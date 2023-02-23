Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CW   US2315611010

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

(CW)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:34:30 23/02/2023
177.83 USD   -0.28%
19:01Curtiss-Wright Corporation : Truist Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
22/02Transcript : Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
21/02Le BPA ajusté et le chiffre d'affaires de Curtiss-Wright progressent au quatrième trimestre et la société publie ses prévisions pour 2023.
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Curtiss-Wright Corporation : Truist Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

23/02/2023 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
19:01Curtiss-Wright Corporation : Truist Securities réitère son op..
ZM
22/02Transcript : Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
21/02Le BPA ajusté et le chiffre d'affaires de Curtiss-Wright progressent au quatrième trime..
MT
21/02Curtiss-Wright Corporation fournit des prévisions de revenus pour l'année 2023
CI
21/02Curtiss-Wright Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre se termina..
CI
16/02Curtiss-Wright Corporation reçoit un contrat de 35 millions de dollars pour fournir un ..
CI
16/02Vente d'initiés : Curtiss Wright
MT
16/02Vente d'initiés : Curtiss Wright
MT
16/02Vente d'initiés : Curtiss Wright
MT
16/02Vente d'initiés : Curtiss Wright
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 2 551 M - 2 400 M
Résultat net 2022 297 M - 279 M
Dette nette 2022 951 M - 895 M
PER 2022 23,2x
Rendement 2022 0,42%
Capitalisation 6 831 M 6 831 M 6 426 M
VE / CA 2022 3,05x
VE / CA 2023 2,79x
Nbr Employés 8 100
Flottant 77,2%
Graphique CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Curtiss-Wright Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Curtiss-Wright Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 178,33 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 190,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,88%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lynn M. Bamford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
K. Christopher Farkas Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Michael Rayment Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
John B. Nathman Independent Director
S. Marce Fuller Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION3.04%6 831
SAFRAN14.73%60 547
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.17.08%40 457
HEICO CORPORATION13.92%20 854
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD8.18%17 688
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.6.55%17 312