    ALDAR   FR0000185423

DAMARTEX

(ALDAR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Damartex : annonce le remboursement par anticipation de son Prêt Garanti par l'Etat (PGE) de 80 millions d'euros

04/06/2021 | 08:41
Damartex annonce le remboursement par anticipation de son Prêt Garanti par l'Etat (PGE) de 80 millions d'euros
Subscribe

04 Jun 2021 07:30 CEST

Company Name

DAMARTEX

ISN

FR0000185423

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALDAR

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_986215_20210604_CP__Damartex_Remboursement_PGE.pdf

Source

DAMARTEX

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Damartex SA published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 06:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 758 M 918 M -
Résultat net 2021 19,1 M 23,1 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 34,7 M 42,0 M -
PER 2021 11,1x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 211 M 256 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,23x
VE / CA 2022 0,18x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 17,1%
Graphique DAMARTEX
Durée : Période :
Damartex : Graphique analyse technique Damartex | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DAMARTEX
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Patrick Seghin President-Management Board & CEO
Bruno Defache Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Jean Guillaume Despature Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paule Cellard Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Watry Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DAMARTEX52.00%256
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.07%406 834
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.81%41 807
V.F. CORPORATION-7.18%31 058
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED38.84%23 702
MONCLER S.P.A.15.00%18 882