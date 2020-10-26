Connexion
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.

(DAR)
ETFs positionnés sur DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Global Agriculture Index ET...-1.23%3.38%-Etats UnisActions - Agriculture
IShares Agribusiness - USD-0.24%1.34%MondeActions - Agriculture
IShares MSCI Global Agriculture Pro...-0.19%1.21%MondeActions - Agriculture
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...1.16%0.60%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD1.76%0.57%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-0.02%0.25%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.46%0.22%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...0.18%0.07%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-0.50%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,40 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,03 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 86,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -26,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.60.36%7 293
NESTLÉ S.A.1.70%327 595
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.78%80 858
DANONE-30.83%39 295
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.37%38 352
GENERAL MILLS, INC.15.35%37 768
