Damartex : annonce le remboursement par anticipation de son Prêt Garanti par l'Etat (PGE) de 80 millions d'euros
Company Name
DAMARTEX
ISN
FR0000185423
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALDAR
Source
DAMARTEX
Provider
Les Echos
Données financières
|CA 2021
758 M
918 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
19,1 M
23,1 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
34,7 M
42,0 M
-
|PER 2021
|11,1x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
211 M
256 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,23x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,18x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|17,1%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DAMARTEX
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
22,00 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
19,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
15,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
15,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
15,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|DAMARTEX
|52.00%
|256