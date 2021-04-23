Connexion
Dassault Aviation : Brochure de convocation Assemblée Générale 11 mai 2021

23/04/2021 | 17:22
AVIS DE CONVOCATION

CONVENING NOTICE

Assemblée Générale Mixte 2021

Combined General Meeting 2021

Mardi 11 mai 2021 à 15h

à huis clos au 78, quai Marcel-Dassault 92210 Saint-Cloud, France

Tuesday 11 May 2021 at 3.00 p.m.

behind closed doors at 78, quai Marcel-Dassault 92210 Saint-Cloud, France

www.dassault-aviation.com

SOMMAIRE / CONTENTS

1. Exposé sommaire de l'activité en 2020

p. 5

Dassault Aviation in 2020 - Summary Report

2.

Ordre du jour

p. 11

Agenda

3.

Résolutions

p. 14

Resolutions

4.

Comment participer à l'Assemblée Générale ?

p. 30

How to take part in our General Meeting?

5.

Formulaire de vote

p. 38

Proxy

6. Demande d'envoi de documents et de renseignements

p. 39

Request for additional documents and information

2

Assemblée Générale du 11 mai 2021 / Combined General Meeting 11 May 2021

À l'attention des actionnaires,

Compte tenu du contexte national lié à la covid 19, le Président-Directeur Général de Dassault Aviation (ci-après « la Société »), agissant sur délégation du Conseil d'administration de la Société réuni le 4 mars 2021, a décidé, à titre exceptionnel, afin de garantir la sécurité des actionnaires, de réunir l'Assemblée générale du 11 mai 2021 à huis clos, hors la présence physique des actionnaires et des personnes ayant le droit d'y participer.

Cette décision a été prise conformément aux dispositions de l'ordonnance n°2020-321 du 25 mars 2020 prorogée et modifiée par l'ordonnance n°2020-1497 du 2 décembre 2020 et le décret n°2020-418 du 10 avril 2020 prorogé et modifié par les décrets n°2020-1614 du 18 décembre 2020 et n°2021-255 du 9 mars 2021.

En effet, à la date du présent avis, il existe des mesures administratives limitant ou interdisant les déplacements ou rassemblements collectifs, faisant obstacle à la présence physique à l'Assemblée générale des actionnaires.

Le Président-Directeur Général informe les actionnaires qu'aucune carte d'admission ne sera délivrée et les invite à voter par les moyens de vote à distance mis à leur disposition (par voie postale ou sur Internet via la plateforme de vote sécurisée VOTACCESS) ou à donner pouvoir au Président de l'Assemblée, selon les modalités détaillées ci-après.

L'Assemblée générale sera diffusée en direct et en différé sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse suivante: www.dassault-aviation.com,à moins que des raisons techniques rendent impossible ou perturbent gravement cette retransmission.

Dans ce contexte exceptionnel, les actionnaires sont avisés que les modalités liées à la tenue et

  • la participation à l'Assemblée générale de Dassault Aviation du 11 mai 2021 sont susceptibles d'être modifiées en fonction de l'évolution de la situation sanitaire et/ou réglementaire.

Les actionnaires sont encouragés à consulter régulièrement la rubrique dédiée à l'Assemblée générale sur le site Internet de Dassault Aviation dans la rubrique Finance (accessible à l'adresse suivante : www.dassault-aviation.com), qui pourra être mise à jour pour préciser les modalités définitives de participation à l'Assemblée générale en fonction des évolutions législatives et/ou sanitaires qui interviendraient postérieurement à la publication du présent avis.

Éric TRAPPIER

Président-Directeur Général

3

Assemblée Générale du 11 mai 2021 / Combined General Meeting 11 May 2021

To the shareholders,

Given the national context linked to covid 19, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Aviation (hereinafter "the Company"), acting on the delegation of the Company's Board of Directors held on March 4, 2021, has exceptionally decided, in order to guarantee the safety of the shareholders, to convene the General Meeting of May 11, 2021 behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and of the persons entitled to participate.

This decision was taken in accordance with the provisions of ordinance n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 extended and modified by ordinance n° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 and decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 extended and amended by decrees n° 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 and n ° 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

Indeed, at the date of this notice, there are administrative measures limiting or prohibiting collective travel or gatherings, preventing physical presence at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer informs the shareholders that no admission card will be issued and invites them to vote by the remote voting means made available to them (by post or on the Internet via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform) or to give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting, in accordance with the procedures detailed below.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live and recorded on the Company's website at the following address: www.dassault-aviation.com, unless technical reasons make this retransmission impossible or seriously disrupt.

In this exceptional context, shareholders are advised that the terms and conditions relating to the holding and participation in the General Meeting of Dassault Aviation of May 11, 2021 are likely to be modified depending on the evolution of the health and / or regulatory situation.

Shareholders are encouraged to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Dassault Aviation website in the Finance section (accessible at the following address: www.dassault-aviation.com), which may be updated to specify the final terms of participation in the General Assembly based on legislative and / or health changes that occur after the publication of this notice.

Éric TRAPPIER

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

4

Assemblée Générale du 11 mai 2021 / Combined General Meeting 11 May 2021

1. Exposé sommaire de l'activité en 2020 / Dassault Aviation in 2020 - Summary report

RÉSULTATS DU GROUPE DASSAULT AVIATION

2020

2019

3 463 M€

5 693 M€

Prises de commandes

MCO OCEAN

MCO RAVEL

15 Falcon

40 Falcon

5 489 M€

7 341 M€

Chiffre d'affaires ajusté(*)

13 Rafale Export

26 Rafale Export

34 Falcon

40 Falcon

15 895 M€

17 798 M€

Carnet de commandes

62 Rafale

75 Rafale

au 31 décembre

dont 28 Rafale France

dont 28 Rafale France

et 34 Rafale Export

et 47 Rafale Export

34 Falcon

53 Falcon

Résultat opérationnel ajusté(*)

261 M€

765 M€

Marge opérationnelle ajustée

4,8% du chiffre d'affaires

10,4% du chiffre d'affaires

Recherche et Développement

538 M€

527 M€

9,8% du chiffre d'affaires

7,2% du chiffre d'affaires

Résultat net ajusté(*)

396 M€

814 M€

Marge nette ajustée

7,2% du chiffre d'affaires

11,1% du chiffre d'affaires

Résultat par action

47,6 € par action

97,9 € par action

Trésorerie disponible

3 441 M€

4 585 M€

au 31 décembre

Dividendes

103 M€

Proposé fév. 2020 : 212 M€

Révisé avril 2020 : 0 M€

12,3 € / action

Participation et intéressement

85 M€

187 M€

y.c. forfait social de 20%

12 441

12 757

Effectif inscrit au 31 décembre

N.B. : Dassault Aviation comptabilise l'intégralité des contrats Rafale Export (y compris les parts Thales et Safran).

Principaux agrégats en normes IFRS(cf. tableau de passage en annexe)

(*) Chiffre d'affaires consolidé

5 492 M€

7 371 M€

(*) Résultat opérationnel consolidé

246 M€

796 M€

(*) Résultat net consolidé

303 M€

713 M€

5

Assemblée Générale du 11 mai 2021 / Combined General Meeting 11 May 2021

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
