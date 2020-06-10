Connexion
D'Ieteren n.v.

D'IETEREN N.V.

(DIE)
Fonds positionnés sur D'IETEREN N.V.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
DNCA Invest Archer Mid-Cap Europe I EURNON6.00%0.00%6.25M EUR
DPAM INVEST B Eq Eur SC Sus BNON10.00%47.00%9.36M EUR
Fidelity European Smlr Coms A-Dis-EURNON10.00%69.00%3.32M EUR
SEB LI Fidelity Funds Eurp Smlr Coms EURNON13.00%-11.00%NC3.32M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur D'IETEREN N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-2.36%0.28%MondeActions
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equi...-1.32%0.04%EuropeActions




Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 99,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 82,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 17,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
D'IETEREN N.V.21.83%4 972
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.45%14 933
AUTONATION, INC.22.84%7 239
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.28.59%6 836
INCHCAPE PLC16.55%4 114
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.24.45%3 682
