QUORUM
Société
DBV TECHNOLOGIES le 16/05/2024
Assemblée
MIXTE
Capital
9 643 596,90 EUR
Total actions
96 174 474
Quorum légal
25 %
( 24 043 619 actions )
Il représente :
Pour :
50,874 %
48 928 503 actions
903 actionnaires
(présents ou représentés)
Actionnaires
Actions
Voix
Présents
10
52 871
52 871
Représentés
0
0
0
Pouvoir au président
521
1 043 701
1 043 701
Vote par correspondance
372
47 831 931
47 831 931
TOTAL
9 03
48 928 503
48 928 503
16/05/2024 10:20:31
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
DBV Technologies SA published this content on 16 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2024 20:37:04 UTC.