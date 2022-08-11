Connexion
    CYBR   IL0011334468

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

(CYBR)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 10/08/2022
149.74 USD   +8.15%
14:01CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Needham & Co. toujours positif
ZM
14:01CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Wells Fargo Securities est neutre sur le titre
ZM
14:01CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
CyberArk Software Ltd. : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

11/08/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 596 M - 576 M
Résultat net 2022 -135 M - -130 M
Tréso. nette 2022 591 M - 571 M
PER 2022 -45,3x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 6 097 M 6 097 M 5 890 M
VE / CA 2022 9,24x
VE / CA 2023 7,28x
Nbr Employés 2 140
Flottant 98,7%
Graphique CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Durée : Période :
CyberArk Software Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique CyberArk Software Ltd. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 149,74 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 176,78 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ehud Mokady Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Siegel Chief Financial Officer
Sigalit Shavit Chief Information Technology Officer
Matthew Lessner Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Donna Rahav General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.-13.58%6 097
ADOBE INC.-24.78%205 171
AUTODESK, INC.-19.51%49 173
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.81%46 504
WORKDAY INC.-37.28%43 518
DATADOG, INC.-33.88%37 265