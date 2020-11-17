Connexion
DAMARTEX

(ALDAR)
  Rapport
Damartex : Documents préparatoires à l'Assemblée générale mixte du 18 novembre 2020

0
17/11/2020 | 01:09

11

RAPPORT FINANCIER 2019-2020

14 PANORAMA DES COMPTES CONSOLIDES

16 RAPPORT DU DIRECTOIRE

29 DOCUMENTS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDES

79 RESULTATS FINANCIERS DE DAMARTEX

81 COMPTES SOCIAUX

87 DOCUMENTS JURIDIQUESSOMMAIRE

12

RAPPORT FINANCIER 2019-2020

PANORAMA DES COMPTES CONSOLIDES

13

Panorama des comptes consolidés

14

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Damartex SA published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 00:08:02 UTC

Données financières
CA 2021 708 M 839 M -
Résultat net 2021 11,2 M 13,3 M -
Dette nette 2021 2,90 M 3,44 M -
PER 2021 8,95x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 104 M 124 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,15x
VE / CA 2022 0,11x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 17,8%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,20 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 29,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Patrick Seghin President-Management Board & CEO
Jean Guillaume Despature Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bruno Defache Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Anthony Stahl Member-Supervisory Board
Paule Cellard Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DAMARTEX-33.57%120
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE13.41%279 627
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.40.48%42 410
VF CORPORATION-20.22%31 009
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED90.15%13 523
MONCLER S.P.A.-0.65%11 900
