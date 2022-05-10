Connexion
    CTMX   US23284F1057

CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CTMX)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  10/05 22:00:00
1.780 USD   +16.34%
10/05CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
05/05Earnings Flash (CTMX) CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 17,1 millions de dollars au premier trimestre, contre une estimation de 21,2 millions de dollars par la Bourse.
MT
05/05CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

10/05/2022 | 23:35
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 79,6 M - 75,5 M
Résultat net 2022 -91,0 M - -86,4 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -1,17x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 100 M 100 M 95,0 M
Capi. / CA 2022 1,26x
Capi. / CA 2023 0,90x
Nbr Employés 176
Flottant 98,7%
Tendances analyse technique CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,53 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 684%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Sean A. McCarthy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos E. Campoy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alison L. Hannah Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Marcia P. Belvin Senior Vice President & Head-Research
Lloyd A. Rowland Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.-64.67%100
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.05%77 366
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.03%64 623
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.02%60 108
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.79%40 462
BIONTECH SE-45.57%34 031