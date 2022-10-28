Recherche avancée
    ALDAR   FR0000185423

DAMARTEX

(ALDAR)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  14:42 28/10/2022
12.00 EUR   +2.56%
Damartex : Annual report 2021-2022

28/10/2022 | 15:10
RAPPORT FINANCIER 2021-2022

14 PANORAMA DES COMPTES CONSOLIDES

16 RAPPORT DU DIRECTOIRE

30 DOCUMENTS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDES

77 RESULTATS FINANCIERS DE DAMARTEX

79 COMPTES SOCIAUX

84 DOCUMENTS JURIDIQUESSOMMAIRE

12

RAPPORT FINANCIER 2021-2022

PANORAMA DES COMPTES CONSOLIDES

13

Panorama des comptes consolidés

14

RAPPORT FINANCIER 2021-2022

RAPPORT DU DIRECTOIRE

Disclaimer

Damartex SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 719 M 720 M -
Résultat net 2022 -2,60 M -2,60 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 17,0 M 17,0 M -
PER 2022 -50,9x
Rendement 2022 0,77%
Capitalisation 131 M 131 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,16x
VE / CA 2023 0,21x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 17,7%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,70 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Patrick Seghin Chairman-Management Board
Bruno Defache Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Guillaume Despature Member-Supervisory Board
Paule Cellard Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Watry Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DAMARTEX-46.33%131
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.85%328 653
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-18.10%40 880
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-46.46%15 233
MONCLER S.P.A.-27.59%12 471
VF CORPORATION-61.47%10 653