27/03
|CTO Realty Growth, Inc. : Compass Point maintient sa recommandat..
|08/03
|CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. : Détachement de dividende
|28/02
|CTO Realty Growth, Inc. : B. Riley toujours positif
|24/02
|Transcript : CTO Realty Growth, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
|23/02
|CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) annonce un rachat d'act..
|23/02
|CTO Realty Growth, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 31 ..
Données financières
|CA 2023
103 M
-
94,3 M
|Résultat net 2023
-23,0 M
-
-21,0 M
|Dette nette 2023
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|-102x
|Rendement 2023
|9,31%
|Capitalisation
371 M
371 M
338 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|3,58x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|3,26x
|Nbr Employés
|26
|Flottant
|89,7%
|Graphique CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|16,33 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|20,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|24,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs