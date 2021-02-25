|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate ...
|1.31%
|0.85%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|0.40%
|0.17%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|0.36%
|0.17%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|0.11%
|0.06%
|Monde
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|1.16%
|0.03%
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|2.02%
|0.03%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier