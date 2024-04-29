Cushman & Wakefield plc est une société internationale de services immobiliers commerciaux basée au Royaume-Uni. La société opère à travers trois segments : les Amériques, l'Europe, le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique (EMEA), et l'Asie-Pacifique (APAC). Ses lignes de services comprennent la gestion de biens, d'installations et de projets, la location, les marchés de capitaux, l'évaluation et d'autres services. Ses services de gestion de biens, d'installations et de projets comprennent la gestion intégrée d'installations, l'administration de portefeuilles, la gestion de transactions, le conseil stratégique, l'administration de la conformité des baux, la gestion de biens immobiliers résidentiels et divers autres services. Ses services de location se composent de deux sous-services principaux : la représentation des propriétaires et la représentation des locataires. Sur les marchés des capitaux, la société représente à la fois les acheteurs et les vendeurs dans les transactions d'achat et de vente de biens immobiliers et organise le financement des achats. Ses services d'évaluation et autres services fournissent aux clients des évaluations et des conseils sur les décisions relatives aux dettes immobilières et aux capitaux propres.

Secteur Services immobiliers