  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cymbria Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    CYB   CA23257X1096

CYMBRIA CORPORATION

(CYB)
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  21:31:29 08/03/2023
60.50 CAD   +0.82%
Cymbria : 15e édition de la Rencontre annuelle d'investisseurs Cymbria

08/03/2023 | 21:07
We hope you can attend the 15th annual Cymbria Day on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. This year's event will once again be hosted in-person at Koerner Hall and available through livestream.

You will have the opportunity to hear directly from EdgePoint's founders and Investment team, followed by a Q&A session.

We know your time is valuable. This event includes a deep dive into Cymbria and its largest holding, EdgePoint Wealth, making it the best due diligence session we host all year.

Registration is now available. Please register by clicking the link below.

Register here

Koerner Hall

(Telus Centre for Performance and Learning)

273 Bloor St. West
Toronto, ON

View on map

Seating is limited
Livestream available

Event details

May 17, 2023

8:30 am to 9:30 am ET - In-person registration

9:30 am to 10:30 am ET - Presentation

  • Company overview with Patrick Farmer

  • Discussion with the Investment team

  • Live Question & Answer to follow

Disclaimer

Cymbria Corporation published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 20:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
