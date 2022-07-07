Connexion
    CTMX   US23284F1057

CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CTMX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:46 07/07/2022
1.385 USD   -29.70%
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

07/07/2022 | 16:01
Toute l'actualité sur CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
16:01CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BTIG maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
16:01CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BMO Capital toujours à l'achat
ZM
16:01CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Jefferies & Co. moins optimiste
ZM
16:01CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Piper Sandler moins optimiste
ZM
14:01CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Barclays toujours à l'achat
ZM
13:01CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wedbush dégrade son opinion à neutre
ZM
12:01CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Piper Sandler abaisse son opinion à neutre
ZM
12:01CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Mizuho Securities de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
06/07CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. annonce les résultats de la phase 2 de Praluzatamab Ravtansin..
CI
24/06Les actions de CytomX Therapeutics sont en hausse après que BMO Capital ait commencé à ..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 75,3 M - 73,9 M
Résultat net 2022 -96,1 M - -94,4 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -1,40x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 129 M 129 M 127 M
Capi. / CA 2022 1,71x
Capi. / CA 2023 1,69x
Nbr Employés 176
Flottant 98,7%
Graphique CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,97 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,43 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 328%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Sean A. McCarthy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos E. Campoy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alison L. Hannah Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Marcia P. Belvin Senior Vice President & Head-Research
Lloyd A. Rowland Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.-54.50%129
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.61%78 683
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.59%74 466
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.80%64 098
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-4.67%49 112
BIONTECH SE-37.86%38 932