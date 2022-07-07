|
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
75,3 M
-
73,9 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-96,1 M
-
-94,4 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|-1,40x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
129 M
129 M
127 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|1,71x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|1,69x
|Nbr Employés
|176
|Flottant
|98,7%
|
|Graphique CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,97 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|8,43 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|328%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs