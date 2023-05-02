Recherche avancée
    CTO   US22948Q1013

CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC.

(CTO)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00:02 01/05/2023
16.33 USD   -3.03%
14:11CTO Realty Growth, Inc. : B. Riley reste à l'achat
ZM
28/04Transcript : CTO Realty Growth, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
CI
27/04CTO Realty Growth, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023
CI
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. : B. Riley reste à l'achat

02/05/2023 | 14:11
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC.
14:11CTO Realty Growth, Inc. : B. Riley reste à l'achat
ZM
28/04Transcript : CTO Realty Growth, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
CI
27/04CTO Realty Growth, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars..
CI
27/04CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) a acquis une propriété ..
CI
27/03CTO Realty Growth, Inc. : Compass Point maintient sa recommandat..
ZM
08/03CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
28/02CTO Realty Growth, Inc. : B. Riley toujours positif
ZM
24/02Transcript : CTO Realty Growth, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
23/02CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) annonce un rachat d'act..
CI
23/02CTO Realty Growth, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 31 ..
CI
Recommandations des analystes sur CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 103 M - 94,3 M
Résultat net 2023 -23,0 M - -21,0 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 -102x
Rendement 2023 9,31%
Capitalisation 371 M 371 M 338 M
Capi. / CA 2023 3,58x
Capi. / CA 2024 3,26x
Nbr Employés 26
Flottant 89,7%
Graphique CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique CTO Realty Growth, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 16,33 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John P. Albright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew M. Partridge Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Laura M. Franklin Chairman
Steven R. Greathouse Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
George R. Brokaw Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CTO REALTY GROWTH, INC.-7.88%371
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.88%41 112
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.75%21 077
W. P. CAREY INC.-5.54%15 790
SEGRO PLC9.32%12 611
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.49%10 101
