|
Damartex : Information Financière semestrielle
INFORMATION FINANCIERE SEMESTRIELLE 2021-2022
Executive summary
-
Maintien de l'activité à 401,7 M€ malgré un contexte difficile/incertain
-
Effets positifs de la transformation sur les pôles Fashion et Healthcare
-
Structure financière solide : +17,7 M€ d'excédent financier net
Le fondement de notre confiance
-
Dynamique du pôle Fashion et de la marque Damart
-
Investissements et accélération de la transformation
-
Engagement permanent des équipes à cet environnement volatil
-
Poursuite du build-up sur le pôle Healthcare
Source : étude .becoming - janvier 2022
|
Damartex - Information Financière semestrielle 2021/2022 - 9 mars 2022
|
2
Environnement
-
Transport (coût et délai) : évolution du prix du conteneur, allongement des délais de transport
-
Approvisionnement et Production : désorganisation de la chaine de production
-
Inflation :
Salaires et Prestations, Matières Premières, Papier
Evolution of paper prices (LWC)
Paper (€/t)
100
Gaz (€/MWh)
60
20
|
700
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
oct-18avr-19oct-19avr-20oct-20avr-21
|
oct-21
|
Damartex - Information Financière semestrielle 2021/2022 - 9 mars 2022
|
3
Environnement
-
Volatilité de la consommation
Source : IFM
Source : France inflation
|
Damartex - Information Financière semestrielle 2021/2022 - 9 mars 2022
|
4
Update TTA 2.0 - Indicateurs de progrès
|
Axe de transformation
|
Indicateur
|
2018/10
|
2019/20
|
2020/21
|
1er sem
|
Ambition
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021/22
|
|
1-Image Revolution
|
Net Promoter Score (NPS)
|
30,3
|
31,9
|
27,1
|
33,1
|
50,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-Digital Transformation
|
CA Internet
|
82 M€
|
92 M€
|
138 M€
|
75 M€
|
150 M€
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3-New Business Development
|
CA pôles Home & Lifestyle
|
158 M€
|
176 M€
|
209 M€
|
97 M€
|
200 M€
|
|
+ Healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
|
4-Priority to Agility
|
Index interne Agilité
|
|
59%
|
70%
|
66%
|
75%
|
(recommandation employeur)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5-Change our world
|
Index RSE
|
17%
|
51%
|
59%
|
|
70%
|
(indice Gaia)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Damartex - Information Financière semestrielle 2021/2022 - 9 mars 2022
|
5
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Disclaimer
Damartex SA published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 18:31:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur DAMARTEX
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur DAMARTEX
|24/01
|DAMARTEX : Euroland Corporate réduit sa cible après le CA
|
CF
|2021
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Hermès, Veolia, Pernod Ricard, Nestlé, Renault, SAP, Worldline..
|
|2021
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Engie, Elis, Lagardère, Maisons du Monde, Mersen, JDE Peet's, O..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
764 M
832 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
14,3 M
15,6 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
68,4 M
74,5 M
-
|PER 2022
|11,7x
|Rendement 2022
|3,73%
|
|Capitalisation
|
167 M
186 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|0,13x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,08x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|16,1%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DAMARTEX
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
15,00 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
21,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
43,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs