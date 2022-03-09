Connexion
DAMARTEX : Résultats premier semestre 2021-2022
PU
DAMARTEX : Information Financière semestrielle
PU
DAMARTEX : Résultats du premier semestre de l'exercice 2021/2022
PU
Damartex : Information Financière semestrielle

09/03/2022 | 19:32
INFORMATION FINANCIERE SEMESTRIELLE 2021-2022

9 mars 2022

Executive summary

  • Maintien de l'activité à 401,7 M€ malgré un contexte difficile/incertain
  • Effets positifs de la transformation sur les pôles Fashion et Healthcare
  • Structure financière solide : +17,7 M€ d'excédent financier net

Le fondement de notre confiance

  1. Dynamique du pôle Fashion et de la marque Damart
  2. Investissements et accélération de la transformation
  3. Engagement permanent des équipes à cet environnement volatil
  4. Poursuite du build-up sur le pôle Healthcare

Source : étude .becoming - janvier 2022

Damartex - Information Financière semestrielle 2021/2022 - 9 mars 2022

2

Environnement

  • Transport (coût et délai) : évolution du prix du conteneur, allongement des délais de transport
  • Approvisionnement et Production : désorganisation de la chaine de production
  • Inflation :
    Salaires et Prestations, Matières Premières, Papier

cost / ton

Evolution of paper prices (LWC)

1600

120

Paper (€/t)

100

Gaz (€/MWh)

1300

80

60

1000

40

20

700

0

oct-18avr-19oct-19avr-20oct-20avr-21

oct-21

Damartex - Information Financière semestrielle 2021/2022 - 9 mars 2022

3

Environnement

  • Volatilité de la consommation

Source : IFM

Source : France inflation

Damartex - Information Financière semestrielle 2021/2022 - 9 mars 2022

4

Update TTA 2.0 - Indicateurs de progrès

Axe de transformation

Indicateur

2018/10

2019/20

2020/21

1er sem

Ambition

2021/22

1-Image Revolution

Net Promoter Score (NPS)

30,3

31,9

27,1

33,1

50,0

2-Digital Transformation

CA Internet

82 M€

92 M€

138 M€

75 M€

150 M€

3-New Business Development

CA pôles Home & Lifestyle

158 M€

176 M€

209 M€

97 M€

200 M€

+ Healthcare

4-Priority to Agility

Index interne Agilité

59%

70%

66%

75%

(recommandation employeur)

5-Change our world

Index RSE

17%

51%

59%

70%

(indice Gaia)

Damartex - Information Financière semestrielle 2021/2022 - 9 mars 2022

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Damartex SA published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 18:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
