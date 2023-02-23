|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation : Truist Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 551 M
2 400 M
|Résultat net 2022
297 M
279 M
|Dette nette 2022
951 M
895 M
|PER 2022
|23,2x
|Rendement 2022
|0,42%
|Capitalisation
6 831 M
6 831 M
6 426 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,05x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,79x
|Nbr Employés
|8 100
|Flottant
|77,2%
|Graphique CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|178,33 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|190,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|6,88%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs