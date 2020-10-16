ETFs positionnés sur DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD 1.46% 0.20% Chine Actions





Décryptage LA MINUTE DURABLE : ça va se faire dorer la pilule Graphique DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 8 Objectif de cours Moyen 161,80 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 201,68 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -19,8% Ecart / Objectif Bas -36,5% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP. 293.91% 3 040 TONGWEI CO.,LTD 126.35% 20 078 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 218.12% 15 262 ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 323.69% 13 731 FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD. 348.54% 10 317 FIRST SOLAR, INC. 47.03% 8 872