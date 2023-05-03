|
Dassault Systemes : Formulaire unique de vote
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
10 RUE MARCEL DASSAULT
78140 VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY
Capital de 133 527 555,30 euros 322 306 440 R.C.S. VERSAILLES
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE
Du 24 mai 2023 à 15h00
Au siège social,
10, rue Marcel Dassault
78140 VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING
Convened as of May 24, 2023 at 3 p.m.
At the registered office, 10, rue Marcel Dassault 78140 VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
A
|
B
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
C
|
D
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
E
|
F
|
31
|
32
|
33
|
34
|
35
|
36
|
37
|
38
|
39
|
40
|
G
|
H
|
41
|
42
|
43
|
44
|
45
|
46
|
47
|
48
|
49
|
50
|
J
|
K
|
Dirigeants et Administrateurs