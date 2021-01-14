Fonds positionnés sur CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position CS (Lux) Global Value Equity BH CZK NON 4.00% 44.00% NC 2.24M CZK



ETFs positionnés sur CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur ComStage PSI 20 - EUR -1.15% 2.73% Portugal Actions





Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus
Vente Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,52 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,45 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,07%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,3%

Révisions de BNA

Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 4.04% 446
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. 2.35% 63 454
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC. 2.67% 25 608
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A. 0.84% 13 334
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD. 3.04% 5 789
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG 4.36% 2 492