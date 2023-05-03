Recherche avancée
    DSY   FR0014003TT8

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  09:39:32 03/05/2023
36.71 EUR   +0.55%
Dassault Systemes : Formulaire unique de vote

03/05/2023 | 09:31
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

10 RUE MARCEL DASSAULT

78140 VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY

Capital de 133 527 555,30 euros 322 306 440 R.C.S. VERSAILLES

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE

Du 24 mai 2023 à 15h00

Au siège social,

10, rue Marcel Dassault

78140 VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

Convened as of May 24, 2023 at 3 p.m.

At the registered office, 10, rue Marcel Dassault 78140 VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

A

B

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

C

D

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

E

F

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

G

H

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

J

K

21/05/2023

Disclaimer

Dassault Systèmes SE published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 5 978 M 6 558 M -
Résultat net 2023 1 130 M 1 240 M -
Tréso. nette 2023 1 063 M 1 166 M -
PER 2023 42,9x
Rendement 2023 0,64%
Capitalisation 48 195 M 52 874 M -
VE / CA 2023 7,88x
VE / CA 2024 7,03x
Nbr Employés 24 753
Flottant 49,8%
Graphique DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Durée : Période :
Dassault Systèmes SE : Graphique analyse technique Dassault Systèmes SE | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Clôture 36,67 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 39,73 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,33%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bernard Charlès Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Florack President
Rouven Bergmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurence Barthès Executive VP, Chief People & Information Officer
Florence Hu Aubigny Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.00%52 874
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.35%2 271 988
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.31.13%57 441
SYNOPSYS INC.16.39%56 598
SEA LIMITED43.09%42 989
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION14.36%38 328
