Cymbria : 15e édition de la Rencontre annuelle d'investisseurs Cymbria

We hope you can attend the 15th annual Cymbria Day on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. This year's event will once again be hosted in-person at Koerner Hall and available through livestream.
You will have the opportunity to hear directly from EdgePoint's founders and Investment team, followed by a Q&A session.
We know your time is valuable. This event includes a deep dive into Cymbria and its largest holding, EdgePoint Wealth, making it the best due diligence session we host all year.
Registration is now available. Please register by clicking the link below.
Koerner Hall
(Telus Centre for Performance and Learning)
273 Bloor St. West
Toronto, ON
Seating is limited
Livestream available
Event details
May 17, 2023
8:30 am to 9:30 am ET - In-person registration
9:30 am to 10:30 am ET - Presentation
Company overview with Patrick Farmer
Discussion with the Investment team
Live Question & Answer to follow
Disclaimer
