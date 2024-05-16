QUORUM

Société

DBV TECHNOLOGIES le 16/05/2024

Assemblée

MIXTE

Capital

9 643 596,90 EUR

Total actions

96 174 474

Quorum légal

25 %

( 24 043 619 actions )

Il représente :

Pour :

50,874 %

48 928 503 actions

903 actionnaires

(présents ou représentés)

Actionnaires

Actions

Voix

Présents

10

52 871

52 871

Représentés

0

0

0

Pouvoir au président

521

1 043 701

1 043 701

Vote par correspondance

372

47 831 931

47 831 931

TOTAL

9 03

48 928 503

48 928 503

16/05/2024 10:20:31

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

DBV Technologies SA published this content on 16 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2024 20:37:04 UTC.